Suranne Jones gives us a masterclass in wearing all white when you're over 40

Suranne Jones is fast becoming my fashion inspiration as a woman over 40. She's serving seriously chic looks on the promo trail for her new Netflix series Hostage - and I want to emulate Suranne's style, stat.

The 46-year-old actress proved she's seriously stylish on BBC's The One Show, wearing a crisp, all-white look that's both lightweight and chic.

On a recent appearance she wore a white poplin shirt and midi skirt.

"You have such a great style " said one of Suranne's Instagram followers.

As monochromatic colours go, an all-white look is one of the hardest to pull off but as Suranne proves, all-white isn't a look to be sniffed at, but embraced.

© Instagram Suranne's stunning look on a recent TV show

Styled by Holly Scott Lidgett, Suranne wore a classic white oversized shirt with an equally as crisp, white floaty midi skirt. The trick to Suranne's look is in the textures. Both fabrics are crisp, poplin cotton and rather than tucking in the shirt (which I personally am guilty of doing with most tops!) it's been kept loose to keep the look relaxed and laidback.

Throw in Suranne's chunky gold accessories and off-white mid-size heels, and you've got a super easy yet super polished look to recreate.

The exact ID of Suranne's look is unknown, but white poplin skirts are a staple on the high street so there's plenty for you to copy Suranne's look. Many are even on sale, making it ideal to snap one up now ready to wear the sun returns.

CLOSE MATCH: Cos White Poplin Midi Skirt © COS £75 at COS $129 at COS

Similar styles are also available at Free People, The White Company and John Lewis.

Looking at Suranne's shirt, it's no ordinary white shirt - note the exaggerated cuffs, which elevates a staple. I've found plenty of similar looks, where the shirt is a classic fit but with OTT cuffs.

ASOS has a great affordable version - look at those extra cuffs! - as does M&S and Reiss.

How would I style Suranne's outfit?

I'm not someone who would normally wear an all-white outfit, but Suranne's minimal way of wearing it is giving me the confidence to try it at the age of 43. I'd wear it just like Suranne, but swap the shoes for either flat sandals or Mary Jane's, possibly in red or leopard print. For autumn vibes, I'd swap the shoes for knee high boots in a dark brown.

The pieces can be worn separately; this whole look can be made more autumnal with a fluffy white knit layered over the shirt, or a cream sleek polo top with sleeves worn similarly to Suranne's shirt.

To make it more holiday vibes, raffia accessories and beaded jewellery would give it that beach vibe too.

Suranne wore the outfit to chat to Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp on The One Show, highlighting her much-anticipated new Netflix series Hostage. In the new drama, Suranne plays the Prime Minister faced with an impossible decision.

© Des Willie/Netflix The Hostage. Suranne Jones as Abigail in Episode 1 of The Hostage. Cr. Des Willie/Netflix Â© 2025

Suranne's starred in a multitude of incredible TV shows, from Doctor Foster to Gentleman Jack, to Vigil and even Coronation Street.

The BAFTA-winning actress has a great sense of style both on and off the screen, choosing high street brands like Nobody's Child, Cos and ME+EM. Her looks are always understated but extremely wearable, trend-led without being too trendy. In fact, Suranne's worn the Nobody's Child Black Floral Adrian Midi Dress many times on her Instagram, and it's such a great piece it's easy to see why - plus, it's on sale for £50!