6 best pleated midi dresses if you were inspired by Princess Kate at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton pleated dress Wimbledon© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales wore Self-Portrait for the Women's Singles Final

Hollie Brotherton
Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor
3 minutes ago
Princess Kate stepped out at Wimbledon on Saturday in an elegant ensemble that's become synonymous with the 43-year-old royal.

A Self-Portrait dress designed to look like two separates styled together - sometimes referred to as a twofer dress - is possibly her most-loved and worn outfit. We've seen her wearing one countless times before her highly-anticipated appearance at the British sporting event this summer. In fact, she even chose a very similar style by the brand for the 2023 Women's Final.

The dress she wore on Saturday was a bespoke piece in a pale lemon hue, and emulates the appearance of a tailored top and pleated midi skirt.

Princess Kate looked stunning at the Wimbledon women's final© VCG via Getty Images
Princess Kate looked stunning at the Wimbledon women's final

What is a twofer dress?

A twofer dress is a garment designed to give the illusion of wearing two separate pieces - usually a top and a skirt - when it's actually a single, cohesive dress. The name 'twofer' comes from 'two-for-one,' reflecting its dual-look appeal. Typically, the bodice and skirt are made from contrasting fabrics, colours, or patterns, creating a stylish, layered effect without the bulk or hassle of coordinating separates. It offers an effortlessly chic look that’s as practical as it is polished.

Kate Middleton green dress© WireImage
The princess wore a very similar outfit by Self-Portrait in 2023

How to style a pleated dress

Channelling royal elegance with a pleated dress is all about refined structure and opulent detail. Go for luxurious fabrics like silk or satin in jewel tones or soft pastels. Cinch the waist with a belt, and elevate the look with heirloom-inspired jewellery - think pearl chokers or vintage brooches.

The best pleated dresses to shop for summer 2025

Self-Portrait Belted Pleated Chiffon Dress

Self-Portrait pleated dress

£535 at MyTheresa

$785 at MyTheresa US

Editor's Note:

While Kate's Wimbledon dress is a bespoke piece, Self-Portrait frequently launches similar styles. This one has just dropped for the new season and features a tailored button-down black top and white pleated skirt, finished with a crystal-embellished bow waist belt. The Princess of Wales loves a monochrome outfit and I wouldn't be surprised to see her wearing this for a future royal engagement.

Reiss Milana Pleated Skirt Midi Dress

Reiss pleated skirt dress

£148 at Reiss

$252 at Reiss US

Editor's Note:

If you're loving butter yellow, this is a beautiful option from Reiss. The Milana dress contours the body with stretch ribbing, gently skimming over the hips before flowing into a pleated skirt. It's cut with a trending dropped waistline, and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

Karen Millen Ponte & Jersey Pleated Dress

Karen Millen pleated dress

£139 at Karen Millen

$249 at Karen Millen US

Editor's Note:

This sleek pleated Karen Millen dress is reminiscent of styles worn by Princess Kate. The fitted midi comes with a belted waist detail to create definition and can be adjusted to suit your shape. It's available in multiple colours, from white to baby blue.

Club L London Heavenly Pleated Maxi Dress

Club L London pleated dress

£195 at Club L London

$320 at Club L London US

Editor's Note:

Club L London's Heavenly dress begins with a tailored bodice - which features a high neckline and glossy gold buttons - and falls to a flowing, pleated skirt, for occasionwear that's both refined and glamourous.

ASOS ARRANGE Sculpted Maxi Dress

Arrange pleated dress

£140 at ASOS

$201 at ASOS US

Editor's Note:

For a modern take on the look, this colourblock style from the new ASOS premium collection features a high-neck jersey top rather than something more structured. It's perfect if you prefer to look more understated than Princess Kate - but equally classy.

Hobbs Alexandra Pleated Dress

Hobbs pleated skirt dress

£129 at Hobbs

$171 at Hobbs US

Editor's Note:

Hobbs' sage green pleated skirt dress is gorgeous for a wedding or christening this summer. Wear it with the matching Marta tweed jacket for true Kate Middleton style.

