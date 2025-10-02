Shiseido’s sell-out advent calendar is back for 2025 – and it's bursting with cult products

Beautifully packaged and bursting with entrancing beauty must-haves, Shiseido's eagerly awaited advent calendar has arrived in all its yuletide glory for 2025. Boasting 24 days of surprises from the cult Japanese brand, if you’re looking for a wintery treat to carry you (or a loved one) through the Christmas countdown, we reckon you need this one on your radar.

It features an extensive range of skincare, fragrance and makeup products, six of which are full size. The total value is £532 if you were to buy the cosmetic must-haves separately – but as part of the festive calendar, you can nab them all for just £185.

What's in Shiseido's advent calendar? The Shiseido Advent Calendar 2025 has officially hit shelves. Here's what you can expect to see inside... Skincare Clarifying Cleansing Foam

Treatment Softener

Eudermine Activating Essence

Ultimune Power Infusing Serum

Waso Purifying Scrub Mask

Bio-performance Skin HIForce Cream

Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming Advanced Cream

Vital Perfection Overnight Firming Treatment

Men Total Revitalizer Cream

Expert Sun Protector Lotion SPF50+ (full size)

Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Night Concentrate

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream (full size)

Benefiance Overnight Wrinkle Resisting Cream

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream

Essential Energy Hydrating Cream

Full Lash Serum Makeup Eye and Lip Makeup Remover

Technosatin Mini Lipstick

Imperial Lash Mascara (full size)

Soft Blurring Primer (full size)

Microliner Ink (full size) Body & Fragrance Ginzia Body Lotion

Ultimune Hand Cream

Ginzia Eau de Parfum

Taking a look at a few of the standout skincare items in Shiseido’s advent calendar, there’s the Ultimune Power Infusing Serum, which is renowned for its anti-ageing properties supported by 30 years of Japanese dermatological research and a flood of positive online five-star reviews.

One user reviewed on the Shiseido website that it is a “miracle product”, penning: "I had a very dry patch of skin that no moisturiser or serum could fix. I applied this at night and it healed my skin overnight. The product is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, although I personally like to drench my skin in it.”

Among the other standout products are the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream and the Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming Advanced Cream. Both are hailed by skincare fanatics as the antidote to stubborn wrinkles, dryness and dullness, with reviews stating that the Vital Perfection cream can deliver a more lifted look in just one week.

And as we gear up for the bustle of Christmas and New Year haptics, there is no better time to simplify your cleansing routine. Luckily, Shiseido’s Clarifying Cleansing Foam, which is in the calendar, draws out impurities whilst acting harmoniously with the skin’s moisture levels. With over 600 five-star reviews, it's described as "a saviour for oily skin" and "very luxurious as it is so creamy".

For stronger, longer and fuller-looking lashes, Shisedo's Full Lash Serum is also housed behind one of the 24 doors. With conditioning properties and restorative features, the high-performance formula contains properties that leave your lashes looking their best throughout the day – no mascara necessary. One beauty buff dubbed it her "latest obsession", reviewing online: "This has made my lashes healthier and more visible without mascara! I love it!"

What does the Shiseido Advent Calendar look like?

Wrapped up in festive shades of red, white and gold, the Shiseido Advent Calendar is the perfect Christmas decoration for your dressing table. From best-selling serums to delicate smoothing creams, each product comes housed in a reusable box. And eco-conscious shoppers will be happy to know that they are made from paper supporting responsible forestry (FSC).

The Shiseido Advent Calendar 2025 is wrapped up in festive shades of red, white and gold

When is the Shiseido Advent Calendar on sale?

Now! The Shiseido Advent Calendar 2025 is available to shop exclusively on the Shiseido website. Last year's offering sold out quickly, so we recommend snapping it up as soon as possible if it's on your pre-Christmas wishlist.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.