11 thoughtful wellness gifts for burnout - all backed by a hormone expert

If you’ve been running on empty lately, you’re not alone. Burnout has become one of the biggest wellbeing challenges - especially for women. And it’s more than just feeling tired. According to Jessica Shand, Registered Naturopathic Nutritionist and author of The Hormone Balance Handbook, £17 / $25. burnout is "a state of chronic physical and emotional exhaustion that deeply affects the nervous system, disrupts hormone balance, and impacts overall wellbeing both physically and mentally."

© Jessica Shand Jessica Shand is a registered Naturopathic Nutritionist & Hormone Specialist

Jessica explains: "When the body experiences prolonged stress it increases production of cortisol - the master stress hormone. Elevated cortisol keeps the body in survival mode, redirecting energy away from reproductive hormone production, digestion, and restorative processes." Over time, that imbalance can cause fatigue, poor sleep, mood swings, and that sense of being completely drained.

The good news? With the right lifestyle shifts and a few thoughtful self-care rituals, your body can begin to recover.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Make someone's day if they're feeling frazzled

Here are five ways to manage burnout, plus calming, gift-worthy wellness products that can help support your healing journey.

1. Stabilise blood sugar for steady energy

“Fluctuating blood sugar can worsen fatigue, irritability, and brain fog,” says Jessica. The fix? Eat balanced meals with complete protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. "This reassures the body there’s enough fuel, helping stabilise energy and mood."

Best burnout gifts for energy support

2. Prioritise restful sleep and nightly rituals

Good sleep is one of the most powerful burnout remedies. "Quality sleep is critical for hormonal regulation and nervous system repair," Jessica explains. Try a nightly wind-down routine: magnesium baths, herbal tea, or a quick journal session to clear your mind.

Best self-care sleep gifts:

© Getty Images

3. Soothe the nervous system with herbal teas and adaptogens

Herbs and adaptogens can help build stress resilience. "Chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, and passionflower calm the nervous system," says Jessica. "Adaptogens like holy basil and ashwagandha help the body cope with ongoing stress — but always check with a practitioner before taking new herbs."

Best burnout recovery teas and supplements:

4. Lower cortisol naturally with aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is more than a nice scent - it’s a proven stress reliever. "Essential oils like lavender, bergamot, clary sage, and frankincense can help lower cortisol levels and promote calm,” says Jessica. Add them to your daily self-care ritual to reset your mood and your mind.

Best aromatherapy gifts for stress relief:

© Getty Images

5. Honour your cycle and protect your energy

Burnout recovery also means learning when to rest. "Energy naturally fluctuates throughout the menstrual cycle," says Shand. "Women can prevent burnout by scheduling demanding tasks during high-energy phases and prioritising rest during lower-energy times. Setting boundaries and protecting personal time are essential for long-term wellbeing."

Best gifts for cycle syncing and calm:

Shop gifts for burnout

The Hormone Balance Handbook by Jessica Shand © Amazon £17 AT AMAZON $25 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: "There are over 75 delicious recipes in the book, all designed to prioritise hormone balance and promote overall health – you’ll find a wealth of ingredients that nourish and heal from the inside out."



Sixways Hormone Balance Mushroom Blend © Sixways £35 AT OCADO Editor's Note: "This is formulated with nutritionists to support regulated and rebalanced hormones and sustained energy. Imbalanced hormones affect everything from mood and skin through to energy levels. As a result, you get a delicious, coffee-style drink that works in harmony with your hormones."



BetterYou Magnesium Bath Salts © BetterYou £5.39 AT HEALF $17.49 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: "Magnesium is essential for your body, contributing to normal muscle function, and optimal functioning of the nervous system. It also helps reduce tiredness and fatigue which is perfect for when you need to recharge."

Pukka Night Time Tea © Pukka £4.99 AT HOLLAND & BARRETT $5.69 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: "Unwind with the floral notes of chamomile and lavender, the silky sweet touch of limeflower and the sleepy crush of oat flower and valerian."

The Head Plan x Louise Thompson Grateful Journal © The Head Plan £28 AT AMAZON Editor's Note: "This gratitude journal has daily prompts designed to inspire self-reflection, positivity, and emotional wellbeing."

Slip Silk Sleep Mask © Slip £60 AT LOOK FANTASTIC $69 AT NORDSTROM Editor's Note: "Say hello to a good night's sleep. I don't travel anywhere without one of these."

Holy Cacao Calm Blend © W-Wellness £43.99 AT W-WELLNESS Editor's Note: "This calming evening blend pairs cacao and traditionally used botanicals with grass-fed bone broth, delivering natural collagen and amino acids in a warming, caffeine-free drink - perfect for winding down."

Pukka Organic Three Chamomile Tea © Pukka £4.99 AT HOLLAND & BARRETT $7.99 AT WALMART Editor's Note: "The chamomile is harvested very early in the morning to ensure the essential oils are not lost."

Bare Biology Ready & Rested © Victoria Health £34.99 AT VICTORIA HEALTH $32 AT W-WELLNESS Editor's Note: "Taking these will help balance energy levels, reduce fatigue, and support hormone function."

ilapothecary Beat the Blues Room Spray © Ilapothecary £24.80 AT CULT BEAUTY $38 AT BATH & UNWIND Editor's Note: "As part of the Beat the Blues range – a selection of formulas infused with essential oils that are known to balance the mood, boost self-esteem and ease frustration – the Beat the Blues Room Spray helps to conjure up a peaceful, uplifted atmosphere."

Neal's Yard Remedies Aromatherapy & Diffusers Remedies To Roll - Womens Balance © Neal's Yard £12 AT ALL BEAUTY Editor's Note: "Roll on to pulse points (inner wrist and side of your neck) and inhale the aroma to help restore harmony to your day."

Lumie Bodyclock Spark © Lumie £99 AT BOOTS $109 AT TARGET US Editor's Note: "This provides a fantastic start to the day for sufferers of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) and the winter blues, and helps anyone who is not naturally a morning person to feel brighter and more energetic first thing."

Olverum Bath Oil £29.50 AT W-WELLNESS $44 AT THE DETOX MARKET Editor's Note: "This is a carefully orchestrated symphony of natural ingredients designed to deliver both therapeutic benefits and luxurious sensory experiences."

Editor's verdict:

Burnout is your body’s way of asking for change - not something to push through. As Jessica puts it: "By listening to your body’s signals and making intentional, supportive changes, you remind it that it’s safe. That’s when it starts to work with you again, not against you."

Whether it’s a magnesium bath, a mindful cup of herbal tea, or a supportive read, these small acts of self-care make meaningful gifts - for yourself or someone who needs a gentle reminder to rest, reset, and recover.