Lorraine Kelly's post-menopause skin looks better than ever thanks to a £19 anti-ageing cream

Lorraine Kelly found she had to switch up her skincare routine after the menopause - and she uncovered a new product in the process. I’ve checked it out - because frankly, her skin is amazing and I want to steal her secrets - and it’s too good not to share.

One of the Scottish TV star’s must-haves for giving her post-menopause skin a healthy glow is a high-end Swiss anti-ageing cream, but wait - it’s not as expensive as you would expect.

“The menopause definitely made my skin feel a lot drier and look a lot redder and because of that, I felt like I needed to add more moisture back into my skin,” Lorraine said during a chat with Liz Earle Wellbeing. “My go-to product at the moment is the Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Ageing Cream, but I’m also a big believer in collagen powder and I take that first thing in the morning.”

© Dave Benett Lorraine, 65, has beautiful skin after the menopause - and the Beauty Pie face cream is one of her go-to products

The cream in question is Beauty Pie’s OG powerhouse anti-ageing cream, which is enriched with all kinds of good stuff - a face sculpting complex, complexion brighteners, moisture-plumpers, antioxidant free radical battlers, Hyaluronic Acid and powerful Plant Actives.

The brand has pegged this with a traditional retail price of £100 - their estimate of what you’d typically pay at retail for a luxury product of comparable quality, ingredients and size - but you can get it at Beauty Pie for £19.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream © Beauty Pie £19 AT BEAUTY PIE



What are verified shoppers saying about the face cream?

The cream has an impressive 4.5 five-star rating at Beauty Pie, based on a decent number of reviews - 5,871 of them to be exact.

Shoppers loved the “creamy texture” of the product and its “great smell” - and the results were highly praised: “Amazing product for the price, really hydrating without being heavy on your skin. Would highly recommend,” says one reviewer.

Another happy shopper dubs it: “A beautiful rich cream that sinks in and leaves the skin ready for makeup, adding: “It smells divine.”

The ladies in the 55-64 age bracket were the ones really singing this product’s praises in the reviews. Case in point: “After trying a few other super moisturisers from Beauty Pie, which were all great, I've returned to the Super Healthy Skin because it just makes my mature skin glow that little bit more.

“It does everything I want a moisturiser to do, and it leaves my skin looking hydrated, firmer and glowing. It's also vegan friendly which ticks all my boxes.”

I did notice some shoppers saying the cream irritated their skin or caused breakouts, which is the standard complaint with any product - after all, there’s no miracle product on the market which suits every skin type going.

What I did like, however, is that for every negative review, the beauty team reached out and answered personally, asking them to get in contact with their team via DM to see if there was anything they could do to assist. You don’t often see that level of customer support, believe me. I shop for a living for HELLO! So I know what I’m talking about!

Overall, I think this cream is a safe bet, especially for anyone wanting to follow Lorraine’s lead and put more moisture back into their skin if they’ve noticed changes due to menopause. Thanks for the tip, Lorraine!