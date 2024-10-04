The No7 Beauty Advent Calendar is worth over £500 & thousands signed up to the waitlist - but is it worth the hype?

This is a PSA: The Boots No7 Beauty Advent Calendars have just landed online and in Boots stores. After amassing thousands of sign-ups on their waitlist, No7 fans are snapping up both of the Boots beauty advent calendars - so if you want one, you might have to make a decision quicker than you can read this article.

Why are beauty lovers going wild for the No7 beauty advent calendars? Well, yes, they are both just another beauty advent calendar but we must remember that not all beauty advent calendars are created equal. Let's take a closer look...

The No7 Beauty Advent Calendars - are they worth the price tag?

The No7 The Ultimate 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar, let's call this the hero, is worth over £530, costs £175 and considered the kingpin of what's what in skincare and beauty at No7. Every single product behind the 24 doors is full size, and includes products from No7's latest skincare launch, Future Renew, so ideal if you've been meaning to try their latest products.

No7 The Ultimate 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar £175 (worth £514.39) at Boots

On the other end of the scale is the more affordable No7 25 Day Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar, costing £60 but worth an impressive £236. As well as minis in this payday friendly calendar, there's 11 full-size products - not bad for a beauty advent calendar that's a lot less in cost than its competitors.

My review of the No7 Beauty Advent Calendar

Starting on the lower end, I think £60 is a fantastic price point for the Beauty Secrets advent calendar, and a brilliant price to be able to try some of the best No7 products without too much commitment. There's skincare and beauty products within it, which I like so you can try the whole No7 range and not just skincare. The mini sizes range from 5ml - 75ml, so some are a decent size for trialling. You also get a No7 cleansing cloth, who doesn't love a new one of those? Packaging wise, it's a festive red with gold accents, so will look chic if you're displaying it in the run up to Christmas.

No7 25 Day Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar £60 (worth £236.65) at Boots

Onto the more pricey advent calendar, it is on the expensive side - I think you've really got to love No7 to be buying this one. It is amazing value, worth £514, and literally packed with No7 skincare and cosmetics. Every item is full size, and it's a big pull for anyone who either loves the brand or really has wanted to try it. As they're full size, you'll be able to really trial the formulations and make an informed decision if they're for you. There's also a voucher for a Stay Perfect Foundation, a nice touch so you can get the right shade for you.

But what really makes this one worth its price tag, in my opinion, is the packaging. The golden casing opens up like a traditional beauty case, with a mirror at centre. You can remove the individual drawers and boxes post-Christmas to make it a sweet beauty cabinet of sorts - I'm not sure I would use it as such, but I know my daughter would love it for her dressing table. It's hard to tell what material the packaging is, but it looks quite sturdy to be reused. For me, it's a bit expensive for a brand I personally don't use but I think my mum would adore this.

Want to know exactly what's inside both? We've got the breakdown:

No7 The Ultimate 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar - the contents

FULL SIZE - Future Renew Day Cream 50ml

FULL SIZE - Future Renew Night Cream 50ml

FULL SIZE - Future Renew Serum 25ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Future Renew Eyecream 15ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Radiance+ Exfoliating Cleanser 100ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Radiance+ Eye Mask 3g

FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lip Liner Rose Cout 1.2g

FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lipstick Rose Cout 3.5g

FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lip Oil Strawberry Glaze 6.8ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Pro Artist Liquid Blush - TAUPE

FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lip Gloss - Rose Cout 6.8ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Pro Artist Cream Bronzer - Light

FULL SIZE - No7 Pro Artist Bronzer Retractable Brush

FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Eye Palette Spotlight 5.2g

FULL SIZE - No7 Skin Illuminator 30ml

FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Primer (Base perfecting Primer)

FULL SIZE - No7 Microdermabrasion Face Exfoliator 75ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Beautiful Skin Nourishing Hand & Nail Cream

FULL SIZE - Labs Line Correcting Booster Serum 25ml

FULL SIZE - Derm Solutions Balancing Serum 30ml

FULL SIZE - Pure Retinol 0.3% Night Concentrate 30ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Retinol Handcream 75ml

FULL SIZE - No7 Youthful Facial OilL

No7 The Full 360 mascara 7ml

Stay Perfect Foundation Voucher

No7 25 Day Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar - the contents

FULL SIZE - ProArtist Lip Oil - Clear

FULL SIZE - ProArtist Lipstick - Nude Chic

FULL SIZE - ProArtist 12 Hour Eyeliner - Black 1.2g

FULL SIZE - Define & Enhance Mascara - Black

FULL SIZE - ProArtist Lip Liner - Nude Chic

FULL SIZE - ProArtist Liquid Blush - Coral 6.1g

FULL SIZE - No7 Eye Contour Brush

FULL SIZE - Protect & Perfect Hand Cream 75ml

FULL SIZE - Protect & Perfect Lip Care 10ml

FULL SIZE - Lift & Luminate Primer 30ml

No7 Makeup Remover Cloth

MINI - Protect & Perfect Night Cream 25ml

MINI - Protect & Perfect Serum 5ml

MINI - Future Renew Day Cream 25ml

MINI - Future Renew Serum 5ml

MINI - Hydraluminous Day Gel 25ml

MINI - Hydraluminous Night Gel 25ml

MINI - Restore & Renew Eye Cream 5ml

MINI - Protect & Perfect Cleanser 50ml

MINI - Radiance+ Exfoliating Cleanser 50ml

MINI - No7 Cleansing Toning Water 75ml

MINI - Pure Retinol 0.3% Night Concentrate 10ml

MINI - Labs Firming Booster Serum 3ml

MINI - Beautiful Skin Blissful Body Wash 50ml

Pro Derm voucher

Are the boxes sustainable?

It's undecided; the more expensive advent calendar can definitely be reused but the £60 beauty advent calendar looks like a one time use thing.

Will the No7 Advent Calendars sell out?

I think so, yes - historically, they do. The No7 The Ultimate 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar had a waitlist of over 1,000 people and I'd imagine that would make it high demand. I think the £60 Secrets Advent Calendar might not sell out as quick to be honest.

Remember on both, you can use your Boots Advantage Card to get your points with purchase! (1,050 Advantage Points with the Ultimate advent calendar!) Both can be ordered for Click + Collect at your local store, if you can't wait for standard delivery.