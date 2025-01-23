This is Claudia Winkleman's secret to frizz-free hair - and it's now in the Amazon sale

I'm obsessed with The Traitors but I'm still completely distracted by Claudia Winkleman's impossibly glossy hair every episode.

The 53-year-old TV star is synonymous with her enviably full fringe and has thick, luscious and shiny locks that I could only dream of. Luckily, her hair stylist of five years Amy Short has revealed exactly which products she uses, so we can all attempt to get the look.

Speaking to The Independent, Amy said: "[My] go-to products for Claude’s hair are Color Wow Dream Coat, Color Wow Pop & Lock and Davines Shimmer Spray."

Although she did admit Claudia has "naturally great hair" (we figured!) she also added that it's not naturally straight and she uses ghds to style it "in small sections".

What’s the deal with Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray?

Color Wow's Dream Coat spray is a firm celebrity favourite, used by what seems like every A-lister from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner to Ariana Grande. Naturally, it's also gone viral on TikTok thanks to its magical powers, promising humidity-proof and waterproof hair that's totally frizz-free.

It works by using heat-activated polymers to create an invisible coating around each hair strand, and the clever formula is weightless, so even after spritzing it throughout your hair, it won't feel or look heavy or greasy. This is particularly great news if you haven't been blessed with thick hair like Claudia.

The best bit? It's just dropped in the Amazon sale and currently retails for £20.95 in the UK - that's 22% off.

What are verified shoppers saying about the Color Wow spray?

I'm sold, but the most important question - do verified customers agree? Looking at Amazon, it seems that way. The Color Wow spray has over 56,000 five-star ratings and countless glowing reviews.

"My fab hairdresser Marie used Colour Wow on my hair before Christmas and it made my hair feel like silk and gave it a lovely shine," wrote one. "I purchased a bottle to take on holiday in October and I absolutely love it. I would highly recommend it if your hair tends to get a bit frizzy."

While another said: "I have wavy hair which I straighten. After one day my hair starts to go wavy again and in rain or humid conditions my hair immediately goes frizzy. I have tried almost every product but they did not help at all, until now, and WOW it's absolutely BRILLIANT. I used a very small amount the first time and it made a difference. Next time I used it liberally and I couldn't believe the results - my hair stayed straight for a week, no frizz at all and it looked really shiny. After three months in all weather conditions, this product works every time."

And another added: "I would really recommend this product - leaves hair feeling really shiny and soft. Also helps to tame my flyaways too!"