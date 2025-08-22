I can't stop buying jackets - these are my transitional outerwear faves for autumn

Don't worry, this won't be too autumnal, I'm not ready to talk about winter coats or knitwear, and I won't be ordering a pumpkin spice latte anytime soon. Why? Because we're still in summer that's why. BUT I do love a good jacket, and the first whisper of a crisp breeze has me sprinting to the stores for a new jacket to add to my collection.

Earlier this week I went on a jacket-trying mission - part research, part pure indulgence - making the rounds at M&S, Mango, COS, River Island and H&M to see what’s really worth snapping up as we move into autumn/winter 2025.

Scroll down to see all the photos (excuse the hair, it was boiling hot!) but if you want a quick glance, I've added that here for you if you're short on time.

Here’s the thing: outerwear isn’t just a practical buy anymore. It’s the whole mood of your outfit, and it’s the first impression when you walk into a room. And judging by what I’ve seen on the catwalks and in store, this season’s jackets are delivering in spades.

We’re talking cropped trenches that take the classic silhouette and give it a playful, waist-defining update. There are so many suede jackets as they're back again for the new season - you want yours to be rich, textural and just begging to be paired with denim and boots for that soft-but-structured 70s vibe.

Then there are barn jackets and country-coded coats, nodding to heritage fabrics and utilitarian details. Lots of bomber jackets, utility jackets.

And if you like your outerwear with attitude? Faux leather is your best friend, but you want it to look rebellious, but still chic.

"What’s refreshing is how well the high street is translating catwalk trends at such a good price point." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

M&S is leaning into country-core, H&M is all over affordable Chanel-style jackets and and River Island is coming through with those investment-worthy suede jackets and buttery neutral tones. And don’t even get me started on Mango’s collection of utility-style barn jackets - I wanted every single one.

© Leanne Bayley This transitional jacket ticks off many trends: cropped, suede and bomber. It's not online as of yet, but as soon as it is I'll let you know

Whether you’re in the UK navigating a rainy commute, or stateside planning a weekend trip upstate, these jackets aren’t just stylish, they’re versatile, wearable, and surprisingly good value.

Tried and tested: Consider this your autumn outerwear field guide: I've tried them on, given them the mirror test, and done the hard work of seeing which trends actually work in real life. I'll also include some that I also love but have yet to try on - mainly from online-only brands. For reference, I'm a UK size 12 - 14 (US size 8 - 10) and I'm 5ft3.

Consider this your autumn outerwear field guide: I’ve tried them on, given them the mirror test, and done the hard work of seeing which trends actually work in real life. I'll also include some that I also love but have yet to try on - mainly from online-only brands. For reference, I'm a UK size 12 - 14 (US size 8 - 10) and I'm 5ft3. Transitional: All the jackets I've listed below can be worn with a tee now and with a knit in the fall.

All the jackets I've listed below can be worn with a tee now and with a knit in the fall. Price: I don't want this to be too expensive of an edit. I love shopping affordable brands so I'll try and keep it reasonably priced.

The new season’s jackets prove you can be practical, warm, and ridiculously chic all at once. The only problem? Choosing just one.

The big jacket trends for women ahead of the new season

© Leanne Bayley I love this suede jacket from River Island Suede Everything Whether it’s a blazer, trucker jacket or oversized shacket, suede is stealing the spotlight. River Island’s sandy-brown suede jacket is the definition of investment dressing - it’s soft, structured and endlessly versatile. I’ll be wearing this with a crisp white shirt and straight-leg denim for a look that works in both London and New York. For reference here, I'm wearing a UK size 12 (US size 8). .

River Island Beige Premium Suede Jacket © River Island £189 AT RIVER ISLAND UK $348 AT ASOS How I'll be styling it: "I'll be honest, I didn't expect to like this jacket as much as I did and now I'm trying to think of all the things I can wear this with in order to justify it. Of course, jeans and a tee works (though I'd definitely add an interesting belt or gold jewellery). But I think it would look amazing with a floral dress or a floral skirt. It would look great with indigo denim or white. Ok, sold!"

© Leanne Bayley This cropped barn jacket was such a good price point too Country Heritage Waxed cotton, corduroy collars and boxy silhouettes are no longer just for weekends in the countryside. These jackets have gone city-smart, with brands like Mango delivering cropped transitional versions that feel practical and chic. Throw one on with jeans and trainers for an urban take on the heritage trend. For reference here, I'm wearing a medium.

Mango Denim Parka With Contrasting Collar © Mango £59.99 AT MANGO UK $99.99 AT MANGO US How I'll be styling it: "Probably in a very similar way to my trying on session. Sometimes when a jacket is so good you don't need to over-complicate things."

© Leanne Bayley I'm into the lacquered look Lacquered Leather I'm talking shiny shiny jackets that double up as evening wear. They’re ideal for throwing over a silk slip dress on a night out or pairing with chunky knits on the weekend when it gets cooler. I loved this one from Marks & Spencer but alas, it's sold out so I'll add a lookalike below. For reference here, I'm wearing a UK size 12 (US size 8). .

New Look Dark Burgundy Bubble Hem Faux Leather Jacket © New Look £45.99 AT NEW LOOK How I'll be styling it: "I have a very similar jacket to this and autumn/winter I wore it with black straight leg jeans, boots and a white T-shirt. I added a matching burgundy belt for interest. Sometimes I wore my burgundy loafers but I am someone who loves to match."

This was on a trip to the Coach outlet store Cropped Trenches Forget the floor-grazing macs of seasons past - this year, trenches have gone short and sharp. A cropped trench instantly smartens up casual layers and is perfect for those awkward between-weather days. The one I'm trying on here is from Coach (spotted during a separate shopping trip to Bicester Village aka my happy place) but M&S has an elegant belted version that works beautifully over dresses, while H&M’s take is more relaxed, great with jeans and ankle boots. For reference here, I'm wearing a medium.



Coach Short Trench Coat With Signature Collar © Coach £239 (SAVE 36%) AT COACH $191.20 (SAVE 60%) AT COACH US How I'll be styling it: "The trench is one of the most easiest coats to style, but a shorter crop might be a little tricky. I think this will look really good with white jeans or over a white midi dress right now and then with basically everything in the cooler months."

© Leanne Bayley Not my usual style, but I'm a fan The Brilliant Bomber All the IT-girls love a leather look bomber jacket. Whether it's Hailey Bieber or Sienna Miller, it's an easy classic style to throw on all season, there are so many options around right now, so there's something for everyone. I was instantly drawn to this funnel neck version from River Island. I think it just made jeans and a tee look chilled and easy. For reference here, I'm wearing a medium. Be warned, this one is selling out pretty fast.

River Island Black Faux Leather Funnel Neck Jacket © River Island £52 AT RIVER ISLAND $100 AT NEXT US How I'll be styling it: "This is a tricky one for me as it's not my usual style, so I'm going to say that I'd team it with black jeans and a white slogan T-shirt. Or I'd wear it with a black lace skirt and a white T-shirt. I'm tempting myself here."

© Leanne Bayley Bouclé is a timeless trend Bouclé & Gold Buttons The bouclé jacket has trended upwards in recent years and it's so easy to see why. H&M is leading the pack with its options in store and online, and I couldn't resist giving this one a try. I like it with blue jeans and I think I'd just style with ballet flats for a Parisian look. In the colder months, I'd team with black tailored trousers. For reference here, I'm wearing a size medium.

H&M Short Bouclé Weave Jacket © H&M £37.99 AT H&M UK $44.99 AT H&M US How I'll be styling it: "While it's still warm, I'll be wearing it with my blue barrel leg jeans and white T-shirt. I'll wear my Chanel ballet flats as well. Moving into the colder months, I'll wear with a pair of smart tailored trousers and a pair of black slingback shoes. I'll pull in the gold from the buttons with gold chunky earrings."

© Leanne Bayley I would size down in this M&S shacket The Iconic Shacket The shacket is probably the hardest working item in your wardrobe when it's inbetween weather. It can span seasons from the hottest of months to the chilliest of days. The shacket is part overshirt, part jacket, and it's just one of those in-between season items you'll wonder how you ever lived without. I love this Marks & Spencer jacket but I would size down. For reference here, I'm wearing a size 12 (US size 8). I'd recommending sizing down.

M&S Suedette Lightweight Jacket © M&S £59 AT MARKS & SPENCER How I'll be styling it: "This will look great with cream/ecru straight leg jeans and a white tee - trust me on this. Pair with a pair of ballet flats or loafers for an old money vibe. I would add an interesting belt or a neck scarf to elevate the outfit as well."

© Leanne Bayley You can't beat a chuck-on jacket The Useful Utility Jacket Everyone needs a chuck on jacket to wear on a weekend and Channelling a refined take on utility, this cotton jacket is designed with two workwear-inspired pockets and a concealed placket for a clean finish. The wide sleeves and boxy, relaxed shape make it an effortless layering piece. For reference here, I'm wearing a size small.

Cos Cotton Utility Jacket © Cos £119 AT COS $229 AT COS US How I'll be styling it: "I'll be wearing this with either the matching trousers that are available, or more likely, I'll be reaching for my wide-leg indigo jeans or my barrel leg jeans. I think this will work really nicely with a crossbody bag as well."

My verdict

I love all of the jackets listed in this feature. Like I said, I have an unhealthy addiction to jackets and they probably make up 85% of my wardrobe. If you were to only buy one, I'd say go for the utility-barn-style version because they're so versatile. I'll share a bigger round up of them below for you to take a look at. If you are looking to shop a trend, I'd say suede is where it's at. The high-street is awash with suede jackets and whether you go for the real thing or faux suedette, you'll feel very on-trend. If you prefer to look a little more smart, a cropped trench will be a great option.

Follow me on Instagram @leannebayley and on TikTok @dailybayley9to5.