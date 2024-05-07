Frankie Bridge just wore the wedding guest dress of my dreams - and it's still available to shop in every size

Frankie Bridge has just saved me a whole lot of searching, as she posed in the wedding guest dress I've been dreaming of in this week's Frankie's Faves.

Finding the perfect wedding guest dress isn't always easy, and this one has everything I'm looking for - a pretty pastel colour, a flattering but not too form-fitting cut, trending sheer detail and a playful mermaid skirt.

It's still available in every size (XS-L) and it retails for £104 at Karen Millen, where you can currently shop all dresses with 30% off.

I love how the sleeveless design is balanced with a chic high neck and the maxi length is made more fun with a sheer skirt and panel on the bodice.

Frankie proved pastels work so well with silver accessories, styling hers with a (now sold out) metallic handbag from Mango, silver sculpted stud earrings and matching asymmetric heels from River Island. I think it would also look amazing with barely-there heeled sandals and a beaded clutch bag.

The 35-year-old mum-of-two shared several more wedding guest looks on Instagram this week. She captioned the Reel: "It’s the one you’ve all been asking for… wedding guest faves!! This week we’ve rounded up our fave styles, florals, pastels and tailored silhouettes! Whether you’re off to a registry office, a summer garden wedding or jetting off abroad, there’s a style to suit you! We listened to your occasion wear feedback and included more styles suitable for a bra."

Another beautiful piece that's still available to shop is Club L London's polka dot Signorina dress. It's cut from a luxurious lightweight fabric, and features a feminine sweetheart neckline with softly-ruched cups and short flounced sleeves. The button-down piece falls to a maxi length but has a split hem for easy movement. It's the kind of dress you'll be wearing on repeat as it's suitable for so many summer occasions.

Super easy to style, Frankie paired hers with simple black heeled sandals from ASOS and a white scoop handbag from New Look - the kind of accessories you likely already have in your collection. It retails for £95, and comes in UK sizes 6-16.

Or if you prefer a brighter hue, I love the floral slip dress she posed in from River Island. The popular style is already sold out in most sizes but it's still available in a slightly different colourway and costs just £65. The slip cut is so flattering and the subtle sequin embellished detail is ideal if you like a bit of sparkle in your ensembles.