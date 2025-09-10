Trust Cat Deeley to wear the M&S skirt of the season - and shockingly, it's still in stock

Cat Deeley's return to This Morning following her summer break has been nothing short of stylish. I expected nothing less. Cat Deeley's latest This Morning outfits are giving me so much inspiration for the new season, it's ridiculous, and Wednesday's outfit was nothing short of inspired - we're talking a chic, navy high neck top paired with a bronze metallic skirt and boots. Did someone say autumnal outfit of dreams?

Cat can make even the most classic piece feel fresh, flirty, and totally wearable. Case in point? Her latest look — a swishy pleated skirt that managed to be polished and playful all at once. Cat turned to good ole' Marks & Spencer for her pleated satin skirt, which is one of the key pieces of the brand's new season collection.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a high street outfit on This Morning on Wednesday, September 10.

The TV presenter wore a stunning M&S pleated skirt Reiss navy top

I've found some amazing lookalikes of Cat's popular skirt.

Wearing the stunning M&S Autograph Satin Pleated Wrap Skirt, the 48-year-old teamed the spiced brown shaded maxi with a classic navy knitted top, the Reiss Rib Knit High Neck Top.

© Instagram Cat's autumnal outfit is polished yet playful

Pleated skirts are often considered prim, but Cat's styling made it much more cool. The light ribbed knit showed off Cat's sunkissed shoulders and the classic boots as her only accessory helped the outfit have a breezy, put-together look.

Cat also proves how versatile pleats are. Depending on how you style a pleated skirt, they can be office-appropriate, party-ready or school run chic too. Cat's leaned into a more glam feel, showing off a little skin to counteract the longer length of the skirt. You could, though, swap her sleeveless knit for an oversized knit, artfully tucked into the waistband to give an even more breezy aesthetic.

I love the colour of the skirt too. It's metallic, without being flashy and taps into the chocolate brown trend that's everywhere right now. M&S calls the colour 'rich amber' which I think is spot on, and a great choice for anyone who wants a change from black or navy but is nervous to dabble with too much colour.

EXACT MATCH: M&S Pleated Midaxi Skirt © M&S £90 at M&S

Cat's skirt is in fact a 'midaxi' length, sitting just above the ankle. Hers has a wrap silhouette, which makes it a slightly more unusual piece, and a self-tie belt.

Just like the M&S model, you can wear this shade of skirt with a brighter colour. Cat's stuck to a classic navy, but bright blues, pinks and even butter yellow would be a great pairing. Of course, your neutral shades like black, grey, cream and navy also pair beautifully too.

How to style a pleated skirt

Pleated skirts are an autumnal staple, and you might want to stick to the classic styling of an oversized knit or T-shirt. But you can make it fresh with a boyfriend style shirt, worn loose or tucked in depending on your preference, or with this season's must-have, a rugby top. They look chic with a lightly ribbed top under an oversized blazer, or a prim fitted knit layered over a shirt - lean into the preppy vibes.

Boots, loafers and Mary Janes are your perfect pairing partners, and you can't beat a timeless knee high boot worn under one - the swishy fabric sits beautifully against a leather boot.

Cat's pleated skirt - affordable alternatives

Not surprisingly, Cat's skirt is in and out of stock in sizes but you'll find similar skirts on the high street. I found a really great lookalike at F&F at Tesco, priced at just £25. This one is currently available in all sizes, but is one of the label's top selling products so I'd shop quick, or even pop into your local supermarket to snap this bargain up.

F&F Edit Satin Pleated Midi Skirt © F&F £25 at F&F

I found a really great lookalike at F&F at Tesco, priced at just £25. This one is currently available in all sizes, but is one of the label's top selling products so I'd shop quick, or even pop into your local supermarket to snap this bargain up.

M&S Pleated Midi Skirt © M&S £45 at M&S

Phase Eight has a bronze-effect foil pleated skirt on sale for £79, with pleated detail and a midi length while M&S has another pleated skirt, this time in gold if you're wanting something flashier.