Kate Garraway, 58, styles autumn's hottest hue in the sexiest of ways - and her dress is under £50

Kate Garraway has a whole array of stylish, on-trend outfits and I immediately fell in love with her latest dress, a sexy midi dress that comes in this season's hottest colour - brown. If you're not convinced the brown fashion trend can be sexy, let Kate, 58, be your guide to show you how to wear it modestly while also showing off your figure. It's a skill, and Kate's mastered it.

The Good Morning Britain presenter's dress featured stunning gold detailing.

The dress, priced at £49, is from River Island

Styled by Debbie Harper, Kate, 58, stunned viewers in a ribbed knitted midi dress, with trendy cut-out detailing.

© Instagram Kate stunned viewers in a chic River Island dress

Word to the wise though, Kate's figure hugging dress is selling fast, as it's only £49 and from high street favourite River Island.

This dress is an autumnal classic, with its lightweight knit fabric and midi length. What I love about this dress is that it's modest, but sexy too. Of course, it's figure hugging but it's the extra detailing that makes it stand out for me.

It has a cut-out detail on the neckline, showing a little skin without being too flashy. I also love the Grecian inspired gold hardware, which adds a touch of luxury to what is a timeless knitted dress.

Like Kate, you can wear with heels and dress it up for an occasion - think a winter event, drinks on a Friday night or even for a smart, Christmas 'do. For casual days, swap heels for knee high boots or tights and flats.

Kate's fans loved the look, calling it "sexy" and "stunning", and we agree!

Brown is a big fashion story for autumn/winter, with the warming hue featuring across dresses, coats, boots plus skirts, knitwear and trousers. The trend right now is to colour drench in the shade, wearing similar hues of brown from top to toe.

Kate Garraway's recent looks

The mum-of-two has been embracing sumptuous, autumnal hues in her wardrobe of late. One standout look of Kate's was this deep red satin shirt dress from Sosandar. The utility style midi dress is available at John Lewis, and still in stock in sizes 6 - 20.

© Instagram Kate wearing a utility style shirt dress

Proving pink is still hot for autumn, Kate wore this pretty Aspiga dress covered in florals, which can be paired with boots and a blazer for right now.