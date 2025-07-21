Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The butter yellow dress Frankie Bridge is obsessed with - and it’s summer holiday perfection
Frankie Bridge© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvl

Frankie's Pretty Lavish dress is 'glam' and 'comfy'

Hollie Brotherton
Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Frankie Bridge has found your new summer dress - and it’s perfect for every holiday occasion, from alfresco brunches to beach clubs.

Pretty Lavish’s Riviera Hardware Knit Dress comes in this season's trending butter yellow shade. Retailing at £68, it's made from a premium heavyweight knit and features a flattering maxi length that skims your silhouette beautifully, with a close-fitting cut that’s comfortable and chic. 

  • Frankie Bridge wore a butter yellow dress by Pretty Lavish in her style round-up this week
  • The crochet style is ideal as a beach cover up or a holiday evening outfit
  • She dressed it down with a raffia bucket hat and oversized shoulder bag

It also comes with luxe gold hardware detail at the neckline – think modern, minimal, and a little designer-inspired.

Frankie styled her butter yellow dress with raffia accessories© @frankiebridge
Frankie styled her butter yellow dress with raffia accessories

Sharing the look to Instagram, Frankie wrote: "If we're lucky enough to have some decent weather over the summer holidays or if you're going away anywhere, this is my go-to look - your fave swimwear and a light knitted cover up dress. I've got loads of these Pretty Lavish ones and they come out every year. Obviously I've gone for yellow. I love the hardware detailing too!"

Butter yellow is still dominating summer 2025, and paired with a citrus yellow bikini brings a fresh pop of colour that suits every skin tone. 

Pretty Lavish Riviera Hardware Knit Dress

Pretty Lavish yellow dress

£68 at Pretty Lavish

$106 at Pretty Lavish US

Frankie modelled the look in a video, styling the dress with a (now sold out) raffia bucket hat by Mint Velvet, sleek black sunglasses from Pretty Little Thing, an oversized raffia tote bag by Mango, and a yellow bikini from ASOS.

"We've got the butter yellow but then we've also gone for a little lemon because that's the new colour," she said. "It's Pretty Lavish and I've got loads of their knit dresses for on the beach and stuff and I just love them. They're glam but they're comfy and easy to chuck on. I normally do a traingle bikini under here."

View post on Instagram
 

If you want to elevate the look slightly more, I'd style the dress with a low bun, oversized sunnies, and gold sandals for a dreamy European holiday aesthetic. Or add heeled mules and a clutch for the evening. It’s available in UK sizes 6 to 18.

Into the crochet butter yellow look but your budget is higher? I also love Beach Riot's Conrad dress. Made from 100% cotton, the sheer style features tonal floral accents and would look amazing over a bikini or as a statement piece for an evening out.

For a mini, this butter yellow Miss Selfridge dress is less than £30 at ASOS. The affordable piece comes with long sleeves, an open back and a fitted cut.

