This sold-out multi-functional luggage is the only suitcase you’ll ever need – and it’s finally back in stock

Nothing says you’ve got your life together quite like rolling through departures with a perfectly curated luggage set. In reality though, travel is rarely as glamorous as we’d like it to be. Packing often feels like a chore, airports are chaotic, and the hunt for that one misplaced charger can undo even the most carefully planned itinerary. But the right suitcase has the power to change all of that, turning organisation into ease, and chaos into calm.

Enter the Nere Venture. After selling out almost instantly, this smart, stylish suitcase is finally back in stock – and for travellers who take style and organisation as seriously as their next getaway, it’s the travel essential worth investing in.

Nere Venture Dual Open Medium Suitcase £149 AT NERE

Why we love it

Trust me when I say I know a good suitcase when I see one. Between countless airport runs from years of living abroad, travelling for work, the regular to-ing and fro-ing to Europe amidst planning my destination wedding, I know all too well how quickly a sub-par case can fall apart. Think zips that jam, wheels that stick, and shells that scuff after one trip.

Packing is made easy with Nere, whose sell-out suitcase has lots of different internal compartments.

The Nere Venture couldn’t be further from that. Its dual-opening system makes packing genuinely easier (no more frantic digging for shoes or chargers), and its smooth spinner wheels and lightweight frame mean gliding through even the busiest terminals feels effortless.

Add in the durable polycarbonate shell and sleek, minimalist design, and it’s the kind of suitcase that looks good, lasts, and makes every journey feel that little bit more seamless.

From someone who has spent far too much money on replacing cheaper suitcases, Nere is a brand that’s worth your investment.

The suitcase has lots of handy compartments perfect for those who like to be well organised.

“After always buying a ‘cheaper’ suitcase, it always ended the same way… broken! This was not the case with my Nere suitcase. The build quality is so good and withstood my recent trip without so much a scratch on it,” agrees one five-star reviewer.

Another five-star review highlights the luxury, sleek design: “The finish is truly stunning, beautiful lining with pockets to keep everything super organised.”

The Nere Venture is destined to be your go-to suitcase for years to come

The details you need to know

Nere is a modern travel brand with a simple mission: to create luggage that’s as stylish as it is practical. Known for sleek designs, clever functionality and a touch of playfulness, its pieces are designed to keep up with life on the move.

From long-haul adventures to weekend escapes, Nere has quickly become a favourite among travellers who value both aesthetics and ease: