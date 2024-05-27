Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge has found the perfect skirt for curvy girls - and it's a must for summer
Frankie’s flattering Top Shop ruffle skirt is £32 and comes in two different colourways

Katherine Robinson
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
If there’s one thing I’m lacking in my summer wardrobe it’s skirts - I just never seem to find one that’s a good fit. But it seems Frankie Bridge has come to my rescue...

The TV presenter and mum-of-two modelled a gorgeous sheer ruffle maxi skirt during her weekly Instagram style roundup Frankie’s Faves - and I am seriously tempted!

Frankie Bridge skirt for curvy girls
Frankie chose the pretty skirt for her weekly Instagram style roundup

It’s from Topshop and available in sizes 4 to 18 and retails for £40. If you hurry, you can get it at £32 at ASOS with the code BANKHOLS though! Frankie chose the black and white mono spot print which is actually giving me Flamenco dancer vibes, but it’s also available in a rose and beige flower colourway which I think I’m linking even more! It’s lightweight chiffon which means it falls beautifully and feels nice to wear.

Introducing the cute skirt on Instagram, Frankie wrote: “This look would be a perfect hen do or wedding guest outfit! The shape of the skirt sits so perfectly if you’re more curvy on the bottom half of your body like me.

She continued: “The skirt doesn’t come with a slip so you would need to buy one separately. It would also work over a bikini/swimsuit”

What gives this skirt the edge is the side split - just a little bit daring without being too revealing - and enough to keep you super cool in summer. Frankie’s not wrong about this being a great hen or wedding dress outfit. It makes a change from a standard dress for sure

It’s machine washable too, so you can bung it in the machine without too much worry - just make sure you iron it on a low setting.

I love how Frankie styled hers - with a chic black bandeaux top from M&S (which is well worth a look as it’s a bargainous £9.50 and available in five different colours) a £37.99 white fitted blazer from H&M casually thrown over the shoulders and some £22 ASOS kitten heel sandals. Tres chic!

Personally, I would go for the rose-hued colourway and team it with some box fresh white trainers and a funky t-shirt for something a bit more laid back - it could be a perfect festival outfit, perhaps? Either way it’s extremely versatile. And although it’s sheer I wouldn’t say it’s see-through so I’m not sure I would bother buying a slip to go with it.

If you’re feeling the ruffle skirt vibe (an absolute must for summer 2024 IMO) Pretty Little Thing has a £32 taupe version that’s selling fast. You can use the code BANK 20 for another 20% off too. And this coral paisley version from Boohoo has boho vibes a plenty - and is currently in the sale for 20% off at £12.80. 

