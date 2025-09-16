Guys, the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar has dropped for 2025 and she's gorgeous

Anyone who's anyone is chatting beauty advent calendars and we can barely keep up with the new ones dropping daily. But one that always piques my interest as it's always so brilliant is the Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar. The London-based luxury brand is a royal favourite (Queen Elizabeth famously visited countless times), and the beauty advent calendar is usually a massive hit with beauty fans. And this year it looks better than ever - and a super stylish design too. Worth over £1,149, Fortnum's Beauty Advent Calendar contains 26 products inside, and the best part, there are 23 full-sized products and 3 travel sized.
Packed with nourishing skincare, fragrance, bath, body and wellness treats within its drawers, it's absolutely stunning to look at and easy to reuse thanks to the drawers. But if you thought all beauty advent calendars were created equal, think again, because this includes some of the best brands in the business including Jo Malone London, Bamford B and Ortiga.
- Fortnum's Beauty Advent Calendar is now available.
- Priced at £265, it's worth over £1,100.
- Inside you'll find 26 products, of which 23 are full-sized.
One thing beauty fans are loving is the range of products. There's something for everyone to enjoy, and everything is just what you want to use to indulge in during the colder months of December and January.
My review of the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar
I would say that this is always a big one in the advent calendar countdown - it's usually a festive treasure trove filled with products you can shop in Fortnum’s iconic beauty hall. Fortnum's is a brand renowned for luxury so you expect the products to be luxurious, too. And this year, they most definitely are. I'm thrilled to see huge names including Cult51, Bamford, Sol de Janeiro, Charlotte Posner - all stunning brands, and they're a little bit unique in that you won't find them in many, if any, other beauty advents.
Scroll down to see the full list of contents but if you you'd prefer to be surprised you can expect nourishing skincare, haircare, fragrance, bath, body and wellness treats nestled within its drawers. As for the design, it's super luxurious as you'd expect, leaning into a true festive vibe with red, greens and golds but with an intricate floral birds of paradise design.
A beauty advent calendar is only as good as the brands chosen to go inside, and this one is very fancy indeed! With pampering goodies from luxury brands, this Beauty Advent Calendar will seriously elevate your December.
Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar for 2025 - The contents:
- Clive Christian Town & Country Perfume, 100ml
- Bramley Wellness Pillow Spray, 100ml
- Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, 75ml
- Gallivant Buenos Aires Eau De Parfum, 30ml
- Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil, 55ml
- Delilah Lip Saviour Colour Enhancing Oil, 5ml
- Oritga Fico d'India Bath Salts, 75g
- Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Hand Cream, 30ml
- Shleep Merino Wool Jersey Spa Headband Coral Peony
- Bamford B Balanced Body Gel, 200ml
- Olverum Pure Radiance Facial Oil, 30ml
- Kure Bazaar Cherie Nail Polish, 10ml
- Ortiga Ambra Nera Soap in a tin, 25g
- Delilah Liquid Blush Peony, 12ml
- Wildsmith Active Eye Serum, 15ml
- Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Oil, 100ml
- Fortnum’s 1707 Topaze Eau de Parfum with Gold Atomiser, 10ml
- Bramley Clementine Antioxidant Cleansing Balm, 75ml
- Cult51 Neck and Décolleté Firming Cream, 30ml
- Charlotte Posner Glam Squad Wash Bag
- Fortnum’s 1707 Lilas Eau de Parfum, 10ml
- Baobab ROMA Scented Candle, 75g
- Fortnum’s Four Seasons Votive Candle Clementine, 75g
- Bamford Lip Balm, 15ml
- Ortiga Florio Soap in a Tin, 25g
How much is the Fortnum's Advent Calendar 2025 and what is the value?
The value is pretty incredible - it's worth £1,149 which is an impressive worth when you consider it only costs £265 to purchase.
Is there anything hidden in the Fortnum's Advent Calendar 2025?
There isn't this year, just 26 amazingly luxurious products inside. You could say you get a bonus day of products, to be fair.
When is the Fortnum's advent calendar on sale?
You can purchase the Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar online now, and it's due for shipping from September 22. So not long to wait!
How big is the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar?
The dimensions: 41cm(H) x 33cm(W) x 13.5cm(D). This is an ornament for your home and you'll want it proudly on display.