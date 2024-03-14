9 best tankini sets for your 2024 summer break

With holiday season getting ever closer, you may be thinking about getting new swimwear for that sunshine vacation you've been dreaming of. Beyond the usual one-pieces and bikinis - why not consider a tankini? They're honestly brilliant - less restrictive than a swimsuit but more covered up than a bikini, you get the best of both worlds!

What is a tankini?

Tankinis were made popular in the 90s and have been a hit ever since. The top is described as a tank top (hence the name!), and it'll come with a matching bikini brief to go with. The trends have evolved now, and you have so many options; strapless styles, halternecks, shorts and even tummy control. There is also a large selection for fuller-busted ladies.

Keep scrolling for our top picks for summer 2024. Though we haven’t personally tried on all of these styles, we’ve trawled the web looking for the top-rated, most flattering styles using our shopping expertise.

Why are tankinis better than bikinis or swimsuits?

Tankinis have so many benefits! HELLO! Online’s Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas says: “Tankinis are great because they combine the comfort and flattering coverage of a one-piece with the fun and versatility of a bikini. No awkward wriggling out of it when you have to change (or go to the loo!), and you can just throw on a sarong or linen trousers for a poolside or boardwalk-ready daytime look. You can also have fun with your tankinis, by mixing and matching tops and bottoms - just like you can with a bikini - for limitless styling choices.”

How we chose the best tankini sets

Reviews: Though we haven't personally tried on or tested all of these tankinis ourselves, we're confident in our recommendations as we chose the ones with high volume of positive reviews, which gave the tankinis the thumbs up for quality, style, fit and other factors.

Fabric: All the tankinis in our guide are made with good quality fabric - where possible, quick drying and chlorine resistant too.

Price: We chose tankinis with a competitive price point without sacrificing on quality.




