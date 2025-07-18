The ‘royal staple’ bouclé dress is everywhere - and these affordable dupes are nearly identical

You can't ignore the bouclé dress this summer - it's everywhere. From Wimbledon to wedding dance floors, this is the material of the season and even the royals can't get enough of it.
From royals to runway to real life, it’s clear: the bouclé moment is here. And we've probably got Self Portrait to thank for that. Anyone who's anyone has been wearing bouclé dresses lately and the more affordable fashion brands are taking notes.
The trending dress is pretty specific - it's usually a feminine mini dress with a modest high neck, and you'll likely find an embellished decoration somewhere on it, whether it's a collar or an embellished button or two. This dress is usually worn with pointed heels, a sleek blow-dry and a mini Chanel bag to match.
- The designer OG: Chanel bouclé dresses are available on many re-sell websites
- Self Portrait bouclé dress editor's pick: Self-Portrait Blue Mini Dress, £400 / $492
- Affordable bouclé mini dress editor's pick: River Island Blue Mini Dress, £66 / $148
- Affordable bouclé midi dress editor's pick: Mint Velvet Cream Midi Dress, £180 / $300
- Bridal bouclé dress editor's pick: Nadine Merabi 'Natalie' Dress, £356 / $436
So what exactly is bouclé?
Made famous by Coco Chanel, the luxury brand's signature fabric is enjoying a true style renaissance — reimagined for now, beloved by A-listers and It-girls alike, and rapidly becoming a staple in the wardrobes of women who want to look elegant but not stuffy, modern but never try-hard.
Shall we clarify what we mean by “bouclé.” The word comes from the French for 'curled' or 'looped,' and the fabric is easily recognised by its rich texture. It's typically made from yarns that are looped or knotted to create a soft, nubbly surface.
Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel first popularised bouclé in the 50s with her Chanel jackets and blazers that were luxurious yet easy to wear. Over time, bouclé came to embody a kind of quiet luxury that's still whispering to this day.
The Princess of Wales effect and her Self Portrait dresses
Let’s be honest: where royal fashion leads, HELLO! follows. And when the Princess of Wales, steps out in something, it rarely takes long before it’s trending.
Catherine seems to be a big fan of Self-Portrait - a mid-priced fashion brand that can be found on Netaporter, FarFetch, Selfridges and many more major retailers. It's become synonymous with the bouclé dress.
The Princess has worn bouclé separates and dresses on engagements across the UK and abroad, often favouring pastel tones and I think I know why she loves this material so much. First of all, it photographs beautifully, and moves elegantly, but more importantly, it really holds its shape — ideal for long days of public appearances. It's also very regal, and brings a tactile richness that elevates even the simplest shape.
Samantha from the popular royal fashion Instagram account @royalfashiondaily agrees, saying: "Bouclé has become a firm favourite in royal wardrobes and for good reason. The fabric, known for its looped, textured weave, is elegant, timeless and carries a quiet luxury that suits royal style perfectly."
She continued: "Whether it's for a formal event or a daytime appearance, bouclé offers a look that's rich without being flashy, and that's exactly why it continues to be a royal staple."
Another royal who's a big fan of bouclé? Queen Letizia. The Spanish monarch also wore a Self Portrait dress for a public event recently.
Celebs and influencers are also obsessed
Scroll through recent press images or red-carpet snaps and the evidence stacks up. Keira Knightly wore an archival Chanel bouclé long dress as she arrived at the Bal D'Ete At The Musée Des Arts Décoratifs.
In the UK, Olivia Atwood is also a fan, who has worn both Self Portrait to Ascot, and trusty River Island to a designer jewellery event.
As is Ashley Roberts who wore a mini Self Portrait dress to Wimbledon this year.
Even the younger influencer crowd has embraced it. On TikTok and Instagram, creators are styling bouclé dresses with chunky loafers, oversized sunnies and quilted crossbody bags.
The best bouclé dresses to shop now
Editor's Verdict
If you’re bouclé-curious, there are plenty of brands leaning into the look this season. Self-Portrait continues to dominate the accessible luxury space with its collection of bouclé mini dresses, many of which are inspired by Chanel’s archives.
Maje and Sandro offer French-girl takes on the trend, often in navy, cream and blush tones. Over on the more affordable side you've got Zara, River Island and Mango with convincing high-street versions that nod to the originals without the price tag.
What I love about this trend is that it has serious staying power. It’s at once nostalgic and of-the-moment — a wearable wink to one of fashion’s most iconic houses, but also a style that’s been reimagined for right now.