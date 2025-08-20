Frankie Bridge’s ‘holy grail’ illuminator is the secret to glass-like skin

If anyone knows how to nail that effortless, lit-from-within glow, it’s Frankie Bridge. Whether she’s stepping out on the red carpet, appearing on Loose Women or sharing a candid snap on Instagram, her skin always looks healthy, hydrated and ever so luminous - like she’s just come back from a restorative holiday.

So, what’s her secret weapon? According to Frankie, she swears by Patrick Ta's Major Glow All Over Glow Balm, which is a multitasking, ultra-dewy balm that does exactly what its name suggests: delivers major glow.

AT A GLANCE Frankie Bridge, 36, was asked which product she uses to get glowing skin on her Instagram Q&A.

The mum-of-two says her 'holy grail' is the Patrick Ta Major Glow All Over Glow Balm, priced at £36.80

One verified shopper said the balm gives the "perfect glow to the body, not greasy or oily but gives a nice shine."

Created by Patrick Ta, Hollywood’s go-to makeup artist (responsible for the likes of Gigi Hadid, Halle Berry and Alix Earle looking permanently candlelit), the balm is designed to give skin a true "glass" effect. Think wet-look sheen rather than glittery shimmer - it's more of a grown-up glow that looks expensive and fresh in any light.

© Instagram Frankie Bridge swears by Patrick Ta Major Glow - All Over Glow Balm

Unlike many illuminators that sit on the skin and emphasise texture, this one melts in. The formula is laced with ultra-fine pearls to reflect light naturally, plus jojoba oil to soothe and protect, shea butter esters to soften and hydrate, and a clever rice bran emollient that creates a flexible, lightweight film on the skin. Translation: you'll look glossy without feeling sticky or greasy.

No wonder Frankie loves it for her cheekbones, it's the kind of product that gives you the post-facial radiance we all chase. And while Patrick Ta uses it to give Hollywood clients that signature soft-focus gleam under blinding flashbulbs, you don’t need a red carpet to pull it off. Think drinks with the girls, date night, or just wanting to look vaguely alive on a Monday morning Teams meeting.

So, if your current highlighter feels more glitter than glow, or if you’re craving that high-shine, no-makeup makeup finish, this could be your new obsession. As Frankie herself proves, some products really are worth the hype.

What are the verified reviews like Patrick Ta Major Glow?

The reviews are pretty mixed for this product on retail sites. Some think it's a bit too wet looking but others love the hydrated look. One reviewer said she was so happy to finally get her hands on this product, and that she thinks it's lovely "especially on holiday with the sun’s reflection for extra added glow."

Another said: "This balm just completes any outfit. With a glow that has you looking like a star." How much do I love that review?!

I've yet to try this exact balm, but I do love a lot of Patrick's other glow-giving products so I'm feeling influenced after seeing Frankie's review.