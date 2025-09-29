Cat Deeley just wore her most on-trend outfit yet on This Morning

Cat Deeley isn't one to shy away from a fall fashion trend, and for Monday's episode of This Morning she debuted a brand new power suit from Reiss consisting of an aubergine pair of trousers with the matching blazer AND the matching satin blouse.

The tonal look is very popular right now, so I love seeing Cat rocking the high-street while she presents This Morning.

As I'm typing this story I can see that this suit is flying off the virtual shelves, proving that the Cat Deeley effect is in full swing. The 48-year-old has obviously been listening to the fashion experts on the show - just last week Lisa Snowdon raved about brown and aubergine as being the key colours for fall.

And Hollie Brotherton on HELLO!'s Shopping Team, agrees! She told me: "One of my favourite looks for any season is a tonal outfit. There’s something undeniably chic about layering similar shades. It elongates your silhouette and feels both intentional and effortless. Quiet luxury at its finest, in autumn I love rich shades like aubergine, camel, rust, and olive."

© Instagram Cat Deeley leans on This Morning's resident fashion stylist Rachael Hughes

Reiss is known for smashing tailoring, and although the price tag is a little more expensive for the high-street, this is the kind of suit you can wear year after year. The trousers and the blazer are both available in regular and petite sizing, and the trousers have a neat zip-and-button fastening. One happy shopper wrote online: "Perfect petite fit, fantastic quality, the price matches the quality and fit. Looks very smart on. Can be worn with plain tshirt or blouse."

Another happy shopper reflected on their purchase, saying: "Really well tailored suit. Very flattering and it looks and feels like an expensive suit. I had to go a size down from my usual size in the trousers as an FYI but very happy with my purchase."

High praise indeed.

Shop Cat's suit

Cat kept her jewellery to a minimum with the exception of a pair of gold hoop earrings. The Hollywood bombshell hair gave her masculine suit a feminine edge and ensured she looked glamorous rather than severe.

It's not the first time Cat has worn Reiss, who can forget when she caused the Reiss website to crash after wearing a stunning yellow draped dress?

Alternatives to Cat's suit

As I'm watching many of the sizes vanish before my eyes, it's only fair that I show you some good lookalikes so you can shop the look should you wish. I really love this burgundy suit from Mango and it goes up to 3XL.

© Mango Mango's suit is giving similar vibes

If the blouse is perhaps too expensive, or your size isn't available, I really rate French Connection's bordeaux red satin blouse.

If you're on the look out for even more options, I have a full roundup of the best suits for women and there are so many goodies in the list.