Molly-Mae Hague has influenced me to shop her 'comfiest bra ever'

Molly-Mae Hague is the UK influencer of all influencers, so it's no surprise that the products she swears by sell out almost immediately. The star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to rave about her "comfiest bra ever", and it's quite literally flying off the virtual shelves.

Molly, 25, wrote: "This bra… When I say I have put every family member/ friend onto this bra… I will potentially bring it up within the first 10 seconds of any conversation. Once you buy one of these you will NEVER look back. I wear XS/S."

The Chantelle Soft Stretch V-Neck Bra is available to shop in nude and black shades at Selfridges, but stock is now limited, so you'll need to act fast.

© Molly-Mae Hague Molly-Mae raved about her favourite bra on Instagram

I've been on the lookout for a comfortable bra that I can wear daily that is still flattering enough to sit under tops and summer dresses, so the Chantelle bra's V-neckline and seamless straps are ticking all the boxes.

The slip-on design features soft padded cups with a V-neckline at the front and back for wearing comfortably beneath clothing. The elasticated hem adds to the stretchy feel that's designed to feel lightweight, making it great for everyday wear.

John Lewis also stocks Chantelle bras with 11 versatile colourways to choose from, and you can pick up the matching underwear, too.

Shoppers have been praising the trending bra on the John Lewis website. Many reviewers have commented on the comfortable fit, while others have suggested sizing up.

One wrote: "I am so pleased with this purchase. This bra is very comfortable to wear and does give a certain amount of support. It is really useful for wearing under strappy tops or tops and dresses with a low back or front because it looks so attractive and much better than visible bra straps. There is a large selection of colours available - so I will definitely be buying a few more to coordinate with my outfits. It is easy to put on and fits really nicely without being too tight."

While another added: "This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn! I had never really enjoyed wearing non-wired bras before as they never seemed to offer enough support but this one is spot on. I'm a 28F (a size that can be really hard to find) and I was a little skeptical about how the bra would fit and support but it's perfect! I have the size XS-S and it fits well over my bust whilst the band sits very comfortably around my rib cage, providing actually amazing support. I didn't know it was possible to have such good support and be so comfortable at the same time!"

If it's anything like the other products Molly-Mae raves about you can expect to see mass sell-outs of the Chantelle bra, so you'll need to hurry if you want it.