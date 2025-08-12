I'm midsize, I'm 41 and I love fashion - this is the outfit formula that works for me

I’ve spent most of my life trying to figure out what works for my body. In my twenties, I chased trends and tried to fit in with my friends. In my thirties, I tried to look stylish and keep up with the style mavens I worked on fashion magazines with. And now, in my forties (I'm 41), I’ve landed on an outfit formula that makes me feel confident, put-together, and completely myself whenever I step out of the door.
What does midsize even mean?
Let’s get one thing out of the way first: 'midsize' isn’t a size - it’s a range. It’s that in-between place, often overlooked in fashion, where you’re not considered "plus-size" but definitely not straight-size either. You might wear anything from a UK 12 to 18 (US 8 to 14), depending on the brand. Shopping can be a minefield - sizes aren’t consistent at the best of times, and the models photographed on a lot of websites don't tend to represent the midsize woman.
Now I'm in my forties it has only sharpened my focus on what works - and what doesn’t - in my wardrobe.
- Boden UK / Boden US: For fun statement pieces & colour pop accessories
- H&M UK / H&M US: For trend-led fashion on a budget
- Mango UK / Mango US: For structured workwear & chic tailoring
- Karen Millen UK / Karen Millen US: For stylish formal wear
- River Island UK / River Island US: For cool co-ords and evening wear.
The formula: Comfort + Structure + One Statement Piece
After years of trial and error, this is the formula I now come back to - day in, day out. It’s flexible enough to work for any occasion, but reliable enough that I never have to stand in front of my wardrobe feeling lost. Here’s how it breaks down: Comfort + Structure + One Statement Piece = a successful outfit.
1. Comfort is non-negotiable
Let's be honest, if something pinches, digs, rides up, or leaves marks, it’s a hell no. I used to suffer through too-tight jeans or tops that looked amazing on the hanger but made me feel self-conscious all day. Not anymore. No thank you.
Comfort doesn’t mean sloppy though, I don't want to look like I've given up on life. I just now strive to find clothes that move with me, not against me. Think soft but structured fabrics, waistbands that give a little, and shoes I can walk in without shopping for blister stickers at the nearest pharmacy. This might be the reason why my collection of Adidas sneakers is borderline ridiculous.
Some of my go-to comfort pieces:
- High-waisted wide-leg trousers with a bit of stretch
- Cotton or linen button-down shirts that can be half-tucked or worn open over a tee
- Dresses with room through the middle, but shape at the waist
- Fashionable sneakers, nice ballet flats or block-heeled boots that feel supportive
I build from comfort outwards. If the base feels good, I’m already halfway there.
2. Structure is key
Structure gives shape and polish - especially on a midsize body, where volume can sometimes overwhelm. This doesn’t mean rigid or overly tailored, but it does mean paying attention to proportions. If I'm wearing my barrel-leg jeans and ballet flats, I'll choose a structured cropped jacket to wear with it.
Here’s what I look for:
- Jackets or blazers that fit me well, and if they fall at the waist they're usually my go-tos.
- The plain white tee that holds its shape - Arket and Uniqlo are my ride or die tees.
- Bottoms with a clean line — no saggy knees or stretched-out fabrics
- A belt to cinch where needed - Cos has a great reversible option I wear all the time
Structure is what makes an outfit feel intentional. It turns a loose blouse and jeans into a look. It frames your shape, rather than hiding it - and that’s something I’ve really embraced in my forties. I don’t want to disappear into clothes. I want to own them.
3. One statement piece. Always.
I love a statement piece and I'll admit, this is where I get a bit too excitable when I'm out shopping. It's the magic item that makes you excited to get dressed.
It could be:
- A pop of colour
- Sequins or metallics
- Animal print
- A statement shoe
- Bold earrings or a chunky necklace
This is where I get to play. I’ve stopped saving special pieces for “special occasions” - life is the occasion. If I want to wear a full on leopard print outfit to work on a Tuesday, I'll do it. If a sequin mini skirt makes me feel alive, I wear it with a comfortable shirt and wear it.
That one statement piece is the exclamation point in my outfit, and it has to make me smile.
My verdict on this winning formula
The beauty of this formula is that it adapts. Swap a blazer for a chic cardigan, or a statement shoe for a statement lip. The framework stays the same - and it always works.
My top tip would be to invest in quality basics. The right jeans, the perfect white tee, the blazer that goes with everything - they’re worth spending on. If there's a store that you love that's a bit expensive, save your splurge for when they have a sale on. That's what I do with the likes of Me+Em and Mint Velvet, two of my top brands.
Confidence is the best accessory. Cheesy but true. When you feel good in your clothes, it shows, and people notice.
Final thoughts
If you’re standing in front of your wardrobe, wondering what to wear — try it. Comfort + Structure + One Statement Piece. You might be surprised at how much easier, and more joyful, getting dressed can feel.
