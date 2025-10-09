Kate Garraway's 2-in-1 check coat has The Celebrity Traitors viewers obsessed - and you can shop it for £48

AT A GLANCE Kate Garraway wore a check scarf coat on the premiere of The Celebrity Traitors.

The Good Morning Britain presenter's style was a hit with BBC viewers.

We found a similar version for £48 at Boohoo.

The Celebrity Traitors premiered on BBC last night and what an opening episode! The celebrity contestants arrived in their Highlands finest, with tartan and heritage checks a popular choice among the likes of Cat Burns, Ruth Codd, Tom Daley and Jonathan Ross wearing the classic print. Another of those celebs to wear the print in the most stylish of ways was Kate Garraway and her check scarf coat, which it has to be said, stole the show and put her straight to the top of my best dressed Traitors list - sorry Claud, your The Traitors outfits have competition this year...

Kate's check coat is so on-trend for 2025. Dressed in a chic 2-in-1 scarf coat, which is the style of coat to wear right now, Kate's colour combination was second to none with her check design featuring chocolate brown and teal shades. And while the ID of the TV presenter's coat is still be confirmed, we've found a few similar high street scarf coats that are just as stylish as Kate's, with prices starting from £45.

I personally have been searching for a similar check coat with built in scarf, so Kate's appearance gave me the oomph to not only search for one, but buy one before they sell out too.

© BBC Viewers loved Kate Garraway on The Celebrity Traitors

The best lookalike to Kate Garraway's coat has to be this Boohoo jacket. It's an absolute steal at just £48 (it currently has 20% off) and is so like Kate's, it's hard to spot the difference.

With its built in detachable scarf, it is in similar shades to Kate's with a cool, laidback relaxed shape and dropped shoulders for an effortless look. It's 100% polyester, so not wool which we imagine Kate's is, but for the price it's an easy way to tap into the scarf trend without spending a fortune.

CLOSE MATCH: River Island Brown Cut Out Rib Midi Dress © Boohoo £48 (save 20%) at Boohoo

Another lookalike is one you'll find in the supermarket. Sainsbury's, to be precise, with the viral Tu Navy Check Scarf Coat priced at £44.

It's a shorter, hip length version of Kate's coat but looks so expensive, despite its purse-friendly price tag. I've ordered this one for myself, as I love how heavy and thick it looks. The colours are more subdued than Kate's, but equally as gorgeous. This one is selling super fast, especially as there's 20% off right now too.

CLOSE MATCH: Tu Clothing Check Scarf Coat © Tu Clothing £44 (save 20%) at Tu Clothing

Mint Velvet stocks a beautiful longer version for £250, but the Navy Check Wool Blend Hand Finished Scarf Coat is constantly in and out of stock so might be worth setting a stock notification if it's one you're keen to buy.

© BBC The full line-up of The Celebrity Traitors alongside host Claudia Winkleman

And while scarf coats are genius, especially when the scarf is detachable, don't sleep on some of the high street's best check coats either. You'll find plenty in the chocolate brown and teal shades, a la Garraway, and you can add your own scarf to create the same look. Choose a scarf in one of the shades to tie the look together.

One I found that is giving The Traitors vibes is this Boden Cocoon Wool Coat, an absolute timeless piece of winter clothing that won't go out of style.

Boden Cocoon Wool Coat © Boden £359 at Boden

You'll find similar classic coats in the brown and blue check at White Stuff, with the fuzzy Karla Check Wool Blend Coat, £150, and Seasalt Cornwall Budock Wool-Blend Double Breasted Coat, £200.