Lorraine Kelly's latest denim midi is ageless - and I've tracked it down

Lorraine Kelly's latest outfit had everyone - me included - scrambling to search where it's from. And I am pleased to say that her in demand denim dress has been tracked down on the high street.

Lorraine's denim dress is a purse-friendly £55 midi from River Island. Looking at the dress, I can see why it's got Lorraine fans in a frenzy. It's uber flattering; from the midi length to the short sleeves and the belted detailing, it's ideal for all sizes.

AT A GLANCE Lorraine Kelly wore a denim midi dress on Wednesday's ITV show.

We found Lorraine's dress at River Island, priced at £55.

Denim dresses are always on trend, dubbed a "faithful staple" by HELLO!'s Leanne Bayley.

And the collarless v-neck element makes it a little different to a traditional collared denim dress. I love the colour too, a light denim wash that was made for wearing with brown suede, tan accessories or raffia bags. Add some gold jewellery or shell detailing accessories and this dress is one you'll wear all summer long.

© Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly's denim dress is a great summer staple

Word of warning though, it's selling fast. Available in sizes 6 - 18, some have already sold out at the time of publishing so snap this up if you don't want to miss out.

EXACT MATCH: River Island Blue Denim Seamed Short Sleeve Midi Dress © River Island £55 at River Island

Forget fears that you can't wear a denim dress. The style is ideal for any age, and 65-year-old Lorraine proves that. They're comfortable, versatile and transcend ages, so throw away any thoughts that you can't wear one and experiment with styles.

Lorraine's dress is a good, solid buy because of its flattering details, but shop around and you'll find a denim dress that suits you. For more inspiration, shop our best of edit of the trending denim dresses on the high street, chosen for their flattering fits and classic silhouettes.

Since her exact dress is selling fast, I found some lookalikes of Lorraine's dress that are equally as flattering. This V by Very Denim Dress, £45, is a close match to Lorraine's, with a slight figure hugging skirt. I also love Scamp & Dude's Denim Midi Dress, on sale for £81 and a very similar style to Lorraine's.

Lorraine's best denim dresses

This isn't the first time Lorraine has dipped her toe in the trend of a denim dress.

© Instagram/makeupcouk We loved Lorraine's denim dress on her ITV show

The Scottish TV presenter wore another River Island dress earlier in the year. Lorraine has a knack for finding the most flattering and versatile dresses, and her previous denim shirt dress is just that. It was structured, smarted in hue and midi in length but just as easy to wear.

The £56 dress promptly sold out after Lorraine wore it on her morning show, but the brand has restocked it recently in all sizes, from 6 - 18.

© Instagram Lorraine's ME + EM denim dress was a winner last year

Last year, Lorraine wore a chic denim dress from ME + EM. Although now sold out, it's a great example of an autumnal version of her summer dress. The fitted silhouette is sexy without being too showy, and I think you could easily dress this up or down, or even wear on cooler summer days with sandals.