Frankie Bridge's beautiful high street suede jacket is going straight in my basket

I'm all about summer but I can't help being just a little bit excited about the arrival of autumn/winter fashion. Fuelling my excitement is Frankie Bridge who wore the most beautiful suede jacket in her latest style round up.

AT A GLANCE Frankie Bridge wore a cropped suede trench coat by River Island

The £229 jacket is a worthy investment piece

She styled it as part of a tonal look with a tan leather skirt and wedge heels - all from the high street

The cropped trench is crafted from real suede and comes in a chic relaxed fit, with a detachable belt to cinch your waist if you're going for a more defined look. It's the kind of jacket that will go with almost anything, from midi skirts and sandals now to denim and boots as we move into winter.

© @frankiebridge Frankie wore the suede jacket as part of a tonal outfit

Retailing for £229, it's an investment piece, but suede is going nowhere fast (or ever) and this is a timeless cut you'll always want to wear.

River Island Brown Suede Cropped Trench Coat £229 at River Island

Frankie styled it with a tan faux leather midi skirt, that's also from River Island and just £44. She completed the look with wedge sandals from Zara, which give a slight 70s aesthetic, River Island's chic real suede bowling bag, and a pair of sunglasses by Lu Goldie.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram, she wrote: "Look I know it's giving AW, don't come for me. BUT payday is the perfect time to invest in up coming pieces for your wardrobe. Leather and suede combination - gorgeous! We've all loved the suede trend and it won't be going anywhere just yet, so this jacket is one to snap up! This skirt shape is also going to be big for AW winter which I'm really happy about as I think in general it's so flattering!"

If you love Frankie's look but your budget is a bit lower, New Look has this faux suede jacket for just £39.99. With its button-down front and boxy cut, it has more of a tailored style. Or head to Next, where you'll find this faux suede jacket that's just £34 in the sale.

If you're investing, I also love the Hendry Cropped Suede Trench Coat from AllSaints.

A suede jacket is still set to be the style of the season this autumn/winter. A key fabric on the catwalks, designers across Paris and Milan paid tribute to fabric's tactile charm. At Bottega Veneta, buttery cropped bombers in ochre and clay were cinched at the waist, while The Row delivered collarless, oversized coats. Far from nostalgia, it's here to stay.