Did Lorraine Kelly just wear the most heatwave-friendly floral shirt dress? I think so

Haven't Lorraine Kelly's outfits been stunning this week? I'm actually in awe of the TV presenter's ability to find so many gorgeous - and flattering - dresses that seem to hit the mark as to exactly what I want to wear this week.

From her on-trend denim dress to an orange floral dress (which would be perfect for a summer wedding, FYI), it's been a stellar week for Lorraine's dresses. And her latest is no exception; it's a shirt dress, it's patterned and I think it's pretty spot on for this heatwave.

AT A GLANCE Lorraine Kelly is known for her love of the high street, wearing brands including River Island, Phase Eight and John Lewis.

Her latest outfit is a chic floral shirt dress from Boden.

The flattering maxi features a botanical print, longer length and fit and flare shape.

Lorraine wore the bestselling Boden Alexa Maxi Dress on Thursday's show. The reason it's so sweat-proof? It's 100% cotton. Praise be! Cotton is one of the loveliest fabrics to wear in this heat, and because it's floaty and voluminous, it's even more sweat-proof.

© Instagram Lorraine's stylish shirt dress is a high street buy

It's super flattering too, a quality Lorraine has a knack for in finding in a dress. The puff sleeves are a feminine touch, and cover the tops of your arms - sometimes, we don't want our entire arm on show, am I right? - and it has a belt so you can cinch it in as much or as little as you'd like. Fit and flare silhouettes are universally flattering.

As it's a shirt dress, it gives you the option to unbutton it as much as you desire, so you can have the neckline a little lower or higher, depending on your preference, and the bottom of the dress can be undone a little higher to give you a sexy slit.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Alexa Maxi Shirt Dress © Boden £136 at Boden

And it would be remiss of me not to mention the print. Boden's prints are always stylish, and this is next level. The print is actually called 'enchanting vine' and it taps into the Dolce Vita fashion trend happening now; florals mixed with botanicals and paisley too. The dress actually comes in five prints, so if Lorraine's exact pattern isn't for you there's a few others to choose from.

The dress is available in sizes 4 - 22, in petite and regular lengths.

How to style Lorraine's dress

It's a really easy one to wear, as it really would look stylish with any type of footwear - leather sliders, chunky sandals, heels or espadrilles.

Dress it up for the races or summer occasions with heeled espadrilles or tan block heels, or pop it on for a daytime BBQ or summer fair with flat sandals or even white sneakers.

Chillier days, throw on a denim jacket or for those smart events, an oversize blazer would look sophisticated. You could easily pack this into your suitcase for your summer holiday too; wear sight seeing, round the pool or for evening cocktails.