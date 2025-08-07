Kate Garraway's tea dress has convinced me florals aren't just for spring - plus, it's under £40

Kate Garraway brightened up ITV viewers' screens wearing the sweetest red floral tea dress, proving that florals aren't just for spring - they're for summer too.

The Good Morning Britain presenter delighted fans wearing the Monsoon Sarah Floral Print Midi Dress, in the most vibrant of red hues.

The dress, currently on sale for £37.50, features vintage-inspired buttons and long sleeves.

Styled by Debbie Harper, Kate, 58, pulled out the red, rouge tones of the dress to pull her look together with red heels. Love those Kate!

© Instagram Kate teamed the Monsoon dress with a pair of coordinating red heels

Word to the wise though, Kate's pretty dress is currently on sale, reduced to just £37.50 so if you want to snap up Kate's dress, I'd shop fast.

This dress is a real classic, thanks to its vintage-inspired floral bouquet print, fabric covered buttons and long sleeves.

EXACT MATCH: Monsoon Sarah Floral Print Midi Dress © Monsoon £37.50 (save 50%) at Monsoon

It's ideal if you're not one to bare your arms, as it's giving summer dress without showing too much. It's a flattering shape for those with a large bust or bigger hips, as the retro shape fits and flares in all the right places.

Like Kate, you can wear with heels and dress it up for an occasion - think weddings, christenings and the races. For casual days, swap heels for sneakers or chunky sandals and come autumn, you'll find it just as cool with a pair of black boots or a knee high boot.

Kate Garraway's summer looks

Kate's bestselling Monsoon number isn't the only look fans have been loving for the past few weeks. Kate's really one to lean into wearing colour, and is a great inspiration if you're not sure how to embrace vibrant hues without being too bright.

© Instagram Kate's been embracing colour this summer

Switching up the look for her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Kate chose to wear this stunning mesh Never Fully Dressed dress in warm, tonal shades.

The sunset inspired colours add warmth to Kate's skin tone, and features a wrap style belt and long sleeves.

© Instagram This pink Cefinn dress was a huge hit among Kate's fans

She delighted me and her fans by wearing this downright gorgeous midi dress from Cefinn. The pink dress features a red collar, which I absolutely adore, and the empire waist and bias-cut skirt create a super flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. I spotted Jane Moore wearing it too, proving it's a timeless style that suits different body shapes. Good dress work, Kate!