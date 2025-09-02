A fashion stylist says these are the five key autumn trends for the cool over 50s

As the first chill of autumn rolls in, fashion takes on a new dimension - one that celebrates texture, rich hues and layering. For women over 50, this season is less about chasing fads and more about looking timeless, yet modern.

To help navigate the new season’s offerings, fashion stylist Suzanne Bernie, gave me the run down on the biggest key takeaways for fall fashion. "The best thing about autumn and being over 50 is that layering comes into its own," she tells me. "It adds a stylish twist without trying too hard and once you understand your body shape, which colours most suit you, and which brands accommodate your lifestyle, you’re on your way to a fabulously successful shopping experience."

With her expert eye, Suzanne has identified five key trends to embrace this autumn - trends that not only flatter but also inject a sense of fun and adventure into our wardrobes. Here’s how to make them work for you.

© Suzanne Bernie Suzanne Bernie's goal is to help women find their style super power

1. The Power of New Autumn Colours

The quickest and most effective way to refresh your look for the season is with colour. This autumn’s palette is a sumptuous blend of earthy tones and vibrant brights - a combination that ensures there’s something for everyone.

"Choose the rich new season’s colours for the biggest seasonal change," Suzanne advises. Think mocha, chocolate, burnt sienna, and moss green - hues that feel grounded, chic, and endlessly wearable. These shades flatter mature skin tones beautifully, offering warmth without overpowering.

For those craving energy and boldness, the season also delivers a pop of brights: lilac, bright green, turquoise, orange, and red. These shades can be worked in through statement accessories, a standout coat, or even a single knit. "They give you that instant wow factor," Suzanne assures me.

The key is balance. Pair an earthy moss green blouse with a pop of bright orange in your handbag, or let a bold red jumper peek out from under a neutral blazer. Autumn colour is about layering both tones and moods - grounded and energetic in equal measure.

Suzanne's top picks for autumnal colours for 2025

Karen Millen Tailored Twill Essential Single Breasted Oversized Blazer © Karen Millen £103.20 AT KAREN MILLEN $207.20 AT KAREN MILLEN US Style with your go-to dark denim jeans

Anthropologie 'Kachel Becky' Floral Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress © Anthropologie £158 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE This dress is perfect for a special occasion this autumn

Karen Millen Georgette Ruffle Woven Pussy Bow Blouse © Karen Millen £75 AT KAREN MILLEN $149 AT KAREN MILLEN US Elevate your blouse game this season

2. Layering with Ease

If there’s one trend tailor-made for women over 50, it’s layering. Not only does it provide practicality - adding or removing pieces as the temperature shifts - but it also brings dimension to your outfit.

Suzanne champions the idea of starting with multi-textured combinations. For instance, a wool or mohair tank adds depth when layered over a blouse, while a tie-neck blouse brings softness and a subtle feminine flourish. To finish? An oversized blazer, the ultimate modern classic.

This formula works beautifully with jeans for a casual yet elevated look, or can be styled with tailored trousers for something smarter. The joy of layering is that it’s never static: a blouse can be worn alone on warmer days, while the blazer and tank come into their own when the chill deepens.

Suzanne highlights a few investment pieces worth considering:

ME+EM Cashmere Knit Vest in Paprika Orange © ME+EM £195 AT ME+EM $345 AT ME+EM US Layer over a white shirt for maximum style points



& Other Stories Puff-Sleeve Tie-Neck Blouse © & Other Stories £97 AT & OTHER STORIES The voluminous puff sleeves are flattering



All Saints Black Oversized 'Averie' Blazer © All Saints £169 AT ALL SAINTS $429 AT ALL SAINTS US Don't be afraid of an oversized fit

Together, these pieces form a capsule of timeless staples that will work year after year.

3. Needlecords Make Their Comeback

Retro lovers rejoice: needlecords are back. This textured fabric is the perfect way to add both warmth and character to your autumn wardrobe. With a nod to the seventies but cut for modern silhouettes, cords bring versatility and comfort in equal measure.

Suzanne points out that cords are "perfect for autumn, giving a retro vibe as well as texture and warmth." The secret lies in choosing a cut that flatters your shape - something she insists makes shopping for trousers infinitely easier once you know what works for you.

For day-to-day wear, cords pair beautifully with loafers, offering a polished yet relaxed aesthetic. For a more casual, playful feel, swap in a pair of funky trainers. The result is a look that feels equally at home in a café or an art gallery.

One standout option is these wide-leg corduroy trousers in a rich dark brown from Marks & Spencer. The cut nods to retro styling while the deep conker shade feels distinctly of the moment.

M&S Per Una Pure Cotton Cord Wide Leg Trousers © M&S £46 AT M&S Style with a pair of masculine looking loafers

Boden High-Waisted Cord Slim Jeans £85 AT BODEN $129 AT BODEN US If you prefer a slim leg, these are a great option

New Look Brown Cotton Corduroy Wide Leg Trousers © New Look £39.99 AT NEW LOOK Chocolate brown for the win

4. Statement Belts: No Longer an Afterthought

Belts are often the forgotten accessory, but this autumn they’re stepping firmly into the spotlight. Gone are the days of bland, functional waistbands. This season is all about statement belts - pieces that transform an outfit from "nice" to "wow."

"Belts are jazzing up outfits," Suzanne enthuses. "No longer should they be bland or unseen." Think animal prints, bold buckles, and textured finishes. Worn over a blazer, cinching a dress, or simply elevating a pair of jeans, a great belt adds both shape and personality.

A chic option is the Leopard Slim Belt from Marks & Spencer - a simple way to embrace the trend without breaking the bank.

M&S Leopard Slim Jeans Belt © M&S £25 AT M&S Let this be the star of your outfit

Massimo Dutti Studded 'Nappa' Belt © Massimo Dutti £59.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI $100 AT MASSIMO DUTTI US You'll wonder how you lived without this belt

Penelope Chilvers Pony Buckle Belt © Penelope Chilvers £95 AT PENELOPE CHILVERS $145 AT PENELOPE CHILVERS US This would look great with a brown blazer

5. Flats That Mean Business

Finally, let’s talk shoes. For women who are endlessly busy, comfort is key - but that doesn’t mean sacrificing style. This autumn, two options stand out: trainers and loafers.

Trainers

“Thankfully trainers are still taking centre stage this autumn,” Suzanne notes. Not only do they provide all-day comfort, but the new wave of colourful, textured statement trainers means they’re no longer an afterthought. Choose pairs that bring joy, whether or not they match your outfit.

The Adidas Barreda Decode Trainers in Pink and Orange are a perfect example - they're playful, eye-catching, and practical.

Adidas Barreda Decode Trainers © Adidas £55 AT VERY Show off your fun side

Loafers

For a smarter yet equally comfortable option, loafers reign supreme. They work effortlessly with wide-leg trousers, dresses, skirts, and jeans, making them one of the most versatile shoes you can own.

The loafers from H&M are a sleek and affordable way to embrace the trend.

H&M Loafers © H&M £32.99 AT H&M $39.99 AT H&M US Style with lots of things in your wardrobe this season

Both choices ensure you can navigate a busy day in comfort without ever compromising on style.

A Final Word of Encouragement

As our conversation draws to a close, Suzanne leaves me with one more important point: "Please don’t be afraid to look at collections you’ve never previously considered because you thought they were age inappropriate. Be very selective, but you may be surprised and walk away with that perfect item to elevate your current wardrobe."

It’s a reminder that style at any age is about exploration, not limitation. Autumn’s trends for the cool over-50s are not about rules but about opportunities - opportunities to layer, to play with colour, to add texture, and to experiment with accessories.

Fashion, after all, should never be about trying too hard. It’s about finding joy in the details, embracing what works for your lifestyle, and allowing a little fun to creep into your wardrobe.

This season, whether you step out in bold lilac, cinch your waist with a statement belt, or rediscover the retro charm of corduroy, remember: style is ageless, and confidence is always in season.

Be sure to follow Suzanne on Instagram @suzeberniestylist.