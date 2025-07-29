Lorraine Kelly's blue and white summer dress is living rent-free in my mind - I had to investigate

Some celebrity dresses live rent-free in my mind and Lorraine Kelly's summer midi is one of them. The Scottish TV presenter wore a stunning white dress with blue floral pattern last week on her morning show, but I keep thinking about how it needs to hold space in my wardrobe. So I found the details.

Lorraine always (this is not an exaggeration) manages to find dresses and separates that are not only stylish, but flattering; the 65-year-old has a knack for finding gems on the high street, and this dress I can't stop thinking about is one of them. She wore the dress as her sweet granddaughter Billie made an appearance on the show, proving her status as one stylish granny.

AT A GLANCE Lorraine Kelly wore a blue and white dress on Lorraine on Friday 18 July 2025.

The dress is from Boden and "selling like hotcakes."

Lorraine's dress, the Christabel Cotton Midi

I tracked Lorraine's dress down to Boden, and it's the gorgeous Christabel Cotton Midi Dress, which the brand says is "selling like hotcakes."

© Shutterstock Lorraine and her granddaughter Billie on her ITV show

Described by the brand as having a "flattering shape", the dress is 100% cotton and has a self-tie belt so you can make it as fitted or loose as suits. It's also machine washable, which we love because who has time to dry clean their summer dresses? (Not me!)

The shape is, as the brand says, flattering, because it nips in at the waist, with short sleeves. It's bra-friendly, always a win for me, with a v-neck that's not too low.

But I think what needs a minute is the print. It is stunning. The brand calls it 'walled garden' and it's giving me Grecian vibes with the vibrant blue colour and pattern.

It's also ideal for any non floral wearers, when summer dresses are predominantly floral or polka dot, this is a nice change.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Christabel Midi Dress © Boden £126 at Boden

The dress is priced at £126, but Boden is currently running an offer to save 15% on new womenswear styles by adding the code W7CX at checkout.

Lorraine kept her accessories simple and minimal, with a classic silver heart pendant as the only obvious piece of jewellery. I'm of the thought that this dress can be worn to smart summer occasions too, with a heel, a fascinator if the occasion requires, and statement jewellery. It would look great with dark tan heels, raffia or red and you could add a big pearl earring or golden shell-inspired pieces depending on the event you're wearing it to.

The presenter is currently on her summer holidays, taking a break from filming her daily morning show. I spotted that she has been in Zimbabwe - she jetted off after filming Friday's show, wearing the Boden dress for her airport outfit. Talk about chic!