9 best tankini sets for your 2024 summer break

With holiday season getting ever closer, you may be thinking about getting new swimwear for that sunshine vacation you've been dreaming of. Beyond the usual one-pieces and bikinis - why not consider a tankini? They're honestly brilliant - less restrictive than a swimsuit but more covered up than a bikini, you get the best of both worlds!
What is a tankini?
Tankinis were made popular in the 90s and have been a hit ever since. The top is described as a tank top (hence the name!), and it'll come with a matching bikini brief to go with. The trends have evolved now, and you have so many options; strapless styles, halternecks, shorts and even tummy control. There is also a large selection for fuller-busted ladies.
Keep scrolling for our top picks for summer 2024. Though we haven’t personally tried on all of these styles, we’ve trawled the web looking for the top-rated, most flattering styles using our shopping expertise.
Why are tankinis better than bikinis or swimsuits?
Tankinis have so many benefits! HELLO! Online’s Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas says: “Tankinis are great because they combine the comfort and flattering coverage of a one-piece with the fun and versatility of a bikini. No awkward wriggling out of it when you have to change (or go to the loo!), and you can just throw on a sarong or linen trousers for a poolside or boardwalk-ready daytime look. You can also have fun with your tankinis, by mixing and matching tops and bottoms - just like you can with a bikini - for limitless styling choices.”
How we chose the best tankini sets
- Style And Fit: We searched high and low for the tankinis that were flattering, stylish and in a variety of different prints, colours and styles to suit all tastes
- Reviews: Though we haven’t personally tried on or tested all of these tankinis ourselves, we’re confident in our recommendations as we chose the ones with high volume of positive reviews, which gave the tankinis the thumbs up for quality, style, fit and other factors.
- Fabric: All the tankinis in our guide are made with good quality fabric - where possible, quick drying and chlorine resistant too.
- Price: We chose tankinis with a competitive price point without sacrificing on quality.
Marks and Spencer Printed Padded Halterneck Tankini
- Sizes: 8-24
- Colours: Green mix
- Style: Halterneck
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: Free with a £60 spend; or free next-day click-and-collect from M&S stores.
- Returns: Within 35 days
Editor's note: This tankini scores well for being comfortable thanks to the extra stretch material and fitting well. It has adjustable straps for support and non-wired cups. The sun Smart UPF50+ material helps to protect you from harmful UV rays. Some bigger busted ladies felt it was lacking in support - so bear that in mind before ordering.
Pour Moi Palermo Underwired Non-Padded Tankini
- Sizes: 32B to 38G
- Colours: Black with multi-coloured palm leaves
- Style: Underwired
- Shipping: Free with a £60 spend
- Returns: Free within 30 days
Editors note: The quality of this tankini is great. The material is sturdy, the fit is great and after a few months wear and washes it still looks brand new. The top is very flattering and I’m in love with the vibrant print. All the rest of my swimwear is monochrome so this feels like a welcome departure into the world of colour. It's non-padded but underwired with adjustable straps and a pretty bow detail at the centre front. The fabric is 80% Polyamide and 20% Elastane.
Lands' End Women's Smoothing Mesh High Neck Tankini
- Sizes: 8 to 20
- Colours: Black, Blackberry, Deep Balsam (pictured)
- Style: Round neck, bandeau back
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: £3.95
- Returns: Within 90 days (within 28 days to receive a refund of shippìng cost too)
Editor's note: This tankini has a real sporty look thanks to its high cut neckline and cool mesh panel. Although it doesn’t have underwire, there is a separate control lining which supports and smooths. The UPF 50 Fabric provides support from the sun and it’s chlorine resistant too. The bottoms are tummy control - and super flattering.
Amazon Genfien Tankini
- Sizes: S to XXXL
- Colours: 14 different colourways including florals, plain, stripes and tropical print
- Style: Ruffled halter neck
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: Free with Amazon Prime
- Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: I can tell you from personal experience that this bargain Amazon bikini is great - I loved it so much I bought it in 6 different colourways to mix and match. After several months use and washes, it still looks new and I get compliments every time I wear it.
Read the full Amazon tankini review here
BOOHOO Plus Curve Enhance Smoothing Tankini
- Sizes: 16-28
- Colours: Black
- Style: bandeaux back
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: Free with code FREE
- Returns: Free within 28 days
Editor's note: This bargain plus-size bikini is great - you can't go wrong with classic black, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better price than this! You can add colour with your accessories, or even pair it with a vibrant floaty kimono to elevate your look at the beach or pool.
Tu Blue Leopard Print Tankini
- Sizes: 10 to 22
- Colours: Blue leopard print
- Style: Twist front
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: Free click and collect over £10 or £3.95 standard delivery
- Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: The print - as well as the price - immediately caught my eye when I saw this tankini with its flattering front tie, adjustable straps and padded bust cups. It's machine washable too so you can throw this one in the washing machine.
John Lewis St Tropez Striped Tankini
- Sizes: 8-20
- Colours: Navi/Multi, Khaki/Multi
- Style: halterneck
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: Free over £50
- Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: A John Lewis bestseller with glowing reviews, this striped tankini set scores big with shoppers for comfort and fit. It washes well and dries quickly, and looks lovely with a tan. It’s especially loved because it’s quite long in the body and doesn’t roll up like some tankinis do. John Lewis releases a new version of this tankini every year and it always sells out, so grab one fast if it's caught your eye.
Fatface Zuri Patchwork Geo Tankini
- Sizes: 6 to 24
- Colours: Blue geometric
- Style: Halterneck
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: Free over £70
- Returns: Within 30 days
This tankini has a boho feel to it - It’s cute, flattering and offers good support. It Features a twist front top with light padding and detachable halter neck straps, and it stays up well without the adjustable shoulder straps too. This one runs true to size, and it’s made from quick-drying fabric.
Boden Levanzo Halter Tankini
- Sizes: 6 to 20
- Colours: Black, Red, Purple floral, Green multi-pattern, Navy, Blue shell pattern,
- Style: Halterneck
- Underwired? No
- Shipping: Free over £50
- Returns: Free within 90 days
Editor's Note: Halter neck is such a flattering style for all body types -and it doesn’t get much chicer than this black Boden tankini! (Though it’s available in a number of different colourways if you’re after something a bit brighter.) The top is on the shorter side, though, so it might not be the one if you like a bit of overlap between the top and the bottoms.