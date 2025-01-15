I went shopping for a Traitors-core makeover and here's my verdict

If you're OB-SESSED with The Traitors, you'll likely be obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's outfits on the show. Dubbed 'Traitors-core' I can totally see why her countryside aesthetic is hitting all the right buttons with fans.

I should probably tell you that I dress nothing like this. I don't do knitwear, I don't own many earthy shades in my wardrobe, I've never owned anything tweed or plaid, and I mainly do bright colours and sparkles. Claudia's look is a world away from how I dress in real life. Actually, the prim pearl button blouses are within my remit but I'd most certainly be teaming a blouse like that with a pink blazer.

But here's the thing, Claudia has made me re-think my wardrobe choices. I can see with my perfect 20/20 vision that she looks amazing. She's comfortable in her skin and she looks cosy and warm. And as it's freezing outside, that cosy vibe is what I'm after.

So I decided to head out to the shops as a mini challenge to myself. Could I really do The Traitors-core aesthetic?

If you're expecting head to toe looks here, you'll be disappointed. I'm starting with the outerwear and the textures that her incredible stylist Sinead McKeefry chooses. I love Sinead and how amazing she is at selecting pieces for Claudia, whether it's for The Traitors or for Strictly Come Dancing. She knows her client so well. In an interview I did with her a while back, she told me that the pair go on the hunt together, saying: "We shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three hour coffee and a gossip."

© LLARA PLAZA Claudia Winkleman in khaki and plaid on The Traitors

Who wouldn't love to go shopping with the hilarious Claudia Winkleman and her expert stylist?! Sadly, I had neither and I had to fly solo on my mad dash around the shops.

© BBC Fashion fans are obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors

First up I headed to & Other Stories. I don't consider myself to be an & Other Stories girly but I do enjoy having a browse. I bypassed the sparkly headbands, pretty hair bows and the baby pink new-in pieces that I would normally gravitate towards and went straight to brown. Yes, brown. I haven't worn anything brown in, since, well, literally forever. I have never worn brown. But my eyes darted towards a £175 brown blazer. £175? For a jacket that looks like you got it at the local charity shop? It's a lightweight blazer and I just decided to try it on in-store wearing my Levi's jeans and a white tee.

© Leanne Bayley This & Other Stories blazer came straight home with me

Guess what, I only went and loved it. Yes, while on this work 'research' trip I fell in love with a new colour for my wardrobe - go figure?! I begrudged spending £175 for it but I instantly felt cool but not in that look-at-me-cool. It's understated cool, and kind of rich money vibes. I also felt put together and confident. I bought a size 12 (38) for reference, but I deliberated a while on whether the 14 (40) would look slightly 'cooler'.

Also in & Other Stories I tried on a pea coat - I just can so imagine Claudia in this winter warmer coat, especially with the military design on the front. I sized up for the Claudia aesthetic but decided this wasn't going to come home with me. I only own one black coat and the rest are every colour of the rainbow. Could I be swayed by a coat like this? Probably. I tried on a medium and the size drowned my size 12-14 frame. I couldn't find it online to link to, but this on is definitely similar.

This short coat felt very Claudia

Traitorscore is all about coats - and I resisted shopping for a yeti coat because, well, I know I couldn't pull it off but I will share a lookalike for you if you scroll down. I opted for khaki-coloured coats instead, pushing myself out of my comfort zone as I'd usually gravitate towards bubblegum pink.

© Leanne Bayley The Mango coat that's living rent-free in my head

H&M had two blazers I gravitated to while on the quest to be more Claudia. First up was a very oversized double-breasted grey blazer. I do wear grey from time to time, but it's very rare. I felt like the masculine fit was keeping with the Winkleman way but I sometimes feel like I've accidentally picked up a man's blazer. Still, it's very on trend and it was a reasonable price.

© Leanne Bayley How does Claudia rock the oversize look so well? I struggled in that department

The next blazer was a herringbone grey blazer. Was I foolish not buying it? I did like this jacket, and felt like I needed some black leggings and riding boots and a big chunky scarf.

© Leanne Bayley I really liked this one - perfect for as easy to wear blazer with jeans

Last but not least, I tried M&S. I decided to make a beeline for knitwear. Claudia wears some great knitted pieces in The Traitors, but it was a big no from me for this mustard knitted jumper. I think mustard suits the tanned Claudia with her jet black hair, but I can't pull it off. Never again!

© Leanne Bayley Mustard? No thank you

So what's my verdict on Traitors-core?

I think I need to ditch the jeans and try leggings and chunky boots. Claudia has been rocking that look in some recent episodes and she just looks phenomenal. While I don't think I'll be ditching my Barbie aesthetic for Traitors-core, I'm not against it. Right, who's ready for a jolly good trip to the country, darling?

