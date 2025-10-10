11 thoughtful wellness gifts for burnout - all backed by a hormone expert

If you’ve been running on empty lately, you’re not alone. Burnout has become one of the biggest wellbeing challenges - especially for women. And it’s more than just feeling tired. According to Jessica Shand, Registered Naturopathic Nutritionist and author of The Hormone Balance Handbook, £17 / $25. burnout is "a state of chronic physical and emotional exhaustion that deeply affects the nervous system, disrupts hormone balance, and impacts overall wellbeing both physically and mentally."
Jessica explains: "When the body experiences prolonged stress it increases production of cortisol - the master stress hormone. Elevated cortisol keeps the body in survival mode, redirecting energy away from reproductive hormone production, digestion, and restorative processes." Over time, that imbalance can cause fatigue, poor sleep, mood swings, and that sense of being completely drained.
The good news? With the right lifestyle shifts and a few thoughtful self-care rituals, your body can begin to recover.
Here are five ways to manage burnout, plus calming, gift-worthy wellness products that can help support your healing journey.
1. Stabilise blood sugar for steady energy
“Fluctuating blood sugar can worsen fatigue, irritability, and brain fog,” says Jessica. The fix? Eat balanced meals with complete protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. "This reassures the body there’s enough fuel, helping stabilise energy and mood."
Best burnout gifts for energy support
- The Hormone Balance Handbook by Jessica Shand, £17 / $25 - a practical guide to hormone harmony.
- Sixways Decaf Hormone Balance Coffee, £35 - a gentle caffeine-free option that supports hormone balance.
2. Prioritise restful sleep and nightly rituals
Good sleep is one of the most powerful burnout remedies. "Quality sleep is critical for hormonal regulation and nervous system repair," Jessica explains. Try a nightly wind-down routine: magnesium baths, herbal tea, or a quick journal session to clear your mind.
Best self-care sleep gifts:
- BetterYou Magnesium Bath Salts, £5.39 / $17.49 – to melt away muscle tension.
- Pukka Night Time Tea, £4.99 / $5.69 – promotes calm and relaxation by supporting GABA (our anti-anxiety neurotransmitter).
- The Head Plan Journal, £28 – the ideal bedtime brain dump.
- Slip Silk Eye Mask, £60 / $69 – for uninterrupted, luxury-level rest.
3. Soothe the nervous system with herbal teas and adaptogens
Herbs and adaptogens can help build stress resilience. "Chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, and passionflower calm the nervous system," says Jessica. "Adaptogens like holy basil and ashwagandha help the body cope with ongoing stress — but always check with a practitioner before taking new herbs."
Best burnout recovery teas and supplements:
- Holy Cacao Calm Blend with Ashwagandha, £43.99 - comforting and adaptogenic.
- Pukka Three Chamomile Tea, £4.99 / $7.99 - soothing and gut-friendly.
- Bare Biology Magnesium, £34.99 / $32 - supports nervous system balance and sleep.
4. Lower cortisol naturally with aromatherapy
Aromatherapy is more than a nice scent - it’s a proven stress reliever. "Essential oils like lavender, bergamot, clary sage, and frankincense can help lower cortisol levels and promote calm,” says Jessica. Add them to your daily self-care ritual to reset your mood and your mind.
Best aromatherapy gifts for stress relief:
- Ilapothecary Dream Space Room Spray, £24.80 / $38 – instantly transforms your home into a sanctuary.
- Neal’s Yard Women’s Balance Pulse Point Oil, £12 – your portable dose of calm.
5. Honour your cycle and protect your energy
Burnout recovery also means learning when to rest. "Energy naturally fluctuates throughout the menstrual cycle," says Shand. "Women can prevent burnout by scheduling demanding tasks during high-energy phases and prioritising rest during lower-energy times. Setting boundaries and protecting personal time are essential for long-term wellbeing."
Best gifts for cycle syncing and calm:
- Lumie Bodyclock, £99 / $109 - for waking and sleeping in sync with your natural rhythm.
- Olverum Bath Oil, £29.50 / $44 - a deeply restorative, sensory ritual.
Editor's verdict:
Burnout is your body’s way of asking for change - not something to push through. As Jessica puts it: "By listening to your body’s signals and making intentional, supportive changes, you remind it that it’s safe. That’s when it starts to work with you again, not against you."
Whether it’s a magnesium bath, a mindful cup of herbal tea, or a supportive read, these small acts of self-care make meaningful gifts - for yourself or someone who needs a gentle reminder to rest, reset, and recover.