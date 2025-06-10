M&S is back, baby! I'm a fashion editor and these 7 dresses are in my basket

You truly don't know what you've got until its gone and it's been a long six weeks without M&S at HELLO! HQ. You don't find many stores that offer effortless summer pieces, elegant event-ready styles, or royal lookalikes quite like the British retailer - especially at these kind of price points.

While not everything is available for delivery just yet, 'select fashion ranges' - and as far as I can tell it's most of them - can now be ordered online and will be with you within 10 days.

As well as finally getting your hands on all of the pieces you've had patiently waiting in your basket for over a month now, Marks & Spencer has dropped a new collection with some beautiful styles. I’ve already set my sights on these seven standout dresses… and trust me, you’ll want to do the same.

M&S dresses for summer 2025

M&S Lace Button Through Midi Tea Dress £119 at M&S Editor's Note: If you don't think a yellow dress can be chic, this lace midi will change your mind. The figure-skimming style is playful and sophisticated and perfect for any formal occasion. Fully lined for comfort, it has breezy short sleeves and is finished with a button-through front.



M&S Cowl Neck Midaxi Slip Dress £79 at M&S Editor's Note: This gorgeous red dress looks so much more expensive than its price tag. The elegant slip features slim straps, a flattering cowl neck and a midi-length hem with ruffle detail. Wear it everywhere from a wedding to on holiday.



M&S Linen Rich Printed Square Neck Midaxi Dress £59 at M&S Editor's Note: This elegant printed midi dress is giving me major Princess Beatrice vibes. Made from a linen-rich fabric, it's lightweight and has a luxurious feel. It's cut in a flattering fit-and-flare shape with a stylish square neckline and feminine puff sleeves.



M&S Pure Cotton Floral Corset Midi Skater Dress £99 at M&S Editor's Note: I'd expect this kind of midi from far more expensive brands. Made from pure cotton, the skater dress has a sweetheart neckline and a corset-style bodice. I love the pretty rose floral print.



M&S Linen Rich Striped Mini Shift Dress £29.50 at M&S Editor's Note: The perfect everyday summer staple - I've been waiting to order this since M&S went offline. The linen-rich striped mini has a regular fit with a shift silhouette and square neckline. I'd style it with an oversized rattan bag.



M&S Linen Rich Round Neck Strappy Midi Swing Dress £49.50 at M&S Editor's Note: Soft pink is trending for summer 2025 and this midi comes in the most flattering swing shape with a breezy midi-length skirt. It features a pretty tie fastening at the back and flattering waist detail.

