Gabby Logan quietly wore a chic Victoria Beckham suit for Lionesses’ Euro win

There are moments in sport that go down in history, and there are outfits that quietly earn their place too. As the Lionesses clinched a nail-biting win in the Euro final against Spain on Sunday afternoon, all eyes were on the players. But those with a keen eye for fashion might have clocked another standout look: Gabby Logan, reporting live in an effortlessly sharp Victoria Beckham suit.

Gabby Logan has become as much a fixture of major tournaments as the teams themselves, brought her usual mix of calm enthusiasm and genuine passion to the broadcast. Her outfit choice? A tailored powder blue blazer and wide-leg trousers from Victoria Beckham - a subtle but clever nod to British design talent on a night about English football.

The two-piece suit struck the perfect balance between classic and contemporary and Gabby wears this exact bluebell colour quite often - is this her lucky colour, I wonder?

The blazer featured strong shoulders and a nipped-in waist, giving structure without veering into corporate territory. It was paired with the matching trousers that skimmed just over a pair of pointed heels. These have sadly since sold out.

Styled by Charlotte Handley Green, Gabby's look was kept simple with a stylish white buttoned-up blouse underneath, minimal jewellery, and her signature blonde hair worn straight with a soft flick at the ends. Her makeup was applied by the one and only Liz Beckett.

Victoria Beckham’s designs are known for their clean lines, and a kind of low-key glamour, which made the brand a fitting choice for the night. Gabby’s look echoed the energy of the Lionesses themselves. She looked focused, professional, and entirely in control.

And while viewers at home may have been gripped by the drama on the pitch, social media certainly noticed what was happening on the sidelines. Comments praising Logan’s presenting style were quickly joined by questions about her wardrobe. “Gabby Logan is a lesson in pitch-side power dressing,” one viewer posted on X. Another simply said: “VB suit. Say no more.”

This isn’t the first time Logan has used fashion to make a subtle statement. Over the years, she’s become known for championing British designers at major sporting events, always opting for clean silhouettes over anything overly trend-led. It’s a formula that works: she looks polished, relevant and entirely herself, whether she’s hosting the Olympics or fronting Women’s Euro coverage.

It's a powerful time for women in sport on TV. Gone are the days of sticking rigidly to bright dresses or boxy jackets. Today, it’s all about dressing for impact and more important, comfort. Just take a look at Annabel Croft at Wimbledon - she wore lots of loose comfortable dresses (and her trusty trainers!) for most of the matches.