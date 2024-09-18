Frankie Bridge has found a chic M&S lookalike for the Coach Tabby bag - and its just £35

Marks & Spencer is at it again with their designer bag dupes, and this time it's an amazing lookalike of Coach's cult Tabby bag - the puffy pillow style to be more specific.

M&S just seems to know exactly what we want at the moment, and we've all been crying out for something similar to the designer £400 Coach handbag at a more affordable price tag.

I have to give the credit to Frankie Bridge, who featured the £35 high street piece in her fashion round-up this week. The TV star and style queen used it to complete several of her looks, confirming what I expected - it's the perfect autumn accessory.

Frankie styled the M&S bag with wide-leg jeans and autumnal colours

Frankie, 35, captioned her Instagram Reel: "Happy Sunday everyone, this weeks @favestheedit is all the fave transitional pieces you could add to your wardrobe this autumn season... Burgundy, chocolate and suede will be dominating this season so if you love them then they’re the trends to invest in."

The M&S bag is available in black, pistachio and burgundy - one of the trending colours this autumn/winter.

Like the Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, it has a plush, soft, puffy texture and just enough room to carry all of your essentials. It secures with a clasp fastening and comes with an internal zip pocket for smaller items.

While the Coach style has interchangeable long and short handles, Marks & Spencer's is fully adjustable so you can wear in multiple ways. The only key difference is that it's made from faux rather than real leather.

The £400 Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

The handbag also come shopping editor-approved as HELLO!'s Leanne Bayley was quick off the mark and already has one. "You can fit so much in this bag and because it's super lightweight, it makes a really great bag for every day use," she says. "I wore it cross-body for a day out in London and it was perfect. I love that the strap is adjustable, so it's great if you're tall or short and you can make it personalised to you. For an evening I ditch the long strap and just go for the short strap like Frankie. I'm tempted to buy it in all the other colours. Aa a final point, the clasp is really easy to use as well."

Customers are loving it too, with one writing: "Beautifully crafted and very expensive looking bag in a great colour. Easy to use clasp and two handle options. Love the squishyness of the bag and fits everything that’s needed for a night out."

While another review said: "This is so stylish. It looked too small for what I normally carry around but with skilful editing I was able to get all my daily essentials in it. I love the feel of it and can’t stop stroking it."

And another added: "Great bag, fits my phone, keys and a few other items. It looks luxe and feels sooo soft. I’ve got many compliments on it."