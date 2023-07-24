Molly Mae's £1,450 engagement jumpsuit - shop three similar styles for less

It's the stuff Love Island dreams are made of - Tommy Fury proposed to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in Ibiza last weekend, while she was holding their six-month-old daughter, Bambi.

The couple, who met on the reality show in 2019, shared a video of the moment on Instagram on Sunday and the internet went wild for the emotional clip. It shows Tommy getting down on one knee on a cliffside in Ibiza, with a beautiful coastal backdrop.

Molly can be seen wearing a stunning white strapless jumpsuit by Alex Perry, with Cult Gaia pendant earrings and her long hair styled in loose beachy waves.

If you love her outfit as much as we do, you can still shop the style online at Net-a-Porter. The Hayden jumpsuit is available in UK sizes 4-18 and retails for £1,450. Made from slightly stretchy white crepe, it has a draped, wide-leg silhouette.

The ultra chic piece could be worn as a holiday evening outfit (which is the look we imagine Molly was originally going for), or it could even be a modern and effortlessly stylish alternative to a wedding dress.

Want to get Molly-Mae’s look for less? ASOS has this white tux detail bandeau jumpsuit in the same strapless, wide-leg cut. Made from woven fabric with a little bit of stretch, it retails for £66 and would look amazing worn with barely-there heels and a clutch.

Club L London also has a very similar piece for £85. The white Bellezza bandeau jumpsuit even has the same cup detail with its boned corset, which is designed to accentuate and contour your waistline.

Or River Island has this white strapless jumpsuit with pleated detail which you can shop for just £40. Style it with a white blazer and matching heels for an easy go-to summer evening look.

