Kate Garraway wows in flattering rainbow dress of dreams - where to shop it

Kate Garraway is never one to shy away from colourful outfit, and the star seriously impressed ITV viewers with her latest look.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked stunning in a Boden Kate Stripe Midi Dress for Thursday morning's episode of the show. The highstreet number featured the most amazing rainbow hue, which Kate styled with a pair of pink heels with gold buckle detailing to match her hoop earrings.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate teamed the dress with a pair of strappy heels

The 57-year-old wore her hair in her signature blown-out style, while the star's makeup looked flawless as she opted for a touch of black mascara, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip to finish.

Boden's stripe dress has all the makings of a capsule wardrobe staple with its elegant fit-and-flare cut, midi length, and waist-defining waist belt, while the bold stripe print gives it a statement finish that I love. The pointed collar and functional cuffs make it a great workwear piece, and it would look so stylish paired with brown leather knee-high boots for a put-together autumn ensemble.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Kate Midi Shirt Dress © Boden £125 AT BODEN

The midi dress comes in five colourful prints, although Kate's version is my favourite for adding some colour into your wardrobe. I would recommend the dress with a longline coat and heels for an on-trend transitional look, but it would also look amazing worn with espadrille wedges and delicate gold jewellery in the warm weather.

Shirt dresses are a great staple piece, as the smart cut creates an instantly put-together appearance, and they're super comfortable despite the fact that they nip in at the waist. Whether you're wearing it for evenings out or to the office, the right shirt dress will be a go-to for any occasion.

It's not the first time that Kate has blown us away with her lovely outfit choices. Earlier in the month, the mother-of-two looked radiant in another high-street dress, this time from Monsoon. The green midi featured a floral print, puffed shoulder and contrasting blue panelling, which Kate perfectly paired with green heels to match. The star's trouser suit collection is just as impressive as her selection of dresses, and Kate looked like a ray of sunshine during the summer when she stepped out in a pastel yellow two-piece to host Good Morning Britain.

If you're feeling inspired by the shirt dress trend, Marks & Spencer also has a version that's perfect for autumn. Featuring a black and white print and lightly puffed sleeves, the new-in style would look amazing paired with black boots for the cooler weather. Nobody's Child's shirt dress tucks in at the waist, while I can see the denim design being worn all year round.