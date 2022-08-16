The best packing cubes for a super organised suitcase this summer

After years of restrictions, so many of us are out of practice when it comes to travel. Finally have a trip coming up? Packing cubes are the holiday essential you need to streamline your suitcase. They’ll help to keep your things organised and categorised, making packing and unpacking a total breeze.

Often sold in a variety of sizes, many sets come with cubes specific to items like your underwear or shoes for ultimate ease. They also help to keep everything as compact as possible, so you can fit in that extra outfit.

With lost luggage being a real issue at the moment, adding a cube or two to your hand luggage can give you peace of mind. The rest of your journey could be total chaos (hello flight delays!), but with our pick of the best packing cubes available online you can rest easy knowing at least your belongings are in perfect order.

Best packing cubes 2022

The Insider packing cubes, £65, Away

Away is known for super practical and stylish travel accessories. Made from water-resistant nylon with mesh panels so you can easily find what you need, this set of six packing cubes in a variety of different sizes is a fail-safe.

Betllemory packing cubes, from £20.99, Amazon

Amazon’s bestselling packing cubes are this set of eight, which include a shoe bag, cosmetic bag, underwear bag and an electronic products bag - so you can compartmentalise absolutely everything. They come in a wide variety of colours and each have inside elasticated straps to keep your things in place.

Paravel + NET SUSTAIN set of two nylon compression cubes, £65, Net-a-Porter

Paravel’s packing cubes are designed to compress your clothing, promising to create an extra three inches of space in your suitcase. They’re made from lightweight and durable, eco-friendly nylon and feature transparent trims so you can see what’s inside.

ZDKGER packing cubes, £18.99, Amazon

Instagram stylist @missyelz recommends these packing cubes from Amazon, sharing a picture on her Story with the caption ‘Never going back’. Available in several different colours, they’re a steal at less than £20 for a set of nine, including a shoe bag and a laundry bag.

Bagail luggage packing organisers, £32.54, Amazon

Also highly recommended on Amazon is this set of eight packing cubes. Customer reviews say they’re high quality, hold much more than expected and they love the addition of handles for extra ease.

Large travel packing cubes, £55, Briggs & Riley

This top-rated three-piece set from Briggs & Riley is ideal if you’re looking for less cubes in bigger sizes. They each feature a carry handle and super smooth zippers. Plus, they’re machine washable.

Eono packing cubes, £39.99, Amazon

For super effective compression, these packing cubes reduce in size by up to 60%. The set includes an extra large, large, medium and two slim cubes, as well as a laundry bag. Chronic overpacker? These are perfect for you.

