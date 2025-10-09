The Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar might be the most stylish of the season - but is it worth it? This is my honest opinion

The wait is finally over! Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar for 2025 is here - and I think this year's one may be the most stylish yet.

Let's talk facts: At £60, the M&S calendar is one of the more affordable beauty advents on the market, becoming a cult favourite amongst shoppers year after year. Obviously you'll need to spend £35 on other items in order to get it, but if you're a M&S fan in the first place, you'll likely think this is worth the added extra at checkout.

This year's advent is a little different - M&S has brought back the box rather than a toiletry bag-filled advent calendar. Some might be a little disappointed with this but there's something about a box making it feel a bit more 'advent' in my opinion. Plus, this isn't just any box, this is a Bella Freud-designed advent calendar.

But let's talk about the most important bit - the contents! With a mix of both travel and full-sized products, there are cult classics as well as the latest launches and beauty innovations at M&S Beauty.

The Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 © M&S £60 (WORTH OVER £330) AT M&S

My review of the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar for 2025

The star of the show is that it's contained in the most chic box. I am super impressed with the black and gold design. For the first time, the packaging has been designed by much-loved fashion designer, Bella Freud, with an iconic and instantly recognisable illustrated box. I personally think the fashionistas will like this advent calendar, and if it suits your interiors you will definitely swoon.

© Leanne Bayley

Some shoppers might be upset that the toiletry bag-style advent is no more, but I personally prefer having a box. It's compact enough to not take up too much room in your living room, but it's not as random as having a toiletry bag in the corner of your lounge.

Obviously, advent calendars are wonderful, but they can be a bit too big, but this is just neat and compact and doesn't feel too wasteful. Out of the 25 products inside you have eight full-size products which is two more than last year.

The advent is £10 more expensive than last year but the price increase is common across the board with beauty advent calendars.

I do appreciate how many wellness products are inside. My fave product has to be the Cowshed Relax Shower Gel and Cowshed Body Lotion - such a treat.

© Leanne Bayley You can't beat Cowshed products for de-stressing

How about the other brands inside? I've taken a little peek, and discovered some real goodies inside. Some of my favourites would be Cowshed, Benefit Cosmetics, This Works, Prai and for the first time ever there's Estée Lauder’s ICONIC Advanced Night Repair Serum inside - this is the latest brand to launch at M&S. How fancy!

What's inside Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar 2025?

The box is filled with 25 beauty goodies, from M&S's own beauty brand and a range of high-end names you'll be familiar with. Think restorative hair treatments and luxuriously soothing skincare, to festive makeup and enticing fragrance.

Full list of contents

Bloom & Blossom Off to Bed Bath Oil (full size, worth £22)

Off to Bed Bath Oil (full size, worth £22) This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon (full size, worth £28)

Deep Sleep Body Cocoon (full size, worth £28) Stila Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in Espresso (full size, worth £18)

Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in Espresso (full size, worth £18) Clinique High Impact Mascara (full size, worth £26)

High Impact Mascara (full size, worth £26) Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain (full size, worth £22.50)

Cheek & Lip Stain (full size, worth £22.50) Bloom Gua Sha (full size, worth £8)

Gua Sha (full size, worth £8) Handle x Bloom Wide Tooth Comb (full size, worth £8)

Wide Tooth Comb (full size, worth £8) Nails Inc Topless in Burgundy (full size, worth £9)

Topless in Burgundy (full size, worth £9) Bloom Claw Clip

Claw Clip Emma Hardie Moringa Renewal Treatment Mask, 15ml

Moringa Renewal Treatment Mask, 15ml L'Occitane Almond Hand Cream, 30ml

Almond Hand Cream, 30ml Formula Restore & Nourish Day Cream, 15ml

Restore & Nourish Day Cream, 15ml Dr Paw Paw Hyaluronic Lip Balm, 8ml

Hyaluronic Lip Balm, 8ml Cowshed Relax Shower Gel, 100ml

Relax Shower Gel, 100ml Cowshed Body Lotion, 100ml

Body Lotion, 100ml Weleda Skin Food, 30ml

Skin Food, 30ml Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, 7ml

Advanced Night Repair Serum, 7ml Discover Winter Fragrance Soft Gardinia Eau de Toilette, 30ml

Winter Fragrance Soft Gardinia Eau de Toilette, 30ml Color Wow Travel Carb Cocktail, 30ml

Travel Carb Cocktail, 30ml Percy & Reed I Need a Hero Overnight Recovery Mask, 100ml

I Need a Hero Overnight Recovery Mask, 100ml Living Proof Full Shampoo, 60ml

Full Shampoo, 60ml Living Proof Full Conditioner, 60ml

Full Conditioner, 60ml Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Eau de Parfum, 10ml

Sweet Almond Blossom Eau de Parfum, 10ml Prai Ageless Throat Gold Decolletage, 30ml

Ageless Throat Gold Decolletage, 30ml NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, 10ml

How much is the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2025?

Filled with beauty treats worth £330 (slightly more than last year), the advent calendar is just £60 when you spend when you spend £35 on Clothing, Home & Beauty in-store or on the website.

And just so you know, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has given it his seal of approval on his newsletter, declaring it as "mega popular" with the MoneySavers community.

Will the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar sell out?

It sure will. This advent sells out year after year and once it's gone, it's gone.