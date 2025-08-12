I'm midsize, I'm 41 and I love fashion - this is the outfit formula that works for me

I’ve spent most of my life trying to figure out what works for my body. In my twenties, I chased trends and tried to fit in with my friends. In my thirties, I tried to look stylish and keep up with the style mavens I worked on fashion magazines with. And now, in my forties (I'm 41), I’ve landed on an outfit formula that makes me feel confident, put-together, and completely myself whenever I step out of the door.

What does midsize even mean?

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: 'midsize' isn’t a size - it’s a range. It’s that in-between place, often overlooked in fashion, where you’re not considered "plus-size" but definitely not straight-size either. You might wear anything from a UK 12 to 18 (US 8 to 14), depending on the brand. Shopping can be a minefield - sizes aren’t consistent at the best of times, and the models photographed on a lot of websites don't tend to represent the midsize woman.

Now I'm in my forties it has only sharpened my focus on what works - and what doesn’t - in my wardrobe.

© Leanne Bayley Comfort (pull on satin skirt) + Structure (tailored black blazer) + One Statement Piece (colour pop accessories)

The formula: Comfort + Structure + One Statement Piece

After years of trial and error, this is the formula I now come back to - day in, day out. It’s flexible enough to work for any occasion, but reliable enough that I never have to stand in front of my wardrobe feeling lost. Here’s how it breaks down: Comfort + Structure + One Statement Piece = a successful outfit.

1. Comfort is non-negotiable

Let's be honest, if something pinches, digs, rides up, or leaves marks, it’s a hell no. I used to suffer through too-tight jeans or tops that looked amazing on the hanger but made me feel self-conscious all day. Not anymore. No thank you.

Comfort doesn’t mean sloppy though, I don't want to look like I've given up on life. I just now strive to find clothes that move with me, not against me. Think soft but structured fabrics, waistbands that give a little, and shoes I can walk in without shopping for blister stickers at the nearest pharmacy. This might be the reason why my collection of Adidas sneakers is borderline ridiculous.

Some of my go-to comfort pieces:

I build from comfort outwards. If the base feels good, I’m already halfway there.

© Leanne Bayley Comfort (M&S barrel jeans) + Structure (cropped jacket) + One Statement Piece (glittery bag)

2. Structure is key

Structure gives shape and polish - especially on a midsize body, where volume can sometimes overwhelm. This doesn’t mean rigid or overly tailored, but it does mean paying attention to proportions. If I'm wearing my barrel-leg jeans and ballet flats, I'll choose a structured cropped jacket to wear with it.

Here’s what I look for:

Jackets or blazers that fit me well, and if they fall at the waist they're usually my go-tos.

The plain white tee that holds its shape - Arket Uniqlo

Bottoms with a clean line — no saggy knees or stretched-out fabrics

A belt to cinch where needed - Cos has a great reversible option

Structure is what makes an outfit feel intentional. It turns a loose blouse and jeans into a look. It frames your shape, rather than hiding it - and that’s something I’ve really embraced in my forties. I don’t want to disappear into clothes. I want to own them.

© Leanne Bayley Comfort (shoes) + Structure (tee) + One Statement Piece (skirt)

3. One statement piece. Always.

I love a statement piece and I'll admit, this is where I get a bit too excitable when I'm out shopping. It's the magic item that makes you excited to get dressed.

It could be:

A pop of colour

Sequins or metallics

Animal print

A statement shoe

Bold earrings or a chunky necklace

This is where I get to play. I’ve stopped saving special pieces for “special occasions” - life is the occasion. If I want to wear a full on leopard print outfit to work on a Tuesday, I'll do it. If a sequin mini skirt makes me feel alive, I wear it with a comfortable shirt and wear it.

That one statement piece is the exclamation point in my outfit, and it has to make me smile.

© Leanne Bayley Comfort (dress) + Structure (belt) + One Statement Piece (colour pop clutch)

My verdict on this winning formula

The beauty of this formula is that it adapts. Swap a blazer for a chic cardigan, or a statement shoe for a statement lip. The framework stays the same - and it always works.

My top tip would be to invest in quality basics. The right jeans, the perfect white tee, the blazer that goes with everything - they’re worth spending on. If there's a store that you love that's a bit expensive, save your splurge for when they have a sale on. That's what I do with the likes of Me+Em and Mint Velvet, two of my top brands.

Confidence is the best accessory. Cheesy but true. When you feel good in your clothes, it shows, and people notice.

© Leanne Bayley Comfort (cardigan) + Structure (jeans) + One Statement Piece (metallic accessories)

Midsize 'comfort' outfit ideas

Final thoughts

If you’re standing in front of your wardrobe, wondering what to wear — try it. Comfort + Structure + One Statement Piece. You might be surprised at how much easier, and more joyful, getting dressed can feel.

