M&S: Dress The Nation Outfits: Shop AJ Odudu & Vernon Kay's stylish looks on the show

Get ready, fashion fans - M&S: Dress The Nation is back on ITV1 and ITVX, and it promises even more runway-worthy drama, style inspiration, and shoppable moments. After pulling in over eight million viewers last year, the hit series returns with nine fresh contestants, each competing for the ultimate prize: a mentorship with Marks & Spencer and the chance to see their winning design land in stores for AW25.

Leading the charge once again are presenters AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, bringing the perfect blend of glamour and charisma to the competition. AJ’s wardrobe is one to watch in itself - expect statement tailoring, bold colour blocking, and pieces that nod to high fashion while staying brilliantly accessible. Vernon, meanwhile, will be serving up polished-yet-relaxed menswear looks that prove M&S is just as sharp on the men’s side.

Each week, a rotating panel of judges - from M&S experts to celebrity fashion insiders - will weigh in, meaning style lovers can look forward to plenty of fashion authority (and a few surprise guest appearances). It's no secret that Mark Wright and Frankie Bridge will appear in an episode each, but there are even more to get excited about.

© ITV AJ Odudu's promo photos for the ITV show see her wearing the perfect LBD

When it comes to British fashion, few names carry as much weight as Marks & Spencer. From everyday wardrobe staples to the pieces that set trends, M&S has long been a go-to for shoppers who want quality and style without compromise. Its ability to balance timeless classics with modern updates makes it the perfect stage for the next wave of designers hoping to break into the industry.

AJ brings serious fashion credentials of her own. Known for her bold approach to red carpet dressing and her love of colour and cut, AJ is the perfect ambassador for a show that champions creativity. Whether she’s in sharp suiting or a showstopping dress, her style is always aspirational yet achievable - a balance M&S customers will instantly connect with.

© ITV The pair have as much style as they do charisma (and that's a lot!)

And while Vernon Kay might be best known for his easy charm on screen, he also knows his way around a well-cut jacket. His knack for relaxed tailoring and effortless styling makes him the perfect foil to AJ’s high-octane looks, proving that men’s fashion deserves just as much attention. Together, the duo embody exactly what Dress The Nation is all about: fashion that feels fresh, exciting, and for everyone.

Dress The Nation is the ultimate watch for anyone who loves style - and here are the outfits you can shop right now.

AJ Odudu's outfits on M&S: Dress The Nation

© ITV AJ's Green Leather Mini Skirt On episode one AJ Odudu wows viewers wearing this outfit - she looks so chic, don't you think? Opting for a colour pop skirt from Autograph (I also love this faux leather mini skirt, £30) which she has teamed with a cream cashmere knit by Jaeger at M&S, which is priced at £185. This is more of an investment purchase but M&S excels at knitwear, we all know this. AJ's look is complete with a pair of soft white £40 kitten heels. These are brand new for autumn, and they're the winter white footwear you need.

© ITV AJ's Leather Jacket Talk about the AJ Odudu effect - this leather jacket is trending big time on the M&S website. Priced at £250 this jacket is an investment buy but one you'll treasure for years to come. It's crafted in a comfy relaxed fit from pure leather to create a premium feel. For a neat aesthetic, its collar leads to a popper and zip-through fastening.

© ITV AJ's Denim Shirt In the promo photos for the show you can see that AJ is wearing a western-style denim shirt which she has styled with a pair of jeans - double denim is always a winner in my book.

Vernon Kay's outfits on M&S: Dress The Nation

© ITV Vernon's Tweed Grey Blazer Vernon Kay, look at you! You've smashed it out of the park with this look thanks to a statement - but classic - double-breasted blazer, priced at £130. With its micro checks and neutral colour, it's a timeless blazer for men. I believe Vernon has layered his blazer over an £8 slim fit white tee.

© ITV Vernon's Black Cashmere Knit & Loafers I can't be entirely sure - because finding a black knitted top is pretty tricky to find - but I think Vernon is wearing the Jaeger extra fine merino wool top in the promo photos for the show. He's teamed this with a pair of smart black trousers and a pair of super cool loafers which are new for fall.

Guest judges outfits on M&S: Dress The Nation

© ITV Jade Jagger's Animal Print Blazer Of course Jade Jagger was going to look cool as guest judge on M&S: Dress The Nation - this is Jade Jagger! For her appearance on episode one, the rock 'n' roll offspring wore an animal print blazer that's due online and instore in November. If you're desperate for a similar jacket, how about the Pamela Scott black and beige animal print blazer, £309? If you're looking for a more affordable option, this blazer from New Look is a great lookalike. If you didn't know, Jade Jagger has her own jewellery line and in the show she's wearing pieces from her own collection. it would appear that she's wearing pieces from her own line.

Is M&S: Dress The Nation worth watching? Editor's Verdict

Short answer? Absolutely. I've watched episode one of the show and I loved it. I laughed, I cried (well, almost!), and I found everyone super endearing. I didn't want anyone to leave but I'm excited to see the drama unfold. We all know everyone is super nice in episode one but it'll no doubt get a little more tense as the contestants start to fight for their places. I enjoyed seeing all the fashion moments. The guest judge is important but we all know it's about impressing M&S. Maddy Evans, Director of M&S Woman, stars in episode one and I loved her intel about what M&S shoppers gravitate to - it's so clear they know exactly what will and what won't work with their beloved shoppers. I also liked that each week groups of real customers give real feedback to help guide the judges towards the ultimate winner.