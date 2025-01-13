Frankie Bridge has found the perfect back to work shirt - and it's just £19

Office outfit planning when you've likely had several weeks of kicking back at home in your tracksuit is a shock to the system, but the high street is coming through with some really chic, affordable pieces this January.

Case in point? The striped shirt Frankie Bridge wore in her workwear style edit this weekend. Made from 100% cotton in a cool relaxed cut, it's hard to believe but it's just £19.99 from H&M.

"You just can't go wrong with a fresh blue shirt in your back to work wardrobe," the mum-of-two wrote on Instagram. "The colour brings some joy to your outfit on these grey days. I've paired with dark denim jeans and styled with a slim belt and brown bag. Brown and blue as a colour combo is going to be a go-to for me."

Frankie styled the striped shirt with wide-leg jeans and statement earrings

The ultimate transeasonal staple, a striped shirt is a must in any wardrobe. Frankie's has a loose fit with a classic collar, buttons down the front and a patch chest pocket. The dropped shoulders and gently curved hem ensure it's less school uniform, more street style set.

It's just dropped at H&M and currently still available in all sizes from XXS to XXL. Plus, it also comes in white.

I love how both Frankie and the high street store have styled it with dark wide-leg jeans, but if you need to look a little smarter, it would also look great with a pair of tailored trousers. As we move into the warmer months, you could style it with a midi or mini skirt for a preppy look. You could even add a pair of cut-off denim shorts for a casual summer outfit.

If you're shopping for a striped shirt but your budget is a bit higher, Arket is famous for its cool Scandi wadrobe staples, and the Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt is a bestseller. Made from crisp cotton poplin, it has a relaxed yet dressed silhouette. It retails for £77 and is available in EUR sizes 32-44.

Frankie completed most of her outfits this week with a pair of loafers. Comfortable and smart, they're the ultimate workwear shoe, and she's found a pair for just £27.99 at H&M. They come in black or dark brown and get glowing customer reviews.

"Love the colour. Been looking for brown loafers all winter and these are the perfect pair," wrote one. "Look way more expensive than they were. Comfortable and fit perfectly."