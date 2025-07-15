6 best pleated midi dresses if you were inspired by Princess Kate at Wimbledon

Princess Kate stepped out at Wimbledon on Saturday in an elegant ensemble that's become synonymous with the 43-year-old royal.

A Self-Portrait dress designed to look like two separates styled together - sometimes referred to as a twofer dress - is possibly her most-loved and worn outfit. We've seen her wearing one countless times before her highly-anticipated appearance at the British sporting event this summer. In fact, she even chose a very similar style by the brand for the 2023 Women's Final.

The dress she wore on Saturday was a bespoke piece in a pale lemon hue, and emulates the appearance of a tailored top and pleated midi skirt.

© VCG via Getty Images Princess Kate looked stunning at the Wimbledon women's final

What is a twofer dress?

A twofer dress is a garment designed to give the illusion of wearing two separate pieces - usually a top and a skirt - when it's actually a single, cohesive dress. The name 'twofer' comes from 'two-for-one,' reflecting its dual-look appeal. Typically, the bodice and skirt are made from contrasting fabrics, colours, or patterns, creating a stylish, layered effect without the bulk or hassle of coordinating separates. It offers an effortlessly chic look that’s as practical as it is polished.

© WireImage The princess wore a very similar outfit by Self-Portrait in 2023

How to style a pleated dress

Channelling royal elegance with a pleated dress is all about refined structure and opulent detail. Go for luxurious fabrics like silk or satin in jewel tones or soft pastels. Cinch the waist with a belt, and elevate the look with heirloom-inspired jewellery - think pearl chokers or vintage brooches.

The best pleated dresses to shop for summer 2025

Self-Portrait Belted Pleated Chiffon Dress £535 at MyTheresa $785 at MyTheresa US Editor's Note: While Kate's Wimbledon dress is a bespoke piece, Self-Portrait frequently launches similar styles. This one has just dropped for the new season and features a tailored button-down black top and white pleated skirt, finished with a crystal-embellished bow waist belt. The Princess of Wales loves a monochrome outfit and I wouldn't be surprised to see her wearing this for a future royal engagement.

Reiss Milana Pleated Skirt Midi Dress £148 at Reiss $252 at Reiss US Editor's Note: If you're loving butter yellow, this is a beautiful option from Reiss. The Milana dress contours the body with stretch ribbing, gently skimming over the hips before flowing into a pleated skirt. It's cut with a trending dropped waistline, and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

Karen Millen Ponte & Jersey Pleated Dress £139 at Karen Millen $249 at Karen Millen US Editor's Note: This sleek pleated Karen Millen dress is reminiscent of styles worn by Princess Kate. The fitted midi comes with a belted waist detail to create definition and can be adjusted to suit your shape. It's available in multiple colours, from white to baby blue.

Club L London Heavenly Pleated Maxi Dress £195 at Club L London $320 at Club L London US Editor's Note: Club L London's Heavenly dress begins with a tailored bodice - which features a high neckline and glossy gold buttons - and falls to a flowing, pleated skirt, for occasionwear that's both refined and glamourous.



ASOS ARRANGE Sculpted Maxi Dress £140 at ASOS $201 at ASOS US Editor's Note: For a modern take on the look, this colourblock style from the new ASOS premium collection features a high-neck jersey top rather than something more structured. It's perfect if you prefer to look more understated than Princess Kate - but equally classy.