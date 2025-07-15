Every single outfit Annabel Croft wore at Wimbledon and how you can shop her looks

Wimbledon star Annabel Croft really is quite the fashion influencer these days, and this year she floated into SW19 rocking her unique sense of style that balances femininity with comfort - my absolute favourite combo.

Who is Annabel's stylist?

Well, it turns out that her presenter daughter Lily Saffron Coleman helped style her up for Wimbledon this year, even sharing cute daily reels on Instagram showing off videos of her mum trying on different outfits.

© Instagram Annabel and her daughter Lily in a GRW-MUM social video

She is close to her children and it would appear that they all play a part in her style. Back in 2012, she credited her daughter Amber with reigniting her fashion focus after motherhood: "Like lots of mums, I lost interest in what I was wearing… But from when she was 10 or 11 Amber would say, ‘Why are you walking out of the door in those shoes?’ or, ‘That handbag doesn’t go with that outfit?’ … I’d say, ‘You might be right.’” Fast-forward to today, and Amber isn’t just making off‑hand comments she worked with her mum curating her Wimbledon looks, pushing her gently out of her comfort zone but always with style sense.

© Getty Images Annabel Croft is as synonymous with Wimbledon as strawberries and cream and Pimm's and Lemonade

The 59-year-old showed off the power of the simple white fashion trainers. Annabel proves that mixing high-end sneakers with elegant frocks is a tactic worth mastering.

Annabel's style is a masterclass in elegance. Sometimes she wore designer, sometimes she wore high-street, but most of the time we watched as she wore mid-priced designer brands but always looking comfortable. Annabel’s taste remains impeccable, inventive, and deeply personal – with a loyal styling team right at home.

Annabel's Wimbledon 2025 outfits

© Instagram Annabel's Zimmermann Floral Shirred Dress Zimmermann is so Annabel, and this dress was perfect for Wimbledon. It's sadly sold out, but there are so many dresses on the high-street with a similar vibe - and this Debenhams dress is kind of perfect.

Annabel's Ralph Lauren Baby Blue Dress A pleated skirt dress? You can't go wrong. Annabel opted for a blue pleated dress from Ralph Lauren. John Lewis has a great lookalike that I'm considering adding to basket.

© Instagram Annabel's 'Cut Out' Dress Interesting fact for you here - Annabel's Agua by Agua Bendita dress actually has a risque cut-out at the tummy but she opted for a white slip underneath to keep the look a bit more modest for BBC viewers. Great idea though! If you're after Annabel's exact dress, I believe this is past season but the new version is absolutely gorgeous. If you're looking for something a little more reasonably priced, how about this ARRANGE dress via ASOS? It's just so pretty.

© Instagram Annabel's Chambray Denim Blue Dress No surprise here - Annabel caused this ME+EM Chambray Denim Dress to sell out in the majority of sizes. I've tried to track down a lookalike and I'm pretty impressed with myself finding a Boden midi dress of dreams in a gorgeous vintage light denim.

© Instagram Annabel's Floral Silk Maxi Dress Suzannah London is a popular choice when it comes to pretty dresses for celebrities and the royals, and it's easy to see why. Annabel chose a dress from the Rachel Levy collaboration - the Veronique tea dress. If you're looking for something a little more affordable, how about this Nobody's Child dress - it's adorable.

© Instagram Annabel's Soft Coral Dress Soft coral! Well, Annabel's proved to me that I need some more soft coral in my life and I'm on the hunt for a lookalike of her Claire Mischevan L'Wren dress. I've found one for less than £70 and it's from Wallis.

© Instagram Annabel's Pretty Polka Dot Dress Polka dots never go out of style, and Annabel's Self Portrait fit and flare dress is a winner. I've tried to find the exact one but it appears to be out of stock. How about the Butterfly dress from Free People? It's just exquisite.

© Instagram Annabel's Purple Jumpsuit Did Annabel save the best until last with this purple Kevan Jon jumpsuit? I think this may have been a bespoke piece as I'm unable to find anywhere else. If you're inspired and want to try purple, I've found this stunning jumpsuit from Phase Eight in a similar shade.

© Instagram Annabel's Floral Rixo Midi Dress Rixo is a favourite here at HELLO! and it turns out that Annabel Croft is a fan, also! She showed off her Rixo Maeva dress during the tournament and gets and 'Ace' all round.

© Instagram Annabel's Monochrome Magic Dress Another day, another Self Portrait dress! This time she opted for the white pointelle peplum midi dress, costing £420. If you're after something a bit more reasonable, I love this monochrome dress from Reiss, it's a different vibe but still very elegant.

© Instagram Annabel's Floral Butter Yellow Dress Sad news, Annabel's butter yellow Self Portrait 'Alyssa' dress has since sold out, but do not fear, I've found this amazing lookalike from New Look that's going to sell out. Mark my words.