The best midi skirts for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s - according to expert stylists

There’s a quiet power in a great midi skirt. Effortlessly elegant, endlessly versatile, and universally flattering, the midi has long been a wardrobe mainstay.
In our 40s, 50s and 60s, style becomes less about chasing trends and more about dressing with intention, and the midi skirt fits that shift perfectly. It offers polish without effort, comfort without compromise, and a silhouette that works with your body, not against it.
Whether you're drawn to crisp tailoring, fluid silhouettes, classic shades or bold prints, the right midi skirt can elevate your everyday dressing while keeping comfort and confidence front and centre.
To help you find your perfect piece, I've rounded up the best midi skirts for women, curated with the insight of expert stylists who understand how to balance poise with practicality. From flattering fits to smart styling tips, consider this your go-to guide for midi mastery.
How to style a midi skirt
"Midi skirts offer a perfect combination of coverage, movement and polish - key qualities for women embracing their 40s through to their 60s and beyond," says celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. "The right silhouette, fabric and styling approach can feel elegant and age-appropriate.
"Your 40s are a decade of refinement. Think sleek silhouettes that carry you from the office to evenings out. A-line or bias-cut midi skirts softly skim the hips and flare at the hem offering movement without adding bulk. Pair them with a fine-gauge knit or crisp blouse tucked in, and anchor the look with pointed flats or a low block heel.
"Style enters its most confident phase in our 50s. Opt for luscious fabrics - crepe, satin or silk blends that drape beautifully. A belted or high-waisted piece will define the waist elegantly, while a statement blouse or elevated knit keeps the outfit fresh and personal. Accessories such as bold earrings or a sleek belt can elevate even a minimalist palette.
"In our 60s, wrap or panelled midi skirts offer both ease and flattering shape. Look for subtle design details like side slits, tonal buttons or panelled seams, and pair with structured knits or jackets for tasteful layering. Monochrome or tonal dressing is especially effective at elongating the frame. Footwear should feel sophisticated yet cushioned - think leather loafers, low slingbacks or smooth ankle boots."
- Bias cuts or soft A‑lines for a feminine drape
- Wrap styles or high waists for definition
- Lengths that hit just below the knee or at mid‑calf - avoid cuts at the widest part of the calf
- Subtle detailing such as side slits, pleats or tonal buttons to add interest without bulk
"Boxy, pleated, or fluid and floaty - midi skirts are having a moment," agrees HELLO!'s Fashion & Lifestyle Director Becky Donaldson. "Available in a variety of textures, from high-sheen satin and crisp cotton to buttery leather and soft suede, they’re all united by a clean, uncomplicated silhouette and endless styling potential.
"In warmer months, tuck in a slouchy tee or loosely half-tuck a shirt. As temperatures dip, layer up with chunky knits or slim ribbed roll-necks. They pair just as well with ballet pumps as they do with trainers or ankle boots. This wardrobe staple is transcending from summer to the autumn/winter 25 collections - so if you spot one in the sales, snap it up. My favourites for the season come from Róhe Frames, Massimo Dutti, and Zara."
- The suede editor's pick: Róhe A-Line Suede Skirt, £595 / $730
- The satin editor's pick: Phase Eight Ophelia Satin Midi Skirt, £75 / $165
- The lace editor's pick: Rixo Crystal Midi Skirt, £175 / $295
- The black editor's pick: M&S Organza Midaxi Skirt, £46
- The navy editor's pick: Boden Valentina Taffeta Midi Skirt, £99 / $169
- The cream editor's pick: Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt with Yoke and Flounce, £99 / $180