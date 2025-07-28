Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gabby Logan quietly wore a chic Victoria Beckham suit for Lionesses’ Euro win
Subscribe
Gabby Logan quietly wore a chic Victoria Beckham suit for Lionesses’ Euro win
Gabby Logan smiling to the camera© Instagram

Gabby Logan quietly wore a chic Victoria Beckham suit for Lionesses’ Euro win

Gabby Logan nailed pitch-side power dressing...

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There are moments in sport that go down in history, and there are outfits that quietly earn their place too. As the Lionesses clinched a nail-biting win in the Euro final against Spain on Sunday afternoon, all eyes were on the players. But those with a keen eye for fashion might have clocked another standout look: Gabby Logan, reporting live in an effortlessly sharp Victoria Beckham suit.

Gabby Logan has become as much a fixture of major tournaments as the teams themselves, brought her usual mix of calm enthusiasm and genuine passion to the broadcast. Her outfit choice? A tailored powder blue blazer and wide-leg trousers from Victoria Beckham - a subtle but clever nod to British design talent on a night about English football.

Photo of Gabby Logan wearing a Victoria Beckham suit to watch the lionesses win© Instagram

The two-piece suit struck the perfect balance between classic and contemporary and Gabby wears this exact bluebell colour quite often - is this her lucky colour, I wonder?

The blazer featured strong shoulders and a nipped-in waist, giving structure without veering into corporate territory. It was paired with the matching trousers that skimmed just over a pair of pointed heels. These have sadly since sold out. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, looking stunning in Victoria Beckham© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales is also a big fan of Victoria Beckham's designs

Styled by Charlotte Handley Green, Gabby's look was kept simple with a stylish white buttoned-up blouse underneath, minimal jewellery, and her signature blonde hair worn straight with a soft flick at the ends. Her makeup was applied by the one and only Liz Beckett. 

EXACT MATCH: Victoria Beckham Blue Suit

Victoria Beckham blue suit© Victoria Beckham

BLAZER, £473 (SAVE £377), FARFETCH

Victoria Beckham’s designs are known for their clean lines, and a kind of low-key glamour, which made the brand a fitting choice for the night. Gabby’s look echoed the energy of the Lionesses themselves. She looked focused, professional, and entirely in control.

CLOSE MATCH: Veronica Beard Bluebell Suit

Veronica Beard blue suit© Veronica Beard

BLAZER, £648, VERONICA BEARD

TROUSERS, £525, VERONICA BEARD

And while viewers at home may have been gripped by the drama on the pitch, social media certainly noticed what was happening on the sidelines. Comments praising Logan’s presenting style were quickly joined by questions about her wardrobe. “Gabby Logan is a lesson in pitch-side power dressing,” one viewer posted on X. Another simply said: “VB suit. Say no more.”

CLOSE MATCH: Whistles Blue Suit

Whistles blue suit© Whistles

BLAZER, £219, WHISTLES

TROUSERS, £139, WHISTLES

This isn’t the first time Logan has used fashion to make a subtle statement. Over the years, she’s become known for championing British designers at major sporting events, always opting for clean silhouettes over anything overly trend-led. It’s a formula that works: she looks polished, relevant and entirely herself, whether she’s hosting the Olympics or fronting Women’s Euro coverage.

CLOSE MATCH: Next Blue Suit

Next blue suit© Next

BLAZER, £55, NEXT

TROUSERS, £35, NEXT

It's a powerful time for women in sport on TV. Gone are the days of sticking rigidly to bright dresses or boxy jackets. Today, it’s all about dressing for impact and more important, comfort. Just take a look at Annabel Croft at Wimbledon - she wore lots of loose comfortable dresses (and her trusty trainers!) for most of the matches. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Shopping
See more
Read More