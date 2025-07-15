Every single outfit Annabel Croft wore at Wimbledon and how you can shop her looks

Wimbledon star Annabel Croft really is quite the fashion influencer these days, and this year she floated into SW19 rocking her unique sense of style that balances femininity with comfort - my absolute favourite combo.
Who is Annabel's stylist?
Well, it turns out that her presenter daughter Lily Saffron Coleman helped style her up for Wimbledon this year, even sharing cute daily reels on Instagram showing off videos of her mum trying on different outfits.
She is close to her children and it would appear that they all play a part in her style. Back in 2012, she credited her daughter Amber with reigniting her fashion focus after motherhood: "Like lots of mums, I lost interest in what I was wearing… But from when she was 10 or 11 Amber would say, ‘Why are you walking out of the door in those shoes?’ or, ‘That handbag doesn’t go with that outfit?’ … I’d say, ‘You might be right.’” Fast-forward to today, and Amber isn’t just making off‑hand comments she worked with her mum curating her Wimbledon looks, pushing her gently out of her comfort zone but always with style sense.
The 59-year-old showed off the power of the simple white fashion trainers. Annabel proves that mixing high-end sneakers with elegant frocks is a tactic worth mastering.
Annabel's style is a masterclass in elegance. Sometimes she wore designer, sometimes she wore high-street, but most of the time we watched as she wore mid-priced designer brands but always looking comfortable. Annabel’s taste remains impeccable, inventive, and deeply personal – with a loyal styling team right at home.
Annabel's Wimbledon 2025 outfits
Annabel's Zimmermann Floral Shirred Dress
Zimmermann is so Annabel, and this dress was perfect for Wimbledon. It's sadly sold out, but there are so many dresses on the high-street with a similar vibe - and this Debenhams dress is kind of perfect.
Annabel's Ralph Lauren Baby Blue Dress
A pleated skirt dress? You can't go wrong. Annabel opted for a blue pleated dress from Ralph Lauren. John Lewis has a great lookalike that I'm considering adding to basket.
Annabel's 'Cut Out' Dress
Interesting fact for you here - Annabel's Agua by Agua Bendita dress actually has a risque cut-out at the tummy but she opted for a white slip underneath to keep the look a bit more modest for BBC viewers. Great idea though! If you're after Annabel's exact dress, I believe this is past season but the new version is absolutely gorgeous.
Suzannah London is a popular choice when it comes to pretty dresses for celebrities and the royals, and it's easy to see why. Annabel chose a dress from the Rachel Levy collaboration - the Veronique tea dress. If you're looking for something a little more affordable, how about this Nobody's Child dress - it's adorable.
Polka dots never go out of style, and Annabel's Self Portrait fit and flare dress is a winner. I've tried to find the exact one but it appears to be out of stock. How about the Butterfly dress from Free People? It's just exquisite.
Annabel's Purple Jumpsuit
Did Annabel save the best until last with this purple Kevan Jon jumpsuit? I think this may have been a bespoke piece as I'm unable to find anywhere else. If you're inspired and want to try purple, I've found this stunning jumpsuit from Phase Eight in a similar shade.
Annabel's Floral Rixo Midi Dress
Rixo is a favourite here at HELLO! and it turns out that Annabel Croft is a fan, also! She showed off her Rixo Maeva dress during the tournament and gets and 'Ace' all round.