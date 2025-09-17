PSA: The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar has finally landed - and here's my honest opinion

As highly anticipated beauty advent calendars go, there's none that get the hype quite like the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar. Why? Because it's always packed with incredible brands, always worth a lot of money and always - crucially - so beautiful in its design, honing in on the brand's signature and instantly recognisable print. First launched over a decade ago, it's the original beauty Christmas countdown and has become the most successful and fastest-selling product in Liberty history. If that doesn't give you an indication of how in-demand this advent calendar usually is, I don't know what will.

Everything inside the 2025 advent calendar is from the Liberty Beauty Hall, which if you've been you'll know is an absolute dream to wander around in, and it's worth over £1,245 - making 2025's the most generous yet.

My review of the Liberty London beauty advent calendar

Liberty's carefully curated beauty edit features cult favourites from La Mer to Trinny London and Jones Road. I've personally experienced some of the products included, and they're always in my beauty cabinet; Philip Kingsley's Elasticizer is always a staple in my bathroom, the Votary Super Renewal Serum Retinol Alternative is great for my slightly sensitive skin and the Bibbi Santal Beauty Eau de Parfum is a great autumnal fragrance.

There's no getting around the fact that this advent calendar is pricey. With a retail price of £275, it's one of the more expensive beauty advent calendars there is but the contents are definitely luxurious. Some of the brands featured within it are what I'd consider luxe beauty brands, or niche brands that you don't often get to try. I think of it as an at-home experience of the Liberty Beauty Hall, as the brands really are some of the best they sell and because it's so beautiful in design, adorned with illustrations by Clym Evernden, that you can almost transport yourself to the iconic Liberty building.

And that's where I personally think the Liberty advent calendar elevates itself from the others. The design is so stunning that you'll want to reuse it, year on year. The products are housed in drawers, so it can be easily reused next year, either as an advent calendar or even a stylish piece of festive decor.

Another thing to note is the generous amount of products within the Liberty advent calendar. There's 30 within the 24 drawers, including 20 full-size treats, and for true Liberty fans, the brand has included a Liberty Ianthe print drawstring bag to be used post-Christmas. How charming!

What's inside the Liberty London beauty advent calendar 2025?

Sisley Paris Floral Toning Lotion 100ml (Full size)

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Face Serum 30ml (Full size)

La Mer The Lip Balm 9g (Full size)

Augustinus Bader The Rich Eye Cream 15ml (Full size)

Ex Nihlio Blue Talisman Eau de Parfum 7.5ml (Travel size)

Trinny London Sheer Shimmer Lip2Cheek in Violine 4g (Full size)

Liberty LBTY. Fragrance Zephirine Eau de Parfum 8ml (Full size)

Lisa Eldridge Beauty Seamless Glide Eye Pencil in Ground Coffee 1.2G (Full size)

Matiere Premiere Vanilla Powder Eau de Parfum 6ml (Full size)

Jones Road The Mascara in Pitch Black 2.7g (Travel size)

Bibbi Santal Beauty Eau de Parfum 10ml (Travel size)

Mirror Water SMOOTH Body Oil 50ml (Full size)

Davines Naturaltech Nourishing Shampoo 100ml (Full size)

Sana Jardin Tiger by Her Side 10ml (Full size)

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment 75ml (Full size)

Vilhelm Parfumerie Sparkling Jo Eau de Parfum 10ml (Full size)

Verden Nocturne Magnesium Night Balm 75ml (Full size)

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant 13g (Full size)

Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner 50ml (Travel size)

Paula's Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster 30ml (Full size)

Votary Super Renewal Serum Retinol Alternative 30ml (Full size)

Trish McEvoy Sheer Lip Colour in Mulberry 3.5g (Full size)

D.S. & Durga I Don't Know What Eau de Parfum 7.5ml (Travel size)

Vyrao The Sixth Eau de Parfum 10ml (Travel size)

Zelens Melatonin B12 Overnight Repair Mask 50ml (Full size)

Maria Nila True Soft Argan Oil 30ml (Full size)

Granado Esplendor Eau de Parfum 25ml (Travel size)

Larry King A Social Life for Your Hair 30ml (Full size)

Dr. David Jack Supernova Antioxidant Cleansing Gel 30ml (Travel size)

MZ Skin The Rich Moisturiser 10ml (Travel size)

How much is the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 and what is the value?

Priced at £275 / $365, the whole set is worth £1,245 / $1,690.

Is there anything hidden in the Liberty Advent Calendar 2025?

Liberty has been known to hide gift cards in a handful of the advent calendars, but this year, it's all about the products.

When is the Liberty advent calendar on sale?

You can buy the Liberty beauty advent calendar right now, with delivery within seven working days.

What was in the Liberty advent calendar 2024?

Last year, Liberty's advent calendar was a 28-product heavy affair, with brands include OUAI, Aromatherapy Associates and Byredo. This year, there seems to be more products in general but more generously sized treats.