Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: The trending celebrity-loved Amazon Prime Day Deals to shop now
Subscribe
LIVE: The trending celebrity-loved Amazon Prime Day Deals to shop now
Live:Updated15m ago

LIVE: The trending celebrity-loved Amazon Prime Day Deals to shop now

The HELLO! Shopping Team are scouring the Amazon Prime Day deals so you don't have to. Here's what's the celebrities use and love....

celebrities from left to right: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry© Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

HELLO!
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Hollie BrothertonDigital Luxe & Commerce Editor
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Share this:
  • Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (7 - 8 October) is one of the biggest shopping events of the year and we're here to help if you're feeling overwhelmed.
  • During the two-day exclusive deals event, Prime members can save hundreds of thousands and enjoy free delivery on deals from top brands. We're talking Crocs, De'Longhi, Levi’s, Ninja, and OURA.
  • HELLO!'s Shopping Team is looking out for the products we KNOW the celebrities use (and rave about).  
  • You've got HELLO!'s Leanne Bayley and Carla Challis reporting for duty - finding the best savings on celebrity-approved buys within beauty, fashion, homeware and everything in between. 
  • Be sure to follow our exclusive HELLO! EDIT newsletter to have the best deals of the day land straight into your inbox.
Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
15m ago

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days has officially started

When it comes to beauty, wellness, and even kitchen gadgets, celebrities often get first dibs on the best of the best. But here’s the secret us Shopping Editors love to share: you don’t always need an A-lister’s budget to get their Amazon must-haves - you just need to get involved during Prime Big Deals Days - Amazon's two-day shopping extravaganza. 

And luckily for you, you have Leanne and Carla from HELLO!'s Shopping Team right here to give you LIVE updates on all the celebrity-approved must-haves spotted on Amazon - and don't you worry, we have access to some key intel from Amazon so you're in safe hands. 

Leanne Bayley and Carla Challis - shopping editors at HELLO! choose their top celebrity picks© Phill Taylor
HELLO!'s Leanne Bayley (left) and Carla Challis (right) are here to help you save money during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Many of the products stars rave about - from skincare staples to everyday household items - are just a click away. These celebrity-approved picks prove you can shop like the stars without splurging like one.

Share this:
Other Topics
More Shopping
See more