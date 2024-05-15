Remember Princess Kate's brown polka dot dress? M&S just dropped a chic lookalike

Princess Kate and polka dots are a match made in sartorial heaven. There's no print more prominent in her royal wardrobe, and this is likely thanks to its ability to be both sophisticated and playful.

The Princess of Wales has stepped out in what seems like countless polka dot dresses by Alessandra Rich to formal events over recent years, as well as a brown polka dot midi from Rixo for her children's first day back at school in September 2022.

Princess Kate arrives at Lambrook School wearing Rixo's Izzy Shirt Dress

While these pieces are either now sold out or cost upwards of £1,500, M&S has just dropped a far more affordable polka dress in a chic chocolate brown hue I think Kate would love.

From its short fluttery sleeves to a shaping panel at the waist and ankle-grazing length, it has a flattering, feminine silhouette and all of the makings of her most-worn styles.

The brown and white polka dot dress is also reminiscent of Julia Roberts' iconic dress in Pretty Woman, which could explain why it's flying off the shelves.

I love it styled with cream or brown leather slides but it could also be dressed up like Kate with a pair of heeled court shoes.

Shoppers have been singing its praises with one writing: "This dress is beautiful to wear. Lovely material and a good cut."

While another said: "Absolutely beautiful brown polka dot dress. Size 12 and it fits perfectly and hangs beautifully. I do feel very nice when wearing it, I would highly recommend. Oh and it looks much more expensive than its £49 price tag."

And one added: "Really happy with this dress which has a very flattering cut and I especially like the sleeves. I’m sure I’ll get a lot of mileage out of this dress over the spring, summer and autumn. Like the colour too."

Retailing for £49 or $86.99 in the US, its available in UK sizes 6-24 and falls to either a midi or maxi length depending on your height.

If your budget is a little higher, a label loved by Kate and famed for its polka dot dresses is Rixo. They have one of the most coveted collections, including a new season take on Kate's Izzy shirt dress. It's available in white and navy and is an all-seasons staple to wear everywhere from the office to summer parties.

Retailing for £245 (or $325), the vintage-inspired shirt dress has soft blouson sleeves and a bias-cut skirt. It comes in regular or petite lengths in UK sizes 6-26. I'd style it with a pair of sleek white trainers, dressed up with a pair of espadrille wedges, or paired with knee-high boots as we move into autumn/winter.