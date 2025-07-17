Lorraine Kelly's £39 H&M dress is the flattering summer midi that deserves a place in your wardrobe

I shop for a living and there are some dresses that I just know are going to be a winner - and Lorraine Kelly's latest dress is going to sell out. Mark my words.

The Scottish TV presenter looked super comfy as she presented her ITV morning show wearing the & Other Stories Wrap Midi Dress in a pastel, summer ready floral print. And the best part is, it's on sale via H&M and available in all sizes. Win win.

AT A GLANCE Lorraine Kelly wore a floral wrap dress for her presenting role on Lorraine on Wednesday 16 July 2025.

The dress is from & Other Stories, reduced to £39 in the summer sale.

She teamed the dress with minimal silver jewellery.

Described by the brand as having a "gentle flounce", the midi features a self-tie wrap waist with asymmetric hemline. I love the subtle blue floral print too, a nod to everyone's favourite dress print without being too OTT.

© Instagram

Wrap dresses are universally flattering, as they cinch in the waist and drape the body, highlighting curves and accentuating a hourglass figure.

I love that it's bra friendly too, with a high enough v-neckline to not flash a little bit of lingerie. Although if you're worried, add a lightweight cami underneath.

The 65-year-old is no stranger to a wrap dress, choosing the style on many occasions to present her morning show.

I love that the dress is both casual and smart, depending on how you style it. It's a great daytime summer dress with white sneakers or flat sandals, an office dress with a small heel or even an occasion wear choice, when paired with a cream or brown heel. Add pearl jewellery and you're wedding-ready!

I love Lorraine's style, as she seems to hunt down incredible high street pieces that look expensive but are often under £50. From her denim belted River Island dress to the bright and joyful pink leopard dress worn recently, she's always managed to choose flattering yet cool items.

I'm not the only one who admires Lorraine's style either. Her 584k Instagram followers are always commenting on her fashion, calling it "gorgeous" and "beautiful" and she's not afraid to try something a little daring too, including leather shirt dresses and brightly coloured midi skirts.

She even has a fashion collection with Bonmarche, called Lorraine Loves, a 100+ piece range with patterned dresses, comfortable denim, classic Breton T-shirts and lightweight jackets.