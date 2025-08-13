The best midi skirts for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s - according to expert stylists

There’s a quiet power in a great midi skirt. Effortlessly elegant, endlessly versatile, and universally flattering, the midi has long been a wardrobe mainstay.

In our 40s, 50s and 60s, style becomes less about chasing trends and more about dressing with intention, and the midi skirt fits that shift perfectly. It offers polish without effort, comfort without compromise, and a silhouette that works with your body, not against it.

Jessica Alba, 44, wears a midi skirt in New York this month

Whether you're drawn to crisp tailoring, fluid silhouettes, classic shades or bold prints, the right midi skirt can elevate your everyday dressing while keeping comfort and confidence front and centre.

To help you find your perfect piece, I've rounded up the best midi skirts for women, curated with the insight of expert stylists who understand how to balance poise with practicality. From flattering fits to smart styling tips, consider this your go-to guide for midi mastery.

Grece Ghanem, 60, wears a silk midi skirt at Copenhagen Fashion Week

How to style a midi skirt

"Midi skirts offer a perfect combination of coverage, movement and polish - key qualities for women embracing their 40s through to their 60s and beyond," says celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. "The right silhouette, fabric and styling approach can feel elegant and age-appropriate.

"Your 40s are a decade of refinement. Think sleek silhouettes that carry you from the office to evenings out. A-line or bias-cut midi skirts softly skim the hips and flare at the hem offering movement without adding bulk. Pair them with a fine-gauge knit or crisp blouse tucked in, and anchor the look with pointed flats or a low block heel.

"Style enters its most confident phase in our 50s. Opt for luscious fabrics - crepe, satin or silk blends that drape beautifully. A belted or high-waisted piece will define the waist elegantly, while a statement blouse or elevated knit keeps the outfit fresh and personal. Accessories such as bold earrings or a sleek belt can elevate even a minimalist palette.

"In our 60s, wrap or panelled midi skirts offer both ease and flattering shape. Look for subtle design details like side slits, tonal buttons or panelled seams, and pair with structured knits or jackets for tasteful layering. Monochrome or tonal dressing is especially effective at elongating the frame. Footwear should feel sophisticated yet cushioned - think leather loafers, low slingbacks or smooth ankle boots."

A stylist's key features to look out for Bias cuts or soft A‑lines for a feminine drape

Wrap styles or high waists for definition

Lengths that hit just below the knee or at mid‑calf - avoid cuts at the widest part of the calf

Subtle detailing such as side slits, pleats or tonal buttons to add interest without bulk

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nex Sienna Miller, 43, channels her signature boho-chic in a Mango midi skirt

"Boxy, pleated, or fluid and floaty - midi skirts are having a moment," agrees HELLO!'s Fashion & Lifestyle Director Becky Donaldson. "Available in a variety of textures, from high-sheen satin and crisp cotton to buttery leather and soft suede, they’re all united by a clean, uncomplicated silhouette and endless styling potential.

"In warmer months, tuck in a slouchy tee or loosely half-tuck a shirt. As temperatures dip, layer up with chunky knits or slim ribbed roll-necks. They pair just as well with ballet pumps as they do with trainers or ankle boots. This wardrobe staple is transcending from summer to the autumn/winter 25 collections - so if you spot one in the sales, snap it up. My favourites for the season come from Róhe Frames, Massimo Dutti, and Zara."

The best midi skirts to shop now

Boden Valentina Taffeta Midi Skirt £99 at Boden $169 at Boden US Editor's Note: Infinitely wearable, Boden's popular Valentina skirt has a relaxed, flared shape with tailored pleating. It comes complete with a concealed zip and functional side pockets. Available in four different colours, style it with everything from a crisp white shirt to a lightweight knit or silk evening top.

Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt with Yoke and Flounce £99.95 at Massimo Dutti $180 at Massimo Dutti US Editor's Note: "This Massimo Dutti yoke-and-flounce style taps into one of my current obsessions - cream," says Becky. Perfect for the warmer weather, this flared midi skirt features subtle pleated details, a side zip fastening and two side pockets. It's also fully lined. Style it like Sienna, with knee-high boots and a contrasting cardigan or jacket.

Róhe A-Line Suede Skirt £595 at MyTheresa $730 at MyTheresa US Editor's Note: "A go-to for luxurious, sculptural pieces, Róhe’s midi skirts often feature suede, organza or silk trims with clean lines and subtle detailing," says Oriona. "The brand’s pleated or suede A-line skirts strike a perfect balance between structure and movement, making them flattering at every age."

Rixo Crystal Midi Skirt £175 at Rixo $295 at Rixo US Editor's Note: "Lace trims across silk featured heavily on the runway for summer 2025, and the high-street has responded. Providing us with lots of lovely ways to incorporate lace into our wardrobes," says celebrity stylist Rebecca Bowyer. "Lace is very elegant and perfect for a date night or dinner with friends. Choose a simple silk slip skirt."

H&M Circular Midi Skirt £37.99 at H&M $250 at Rixo US Editor's Note: "A crisp cotton midi is a wardrobe staple," says Rebecca. "It’s versatile nature means you can dress her up with a black top and heels or wear her day to day with ballet flats and a loose colourful shirt. For that extra attention to detail look for Broderie styles." Made from 100% cotton, H&M's voluminous midi is perfection.

Mango Pleated Midi Skirt £45.99 at Mango $79.99 at Mango US Editor's Note: Swish into the new season with this pleated midi skirt in a soft cotton blend. Its crisp structure and flowing lines create movement with every step. It's ideal with loafers, ballet flats or sandals now, and boots as we move closer to autumn.



M&S Organza Midaxi Skirt £46 at M&S Editor's Note: For a chic and classic choice, M&S has just dropped this organza midi skirt in black to elevate your outfits through every season. It features a voluminous silhouette, high waist and neat zip fastening.

Phase Eight Ophelia Satin Midi Skirt £75 at Phase Eight $165 at Phase Eight US Satin is always in style, never sidelined. This pearlescent midi from Phase Eight, cut on the bias for an elegant drape, will bring fluidity and finesse to any look. Pair it with a silk blouse and heels for understated glamour, or take cues from Grace and dress it down with a white tee and a statement bag.

