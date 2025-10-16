Marks & Spencer collaborates once again with Bella Freud - one of Princess Kate's favourite brands - and it's selling fast

When Marks & Spencer and Bella Freud joined up back in October 2024, the collection sold out within hours of hitting the site, so we're predicting a similar situation today with shoppers rushing to buy the cult designer brand but at a fraction of the price.

For those of you who don't know, Bella Freud is the daughter of painter Lucian Freud and the great-granddaughter of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. She launched her eponymous fashion label in 1990 and hosts a popular podcast, Fashion Neurosis.

Her iconic slogan knits - featuring the words 'Ginsberg is God,' 'Je t'aime Jane,' '1970' are instantly recognisable, and the high street started to get 'inspired' and create their own designs. Not M&S though, instead of creating a lookalike, the brand worked with the designer on a capsule collection and the shoppers flocked to get their hands on it - this writer included.

While Princess Kate has never - to my knowledge - worn a statement slogan knit, she has worn Bella Freud on two occasionsIn fact, just last month she chose a suit by Bella Freud for engagements celebrating British textile makers. it was a subtle signal of support for homegrown design. She delivered a masterclass in monochrome dressing in her straight-leg trousers and sharp blazer, which she layered over a dark grey top, looking pristine as always.

Prior to that she wore Bella Freud for a visit to an RAF station.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales cut a polished figure in a tailored Bella Frued suit for an action-packed visit to an RAF station

It's not just royalty that loves this brand - Bella Freud has attracted a loyal following of celebrity devotees. Kate Moss has long been a champion of the brand, often photographed in Bella’s knits between shows or during off-duty strolls. Alexa Chung, another of Freud’s muses, has made her jumpers a recurring motif in her own effortlessly British wardrobe.

© Getty Images Kate Moss wearing a Bella Freud knit back in 2004

Bella's collection for M&S has evolved the second time round - incorporating cool homeware and has even designed this year's beauty advent calendar.

© Leanne Bayley The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar has been designed by Bella Freud

In terms of what you can expect with the fashion - you've got witty slogans knits, tailored trousers, a wool coat and the iconic pussybow blouse. It’s the same Bella Freud attitude, just made available to everyone.

Many designer–high street collaborations lose their charm in translation. The fabrics cheapen, the detailing disappears, the original voice gets diluted. But the Bella Freud x M&S line has managed to retain the brand’s distinctive personality.

So, if you've been feeling a bit 'meh' when you've been shopping lately, this collection is a reason to fall back in love with getting dressed - and perhaps to finally understand why a Bella Freud jumper has always carried a bit of magic.