Frankie Bridge wears the M&S look everyone will be copying this season

Frankie Bridge knows how to put an outfit together, so it was no surprise to see her looking the epitome of chic on Sunday night's M&S: Dress the Nation. The TV star and fashion favourite was the show's second celeb guest judge and proved her style credentials in an effortless ensemble.

Frankie shared her M&S outfit on Instagram

The show sees a group of budding designers compete to win a mentorship with M&S and the chance to have their winning designs featured in the autumn/winter 2025 collection. As this week's episode was all about womenswear, who better to join than Frankie? The mum-of-two wore a leather midi skirt, fluffy sweater vest and knee-high leather boots, all by Marks & Spencer. She completed the look with a delicate bracelet stack, fresh-faced makeup and her hair styled in a bouncy blow dry.

Frankie was joined by Marks & Spencer's Director of Womenswear Maddy Evans

Frankie's outfit is from the high street brand's premium Autograph collection, so they're slightly pricier than your average M&S haul, but all three are investment pieces you'll wear for years. The skirt and the boots are both made from real leather, while the sweater vest is a wool-cashmere blend.

I love the studious grey hue of the luxurious sweater vest paired with the skirt for an office appropriate outfit. The wool means it's warm and cosy, while the cashmere adds softness. Super versatile, it could be paired with everything from classic white tees to poplin shirts, or worn alone a la Frankie. As well as mid grey, it also comes in a navy shade.

M&S Wool Blend Textured Tabard with Cashmere £90 at M&S

Made from panelled patent leather, the skirt has a flattering A-line silhouette and is also incredibly versatile. Switch the vest for a silk shirt for the evening or a matching leather top for a statement outfit.

M&S Leather Patent Textured Midi A-Line Skirt £225 at M&S

The knee-high boots are the ideal everyday pair as they come with a comfy block heel. Available in black or burgundy, they feature a pointed toe and an inside zip fastening.

M&S Leather Pointed Knee High Boots £140 at M&S

If you love Frankie's outfit but your budget is lower, New Look has this soft grey sweater vest for just £19.99, while you can find this faux leather midi skirt for £49.99 at Mango, and I love these £66 leather look knee-high boots from River Island.