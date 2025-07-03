Bored of florals? Lorraine Kelly's pretty pink dress is the breath of fresh air you've been waiting for

There's a time and place for florals and when it's this time of year, they're everywhere. And as pretty as they are, I am craving a print that's as feminine but without a petal or bloom in sight - and thanks to Lorraine Kelly's leopard print dress, I think I might have struck gold.

Lorraine is, after all, someone who gives good dress. Seriously, she shows up every morning on ITV wearing a dress I genuinely covet.

AT A GLANCE Lorraine Kelly's dress captured our attention on Thursday July 3 edition of Lorraine.

The 65-year-old presenter wore the leopard print Finery London Tea Dress

Lorraine loves the flattering fit so much, she has it in coral too.

And on Thursday's edition of Lorraine, the 65-year-old made me look at leopard in a whole new way. Wearing a sweet pink printed tea dress, the Scottish TV presenter turned the classic leopard print trend on its head by swapping the timeless brown and cream colourway for pink.

Yep, pink. And boy is it cute. It's leopard print made uber pretty!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock We've found Lorraine's pretty leopard print pink dress

I tracked down Lorraine's dress and I'm almost certain it's from British brand Finery London. It's not going to cost you a fortune, as it's just £49.

Called the Mela Pink Leopard Chiffon Midi Tea Dress, it gives the same feel as florals with its dark pink and light pink colourway. The flattering shape is spot on for those of us with a larger bust and hips, as the empire line sits under the bust and skims the hips and tummy area.

EXACT MATCH: Finery London Mela Pink Leopard Chiffon Midi Tea Dress © Finery London £49 at Finery

And let's take a moment for the ruffle detailing. The short sleeves feature elasticated, slightly ruffled hems and the hem of the dress is elegantly ruffled too. Details like this help to elevate a dress from "just" a midi to something a little more luxurious, in my opinion.

The dress is currently available in all sizes, from 8 - 24. There's only one customer review on the website, which is short and sweet: "Love it, just perfect for me."

Lorraine's dress - haven't we seen it somewhere before?

Eagle eyed Lorraine viewers noticed that her dress looks a little familiar. I've done the research and discovered that Lorraine owns this dress in its alternative pattern too. I think Lorraine must lean in to the theory that if you love something, and it fits, you should buy it in every colour!

© Instagram Lorraine's chic Finery dress on This Morning

Again, Lorraine has shunned florals and gone for a very pretty, very interesting print with this dress. It's called Coral Ikat, a print that is subtle yet striking with a pink base and peachy orange print. This is even more versatile than the leopard version, and could be a dress you wear for daytime, night time, occasion wear...really, it's a dress with options.