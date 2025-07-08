Cat Deeley is a goddess in backless red dress - shop the look

Cat Deeley stepped out to host This Morning on Tuesday in one of my favourite looks yet. The 48-year-old presenter looked incredible in a red halterneck dress, which she styled with nude heels, glowing skin and a flawless bouncy blow dry.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore an A-line red midi dress to host This Morning on Tuesday 8 July

The TV presenter's red dress was from high street favourite Mango

It's so popular, it's already sold out in several sizes, but H&M has an affordable alternative

The midi dress is from Mango and features delicate straps and a fitted top, falling to an A-line silhouette which gently skims her figure - so flattering.

© @catdeeley Red is definitely Cat's colour

But it’s the back detail that seals the deal. The crossed straps create a subtle backless effect, adding a hint of playful sophistication to the look.

Retailing for just £79.99 (or $139.99 if you're in the States), it's made from 100% breathable cotton, making it an ideal piece for the warmer months ahead. It's selling out quickly, so if you want to get your hands on it you'll have to act fast.

Cat's nude heels elongated her legs and maintained the outfit’s clean lines, but I also love how Mango dressed it down with a pair of flat strappy sandals and a matching fringed clutch bag.

Super versatile, it's the kind of piece you could wear on holiday or dressed up with heels and statement jewellery as elegant summer occasionwear. The midi also comes in black if you prefer a more classic shade.

If your size is already sold out, or you're looking for something more affordable, H&M just dropped a red halterneck dress as part of their new summer collection that has a similar vibe.

The Draped Halterneck Dress is also a midi with delicate straps and a backless effect. The draping and ruched front are so flattering - and it costs just £27.99/$39.99. Like Mango's it comes in both black and red, and it's currently available in every size, from XS to XXL.

I personally always gravitate towards red dresses. Despite being what many would consider a statement shade, red flatters all hair colours and skin tones and suits lots of different styling options, from tonal outfits to metallic, nude, or black accessories.

Popular in both the summer months and the festive season, it's particularly big right now as fiery tomato hues were seen all over the spring/summer 2025 runways.