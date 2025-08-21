Molly-Mae just wore my favourite wide-leg trousers - and her flawless outfit is still available to shop

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Molly-Mae Hague just wore my favourite wide-leg trousers - and her flawless outfit is still available to shop
Molly-Mae's Nadine Merabi two-piece is an investment you'll wear forever

Image© @mollymae

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonDigital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Molly-Mae Hague has once again proved that minimalism can be just as striking as high glamour. Pictured behind the scenes on set, the former Love Island star and Maebe founder looked so chic in a head-to-toe black ensemble by Nadine Merabi. 

  • Molly-Mae wore Nadine Merabi's Charlotte Trousers and Pippa Top in a BTS Instagram post
  • I also have the Charlotte trousers and love them. They're high-quality and so comfortable
  • Molly-Mae has been seen wearing the brand on more than one occasion and it's loved for its understated luxury

The look - sleek, tailored, and a little bit statement - showcased Molly's evolving signature style. Think clean lines, sharp silhouettes and effortless elegance.

The outfit in question? A sculpted, high-neck top featuring a dramatic asymmetric drape paired with luxe wide-leg trousers - a Merabi signature. Minimalist in palette but maximalist in silhouette, the combination is classic but contemporary, and couldn’t be more on point with fashion’s ongoing love affair with Quiet Luxury. 

Molly-Mae shared the look on Instagram© @mollymae
Molly-Mae shared her Merabi outfit on Instagram

Sharing the photo to Instagram as part of a carousel, she captioned the post: "Work has felt extra special recently… my shadow is camera shaped but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Documenting life with this team is genuinely a dream." Which suggests we'll likely see this look in motion in the next season of her Amazon Prime documentary series.

The Nadine Merabi Charlotte Trousers retail for £235 and are an investment piece you'll keep in your wardrobe forever. I have them in white and love them as they're so comfortable but feel and look expensive as they're made from a luxurious crepe material that doesn't crease. She styled them with the £285 Pippa Top, which features a high neckline and cap sleeves.

Nadine Merabi charlotte trousers© @holliebrotherton
I styled the Charlotte Trousers in white with Nadine Merabi's Leni waistcoat

Worn with voluminous, glossy waves and statement silver earrings, Molly-Mae kept the rest of the look pared back and polished. Black pointed-toe heels peeked out beneath her wide-leg trousers, elongating her silhouette. The overall effect? Think a modern reimagination of old Hollywood glamour.

As a longtime fan of Nadine Merabi (remember that white corset co-ord?), Molly-Mae continues to show how the Manchester-based brand perfectly aligns with her recent style DNA - chic, timeless and sophisticated. A neutrals girl through and through, she's no stranger to all-black moments.

For anyone looking to recreate the look at a lower price point, M&S has dropped a pair of black wide-leg trousers for just £29.50 in their new collection. They're available in UK sizes 6-24 and five different lengths. For a top with a statement drape, Club L London's Sweet Escape top is now in the sale for £51, and they also have the beautiful Valina dress, which has a similar vibe. For a jumpsuit, head to Karen Millen.

