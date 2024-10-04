The No7 Beauty Advent Calendar is worth over £500 & thousands signed up to the waitlist - but is it worth the hype?

This is a PSA: The Boots No7 Beauty Advent Calendars have just landed online and in Boots stores. After amassing thousands of sign-ups on their waitlist, No7 fans are snapping up both of the Boots beauty advent calendars - so if you want one, you might have to make a decision quicker than you can read this article.
Why are beauty lovers going wild for the No7 beauty advent calendars? Well, yes, they are both just another beauty advent calendar but we must remember that not all beauty advent calendars are created equal. Let's take a closer look...
The No7 Beauty Advent Calendars - are they worth the price tag?
The No7 The Ultimate 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar, let's call this the hero, is worth over £530, costs £175 and considered the kingpin of what's what in skincare and beauty at No7. Every single product behind the 24 doors is full size, and includes products from No7's latest skincare launch, Future Renew, so ideal if you've been meaning to try their latest products.
On the other end of the scale is the more affordable No7 25 Day Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar, costing £60 but worth an impressive £236. As well as minis in this payday friendly calendar, there's 11 full-size products - not bad for a beauty advent calendar that's a lot less in cost than its competitors.
My review of the No7 Beauty Advent Calendar
Starting on the lower end, I think £60 is a fantastic price point for the Beauty Secrets advent calendar, and a brilliant price to be able to try some of the best No7 products without too much commitment. There's skincare and beauty products within it, which I like so you can try the whole No7 range and not just skincare. The mini sizes range from 5ml - 75ml, so some are a decent size for trialling. You also get a No7 cleansing cloth, who doesn't love a new one of those? Packaging wise, it's a festive red with gold accents, so will look chic if you're displaying it in the run up to Christmas.
Onto the more pricey advent calendar, it is on the expensive side - I think you've really got to love No7 to be buying this one. It is amazing value, worth £514, and literally packed with No7 skincare and cosmetics. Every item is full size, and it's a big pull for anyone who either loves the brand or really has wanted to try it. As they're full size, you'll be able to really trial the formulations and make an informed decision if they're for you. There's also a voucher for a Stay Perfect Foundation, a nice touch so you can get the right shade for you.
But what really makes this one worth its price tag, in my opinion, is the packaging. The golden casing opens up like a traditional beauty case, with a mirror at centre. You can remove the individual drawers and boxes post-Christmas to make it a sweet beauty cabinet of sorts - I'm not sure I would use it as such, but I know my daughter would love it for her dressing table. It's hard to tell what material the packaging is, but it looks quite sturdy to be reused. For me, it's a bit expensive for a brand I personally don't use but I think my mum would adore this.
Want to know exactly what's inside both? We've got the breakdown:
No7 The Ultimate 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar - the contents
- FULL SIZE - Future Renew Day Cream 50ml
- FULL SIZE - Future Renew Night Cream 50ml
- FULL SIZE - Future Renew Serum 25ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Future Renew Eyecream 15ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Radiance+ Exfoliating Cleanser 100ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Radiance+ Eye Mask 3g
- FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lip Liner Rose Cout 1.2g
- FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lipstick Rose Cout 3.5g
- FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lip Oil Strawberry Glaze 6.8ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Pro Artist Liquid Blush - TAUPE
- FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Lip Gloss - Rose Cout 6.8ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Pro Artist Cream Bronzer - Light
- FULL SIZE - No7 Pro Artist Bronzer Retractable Brush
- FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Eye Palette Spotlight 5.2g
- FULL SIZE - No7 Skin Illuminator 30ml
- FULL SIZE - Pro Artist Primer (Base perfecting Primer)
- FULL SIZE - No7 Microdermabrasion Face Exfoliator 75ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Beautiful Skin Nourishing Hand & Nail Cream
- FULL SIZE - Labs Line Correcting Booster Serum 25ml
- FULL SIZE - Derm Solutions Balancing Serum 30ml
- FULL SIZE - Pure Retinol 0.3% Night Concentrate 30ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Retinol Handcream 75ml
- FULL SIZE - No7 Youthful Facial OilL
- No7 The Full 360 mascara 7ml
- Stay Perfect Foundation Voucher
No7 25 Day Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar - the contents
- FULL SIZE - ProArtist Lip Oil - Clear
- FULL SIZE - ProArtist Lipstick - Nude Chic
- FULL SIZE - ProArtist 12 Hour Eyeliner - Black 1.2g
- FULL SIZE - Define & Enhance Mascara - Black
- FULL SIZE - ProArtist Lip Liner - Nude Chic
- FULL SIZE - ProArtist Liquid Blush - Coral 6.1g
- FULL SIZE - No7 Eye Contour Brush
- FULL SIZE - Protect & Perfect Hand Cream 75ml
- FULL SIZE - Protect & Perfect Lip Care 10ml
- FULL SIZE - Lift & Luminate Primer 30ml
- No7 Makeup Remover Cloth
- MINI - Protect & Perfect Night Cream 25ml
- MINI - Protect & Perfect Serum 5ml
- MINI - Future Renew Day Cream 25ml
- MINI - Future Renew Serum 5ml
- MINI - Hydraluminous Day Gel 25ml
- MINI - Hydraluminous Night Gel 25ml
- MINI - Restore & Renew Eye Cream 5ml
- MINI - Protect & Perfect Cleanser 50ml
- MINI - Radiance+ Exfoliating Cleanser 50ml
- MINI - No7 Cleansing Toning Water 75ml
- MINI - Pure Retinol 0.3% Night Concentrate 10ml
- MINI - Labs Firming Booster Serum 3ml
- MINI - Beautiful Skin Blissful Body Wash 50ml
- Pro Derm voucher
Are the boxes sustainable?
It's undecided; the more expensive advent calendar can definitely be reused but the £60 beauty advent calendar looks like a one time use thing.
Will the No7 Advent Calendars sell out?
I think so, yes - historically, they do. The No7 The Ultimate 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar had a waitlist of over 1,000 people and I'd imagine that would make it high demand. I think the £60 Secrets Advent Calendar might not sell out as quick to be honest.
Remember on both, you can use your Boots Advantage Card to get your points with purchase! (1,050 Advantage Points with the Ultimate advent calendar!) Both can be ordered for Click + Collect at your local store, if you can't wait for standard delivery.