Keeley Hawes' new show The Assassin is my latest TV obsession - as are her killer outfits

When a new show drops that both myself and my partner will enjoy, it becomes a winner. And the latest show we're obsessing over is The Assassin, the crime thriller starring Keeley Hawes, Freddie Highmore and Gina Gershon.

If it isn't on your radar yet, let me fill you in. Keeley Hawes plays Julie, a retired assassin who reunites with her son Edward (Highmore) as her past comes back to her haunt her.

It's gory, granted, and the high-energy fight scenes are cinema-worthy but it's the "menopausal James Bond" angle that I am loving. It's stylish, it's witty and it's ideal for those of us who mourned the end of Killing Eve and needed a similar show to fill that void. Not forgetting there's plenty of comedic moments too, with brilliant one-liners as Hawes and Highmore spar as estranged mother and son.

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Robert Viglasky Edward (Freddie Highmore) and Julie (Keeley Hawes) in The Assassin

The series also stars Gina Gershon as a mysterious figure, The Tourist's Shalom Brune-Franklin and ex-Neighbours star Alan Dale even pops up.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen comments: "When I saw The Assassin described by critics as a mix of Mamma Mia, Taken and Black Doves, I was instantly sold. Who wouldn't want a gritty crime thriller set against the stunning backdrop of Greece? And with Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore leading the cast, it's no surprise this is another hit for Prime."

Who is the fashion stylist on The Assassin?

Ray Holman is the costume designer on The Assassin, and the style worn by Julie is a testament to the pared back. She isn't flashy or over the top, like Villanelle in Killing Eve was, but instead wears things that are well cut and muted in colour, without being boring. She ultimately looks cool, and if I don't get a pair of sunglasses like hers before the series is out, I'll be shocked...

© Photographer: Panos Kostouros Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin

Keeley Hawes' fashion on the show doesn't immediately hit you as something you want to covet, but the more I watch the series the more I'm wanting it. Her outfits are practical but stylish, featuring well-fitted trousers, minimalist shirts and accessories that you can weave into your daily wardrobe for a dose of cool; think statement sunnies, laidback sneakers and a backpack that seems to be endless (plus waterproof, a non-negotiable for someone who's constantly jumping into the sea or bodies of water to escape hitmen).

I've researched Keeley Hawes' outfits, and found some incredible lookalikes of Julie's key looks.

Shop Keeley Hawes' fashion in The Assassin

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/ Photographer: Robert Viglasky Julie's classic sunglasses Julie wears one pair of sunglasses throughout the show, and they're a classic square frame. We don't have confirmation on the brand, but they look like the classic Ray Ban Clubmasters, which I own and wear every single summer. There's plenty of lookalikes on the high street, including New Look's £6 pair and H&M's £10 sunglasses. As for her checked shirt, I love this Free People Oversized Plaid Shirt.

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/ Photographer: Robert Viglasky Julie's cream chinos and khaki shirt combo I actually love this outfit on Keeley Hawes and while I might not wear the whole thing together myself, I'd definitely wear each piece. It's incredibly easy to recreate, it's all about each item fitting you well. Starting with Keeley Hawes' trousers, they're a tapered cream slack which you'll find similar versions of at Next, with the Barrel Leg Linen Trouser, or the Boden Barnsbury Chino, which would probably be the ones Keeley Hawes' character would wear as the chino material is more hardy. The khaki overshirt is a winner for all wardrobes; wear with jeans, over a summer dress or a la Keeley with chinos. JD Williams has a solid option for £20, and its a linen mix so not too structured. Hush has a more structured version, if that's your vibe, which doubles as a jacket too. She added a brown belt to luxe the look up (try this classic H&M belt) with a white ribbed tank, which M&S has a brilliant one of for £8.50.

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/ Photographer: Robert Viglasky Julie's trainers It doesn't scream Greek beach attire but hey, Julie is a woman who moves to the beat of her own drum. Her navy ribbed top is a staple (try Next for an affordable £18 top) as are her navy chinos - Crew Clothing carries a few versions, but I love these. Her trainers are super cool though, and a nice change from white sneakers. Her exact pair are the Vans Old Skool Trainers, which I found on sale for £49 at ASOS.

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/ Photographer: Des Willie Julie's tonal outfit Another masterclass in tonal dressing with a navy blue oversized shirt, tucked into black chinos and topped off with a black cap. If you love the look, copy it with this WNU Shirt, £95, Whistles' Barrel Leg Black Trousers, and a Lululemon Black Cap.

