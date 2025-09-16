Guys, the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar has dropped for 2025 and she's gorgeous

Anyone who's anyone is chatting beauty advent calendars and we can barely keep up with the new ones dropping daily. But one that always piques my interest as it's always so brilliant is the Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar. The London-based luxury brand is a royal favourite (Queen Elizabeth famously visited countless times), and the beauty advent calendar is usually a massive hit with beauty fans. And this year it looks better than ever - and a super stylish design too. Worth over £1,149, Fortnum's Beauty Advent Calendar contains 26 products inside, and the best part, there are 23 full-sized products and 3 travel sized.

Packed with nourishing skincare, fragrance, bath, body and wellness treats within its drawers, it's absolutely stunning to look at and easy to reuse thanks to the drawers. But if you thought all beauty advent calendars were created equal, think again, because this includes some of the best brands in the business including Jo Malone London, Bamford B and Ortiga.

AT A GLANCE Fortnum's Beauty Advent Calendar is now available.

Priced at £265, it's worth over £1,100.

Inside you'll find 26 products, of which 23 are full-sized.

One thing beauty fans are loving is the range of products. There's something for everyone to enjoy, and everything is just what you want to use to indulge in during the colder months of December and January.

Fortnum's Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 © Fortnum & Mason £265 (worth £1,149) AT FORTNUM & MASON

My review of the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar

I would say that this is always a big one in the advent calendar countdown - it's usually a festive treasure trove filled with products you can shop in Fortnum’s iconic beauty hall. Fortnum's is a brand renowned for luxury so you expect the products to be luxurious, too. And this year, they most definitely are. I'm thrilled to see huge names including Cult51, Bamford, Sol de Janeiro, Charlotte Posner - all stunning brands, and they're a little bit unique in that you won't find them in many, if any, other beauty advents.

Scroll down to see the full list of contents but if you you'd prefer to be surprised you can expect nourishing skincare, haircare, fragrance, bath, body and wellness treats nestled within its drawers. As for the design, it's super luxurious as you'd expect, leaning into a true festive vibe with red, greens and golds but with an intricate floral birds of paradise design.

A beauty advent calendar is only as good as the brands chosen to go inside, and this one is very fancy indeed! With pampering goodies from luxury brands, this Beauty Advent Calendar will seriously elevate your December.

Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar for 2025 - The contents:

Clive Christian Town & Country Perfume, 100ml

Bramley Wellness Pillow Spray, 100ml

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, 75ml

Gallivant Buenos Aires Eau De Parfum, 30ml

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil, 55ml

Delilah Lip Saviour Colour Enhancing Oil, 5ml

Oritga Fico d'India Bath Salts, 75g

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Hand Cream, 30ml

Shleep Merino Wool Jersey Spa Headband Coral Peony

Bamford B Balanced Body Gel, 200ml

Olverum Pure Radiance Facial Oil, 30ml

Kure Bazaar Cherie Nail Polish, 10ml

Ortiga Ambra Nera Soap in a tin, 25g

Delilah Liquid Blush Peony, 12ml

Wildsmith Active Eye Serum, 15ml

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Oil, 100ml

Fortnum’s 1707 Topaze Eau de Parfum with Gold Atomiser, 10ml

Bramley Clementine Antioxidant Cleansing Balm, 75ml

Cult51 Neck and Décolleté Firming Cream, 30ml

Charlotte Posner Glam Squad Wash Bag

Fortnum’s 1707 Lilas Eau de Parfum, 10ml

Baobab ROMA Scented Candle, 75g

Fortnum’s Four Seasons Votive Candle Clementine, 75g

Bamford Lip Balm, 15ml

Ortiga Florio Soap in a Tin, 25g

How much is the Fortnum's Advent Calendar 2025 and what is the value?

The value is pretty incredible - it's worth £1,149 which is an impressive worth when you consider it only costs £265 to purchase.

© Fortnum & Mason Look at the gorgeous products inside the Fortnum's Advent Calendar

Is there anything hidden in the Fortnum's Advent Calendar 2025?

There isn't this year, just 26 amazingly luxurious products inside. You could say you get a bonus day of products, to be fair.

When is the Fortnum's advent calendar on sale?

You can purchase the Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar online now, and it's due for shipping from September 22. So not long to wait!

How big is the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar?

The dimensions: 41cm(H) x 33cm(W) x 13.5cm(D). This is an ornament for your home and you'll want it proudly on display.